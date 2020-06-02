 Skip to content
(San Antonio Current)   Dog-friendly bar, Hops & Hounds will officially open just in time for Woofday Wetnose Wednesday. It will feature dog runs with ramps & obstacles for your four-legged friends to play on & a separate puppy play area. Hooman social distancing, of course
Bathia_Mapes
21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
markie_farkie
21 hours ago  
So will they be offering six foot long ass-to-nose sniffing tubes to help maintain proper social distancing?

/asking for a friend
 
Bathia_Mapes
20 hours ago  

markie_farkie: So will they be offering six foot long ass-to-nose sniffing tubes to help maintain proper social distancing?

/asking for a friend


Social distancing for silly hoomans only
 
Fark that Pixel
20 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 700x699]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel
20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel
20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel
20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
elvisaintdead
20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera
20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Diamond and Sasha are ready for wetnosday
 
Fark that Pixel
20 hours ago  

Otera: [Fark user image 425x318]
Diamond and Sasha are ready for wetnosday


Hi guys looking good!
 
SpaceMonkey-66
19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Poober Gea is aseepin......

Fark user imageView Full Size


RBF.......
 
Non Sequitur Man
19 hours ago  
Farkers  to the left of her
Fark user imageView Full Size


Farkers on the right
Fark user imageView Full Size


Katie's stuck in the middle with you :)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes
19 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
born_yesterday
19 hours ago  
Bartender, when I asked for a little hair of the dog, this isn't what I meant.

/Got a ruff hangover
 
Non Sequitur Man
18 hours ago  

born_yesterday: Bartender, when I asked for a little hair of the dog, this isn't what I meant.

/Got a ruff hangover


Were you trying to get some tail?
 
kdawg7736
18 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro
17 hours ago  

kdawg7736: [scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 760x960]


Love it!
 
SpectroBoy
17 hours ago  
Well now that you can't smoke in bars I guess some people miss them being smelly and dirty.
 
Flappyhead
16 hours ago  
Sophie says good morning.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera
16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Sasha misses our usual bar. Here's a picture from last year, when it was safe to go to bars.  Sasha cannot wait until everything gets back to normal and she can get doted on at the bar.  I miss getting to hang out occasionally, but she keeps trying to take me there on our after dinner walk.
 
Bathia_Mapes
16 hours ago  
memeguy.comView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis
14 hours ago  
All bars are dog friendly.

All bars I'd go to, anyhoo.
 
AtomPeepers
13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Hey guys! Here is the entire gang together.
 
Non Sequitur Man
13 hours ago  

AtomPeepers: [Fark user image image 850x637]
Hey guys! Here is the entire gang together.


Looks like the puppers are ready for supper.  :)
 
Fark that Pixel
13 hours ago  

AtomPeepers: [Fark user image 850x637]
Hey guys! Here is the entire gang together.


awesome!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage
13 hours ago  
RUFF!
 
Bathia_Mapes
13 hours ago  
img2.thejournal.ieView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel
13 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: RUFF!


BARK!
 
Djelibeybi
13 hours ago  

Non Sequitur Man: Farkers  to the left of her
[Fark user image 425x318]

Farkers on the right
[Fark user image 425x318]

Katie's stuck in the middle with you :)

[Fark user image 425x318]


Another Katie!!  My Katie says "HI!" to your Katie
 
Djelibeybi
13 hours ago  

kdawg7736: [scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 760x960]


*yoink*
 
Non Sequitur Man
13 hours ago  

Djelibeybi: Non Sequitur Man: Farkers  to the left of her
[Fark user image 425x318]

Farkers on the right
[Fark user image 425x318]

Katie's stuck in the middle with you :)

[Fark user image 425x318]

Another Katie!!  My Katie says "HI!" to your Katie


Katie twin powers activate!

Form of furry puppy!
 
John Buck 41
12 hours ago  
WOOF!
 
