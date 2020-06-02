 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Huffington Post)   Good news doomsdayers, the 6th mass extinction in Earth's history is now accelerating   (huffpost.com) divider line
19
    More: Spiffy, Endangered species, Species, Extinction, Vertebrate, Biology, sixth mass extinction, Evolution, Biodiversity  
•       •       •

966 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Jun 2020 at 9:34 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dumb-Ass-Monkey [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. Can't come soon enough. Wipe us all out, and start over with the cows in charge.
 
oldcub [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DNRTFA but I hope it's mosquitoes.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gooooooooooood
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, at least the Pope can still shiat in the woods.
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll be dead by then
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'bout f*cking time
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh. Humanity had a good run. Maybe, next time, no guns or nukes and more drugs?
 
letsrabble17
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dumb-Ass-Monkey: Good. Can't come soon enough. Wipe us all out, and start over with the cows in charge.


This is the dawning of the Sea Otter!
 
Pichu0102
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Kojima predicted this.
 
COMALite J
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

letsrabble17: Dumb-Ass-Monkey: Good. Can't come soon enough. Wipe us all out, and start over with the cows in charge.

This is the dawning of the Sea Otter!

It's a mass extinction. The cows and sea otters are going away, too. Nearly all multicellular life will. The tardigrades may survive.
 
letsrabble17
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

COMALite J: letsrabble17: Dumb-Ass-Monkey: Good. Can't come soon enough. Wipe us all out, and start over with the cows in charge.

This is the dawning of the Sea Otter!
It's a mass extinction. The cows and sea otters are going away, too. Nearly all multicellular life will. The tardigrades may survive.


I know... I just saw that South Park episode the other day
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Meh. Humanity had a good run.


Not really.  Kind of pathetic, compared to every other animal species.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

solokumba: I'll be dead by then


That was the runner up for the Boomers' motto, but they decided "Fark you I got mine" had better clarity.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The only 100%-avoidable mass extinction event in 4B (+/- 500M) years of life on this planet.

/seems that evolution has a hard cap
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Toxophil: solokumba: I'll be dead by then

That was the runner up for the Boomers' motto, but they decided "Fark you I got mine" had better clarity.


Missed being a Boomer by 1 year.  Gen X class 1.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The Trump administration has finalized regulations that significantly weaken the Endangered Species Act, and several high-ranking administration officials deeply detest the 1973 law, slamming it among other things as "a sword to tear down the American economy."

It's official. Richard Nixon, the man who created the War on Drugs as a pretext to imprison hippies and minorities, was too much of a tree-hugging liberal hippie for today's GOP.
 
adamatari
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

COMALite J: letsrabble17: Dumb-Ass-Monkey: Good. Can't come soon enough. Wipe us all out, and start over with the cows in charge.

This is the dawning of the Sea Otter!
It's a mass extinction. The cows and sea otters are going away, too. Nearly all multicellular life will. The tardigrades may survive.


Even if we matched the worst mass extinction, the end-Permian extinction, half of vertebrate orders would probably survive. I doubt even with the worst we could do whether we could wipe out birds or mammals in general. It's been worse.

That said, it's going to suck, and we should be doing everything we can to prevent it.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

solokumba: Toxophil: solokumba: I'll be dead by then

That was the runner up for the Boomers' motto, but they decided "Fark you I got mine" had better clarity.

Missed being a Boomer by 1 year.  Gen X class 1.


So is that like being on the cusp of an astrology sign? You farked everything up and no one cares about you?

/Not into astrology.
//Broad brushed the whole thing.
///No more farks.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.