Djelibeybi
12 hours ago  
Hey all - not gonna be here long today and may not be here tomorrow since we're gonna be up bright and early to take KatieBoo to see her specialty surgeon tomorrow morning. He'll do another physical exam and some x-rays to help him evaluate her fitness for anethesia/ctscans/surgery.

Right now I am a frazzled, irritable, manic mess of worry and wouldn't make very good company. Think I'll spend a bit watching silly youtube vids and then go hit the shower to try to relax. I won't have interwebs tomorrow, dammit (my iPad only uses wifi), and my last iPod just kicked the bucket, so no relaxing music, either. Ugh. Books it is, then.

Till I can catch up with all of you with updates, be well and stay safe - the world seems to have gone completely nuts lately.  Love you all - ttyl - <3 Djeli
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro
12 hours ago  

Djelibeybi: Hey all - not gonna be here long today and may not be here tomorrow since we're gonna be up bright and early to take KatieBoo to see her specialty surgeon tomorrow morning. He'll do another physical exam and some x-rays to help him evaluate her fitness for anethesia/ctscans/surgery.

Right now I am a frazzled, irritable, manic mess of worry and wouldn't make very good company. Think I'll spend a bit watching silly youtube vids and then go hit the shower to try to relax. I won't have interwebs tomorrow, dammit (my iPad only uses wifi), and my last iPod just kicked the bucket, so no relaxing music, either. Ugh. Books it is, then.

Till I can catch up with all of you with updates, be well and stay safe - the world seems to have gone completely nuts lately.  Love you all - ttyl - <3 Djeli


Download some tunes onto your ipad before you leave home. ANd good luck with Katie BooBoo!
 
Otera
12 hours ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: Djelibeybi: Hey all - not gonna be here long today and may not be here tomorrow since we're gonna be up bright and early to take KatieBoo to see her specialty surgeon tomorrow morning. He'll do another physical exam and some x-rays to help him evaluate her fitness for anethesia/ctscans/surgery.

Right now I am a frazzled, irritable, manic mess of worry and wouldn't make very good company. Think I'll spend a bit watching silly youtube vids and then go hit the shower to try to relax. I won't have interwebs tomorrow, dammit (my iPad only uses wifi), and my last iPod just kicked the bucket, so no relaxing music, either. Ugh. Books it is, then.

Till I can catch up with all of you with updates, be well and stay safe - the world seems to have gone completely nuts lately.  Love you all - ttyl - <3 Djeli

Download some tunes onto your ipad before you leave home. ANd good luck with Katie BooBoo!


Fark user imageView Full Size


Wishing you guys well.  Give KatieBoo lots of hugs for us!
 
Djelibeybi
12 hours ago  

Otera: Mitch Taylor's Bro: Djelibeybi: Hey all - not gonna be here long today and may not be here tomorrow since we're gonna be up bright and early to take KatieBoo to see her specialty surgeon tomorrow morning. He'll do another physical exam and some x-rays to help him evaluate her fitness for anethesia/ctscans/surgery.

Right now I am a frazzled, irritable, manic mess of worry and wouldn't make very good company. Think I'll spend a bit watching silly youtube vids and then go hit the shower to try to relax. I won't have interwebs tomorrow, dammit (my iPad only uses wifi), and my last iPod just kicked the bucket, so no relaxing music, either. Ugh. Books it is, then.

Till I can catch up with all of you with updates, be well and stay safe - the world seems to have gone completely nuts lately.  Love you all - ttyl - <3 Djeli

Download some tunes onto your ipad before you leave home. ANd good luck with Katie BooBoo!

[Fark user image 425x239]

Wishing you guys well.  Give KatieBoo lots of hugs for us!


D'oh!  Can't brain good today - just downloaded some tunes, thanks!!
 
laulaja
10 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: RUFF!
BARK!

John Buck 41: WOOF!

    YIP!

Djelibeybi, wish you & KatieBoo successful trip & visit to specialty surgeon.  Suggestion of music ought help a Whole Lot.  Hug or scritches for Katie, as she prefers.

Why do dogs love us? Science explains, with 3 photos in article automagically delivered into computer, 3 tales at a time.  Usually not related

Fark user imageView Full Size

lilyspad fetch 3.31.19
Finally arrive, then must charge off to snooze.  What would we do with 8 days a week??
 
Djelibeybi
10 hours ago  

laulaja: Fark that Pixel: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: RUFF!
BARK!
John Buck 41: WOOF!
YIP!

Djelibeybi, wish you & KatieBoo successful trip & visit to specialty surgeon.  Suggestion of music ought help a Whole Lot.  Hug or scritches for Katie, as she prefers.

Why do dogs love us? Science explains, with 3 photos in article automagically delivered into computer, 3 tales at a time.  Usually not related

[Fark user image 585x438]
lilyspad fetch 3.31.19
Finally arrive, then must charge off to snooze.  What would we do with 8 days a week??


Thank you sweetie. A long, hot shower has helped a little with the anxiety, just hope I can sleep a little tonight. Worst case scenarios keep going through my head and I need to be calm and positive as possible for Kate tomorrow.  She hates road trips - have you ever heard of a dog who doesn't like going bye-bye in the car? I'll be sitting right next to her, though, and that seems to help.

The reality is that the worst thing that can happen re: Katie tomorrow is just bad news. That's it - she'll still be coming home with us to be cuddled and spoiled rotten no matter what. Here's hoping for some good news, eh?
 
Bathia_Mapes
10 hours ago  
winkgo.comView Full Size
 
Djelibeybi
9 hours ago  
Good night and sweet dreams all - signing off for the night. Gotta get up early and I am sooooo not a morning person. Hugs to all who need or want them.
 
Non Sequitur Man
9 hours ago  

Djelibeybi: Good night and sweet dreams all - signing off for the night. Gotta get up early and I am sooooo not a morning person. Hugs to all who need or want them.


May your dreams be fulfilling and your night restful.
 
Fark that Pixel
7 hours ago  
Night Wetnosedayians
 
Bathia_Mapes
6 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage
35 minutes ago  
Good morning, Happy Woofsday!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage
31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrankyAndi
25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Dyson knows that Hermie is sick.  (Autoimmune Hemolytic anemia)  Either prednisone will help or it won't (and I will have to let him fly free if that is the case).  Of course I'm a mess.  Sleep, so not happening.  I was awake for  a few hours overnight fighting "I'm going to have to let him go".  He nibbled a little bit of wet food (I know he is eating and drinking, he uses the litterbox), I got the morning dose of prednisone into him and he is hanging out behind the sectional until after the lawn guys get here and are done.  I again had to prod him out from under the sectional when I got up (it is a quiet dark place and yes, it scares the c**p out of me)

Please purr and softly woof for my boy.
 
Otera
19 minutes ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image image 720x960]

Dyson knows that Hermie is sick.  (Autoimmune Hemolytic anemia)  Either prednisone will help or it won't (and I will have to let him fly free if that is the case).  Of course I'm a mess.  Sleep, so not happening.  I was awake for  a few hours overnight fighting "I'm going to have to let him go".  He nibbled a little bit of wet food (I know he is eating and drinking, he uses the litterbox), I got the morning dose of prednisone into him and he is hanging out behind the sectional until after the lawn guys get here and are done.  I again had to prod him out from under the sectional when I got up (it is a quiet dark place and yes, it scares the c**p out of me)

Please purr and softly woof for my boy.


Awww.... Poor baby. I hope the Prednisone helps Hermie.
 
CNichols
1 minute ago  
Pics of Annie doing her thing this morning:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Tummy rubs ensued.

Last week, she detected something in the yard and excavated a (surprisingly deep) hole trying to get to it:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
