(KNBC 4 Los Angeles)   Aaaaaaaaand, here come the mosquitoes carrying West Nile Virus and St Louis Encephalitis   (nbclosangeles.com) divider line
Uncle Eazy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have our own encephalitis?!? F**k yeah!!!

/I hate this place
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
To Mother Nature I say "Hard Cheese!"
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So next every eldest son dies?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
No, no, June was supposed to be Famine. We've already had the other three horsedudes.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Enchiladas? Right on!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
6nome
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: Enchiladas? Right on!

[Fark user image image 850x423]


This summer is going to be muy caliente.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The East St.L Lead Fever is more fatal.
 
El Trolo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
ZIKA! ZIKA!
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Everybody knows Kansas City-style Encephalitis is better.
 
El Trolo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Uh oh, I don't think the Elephants will mix well with the riots.

Unless there's some Indians, maybe they can ride them.
 
rogue49
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Did the Omen turn out differently?
Is Damien now prez??

Nah, too dumb and incompetent
 
dittybopper
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
You can't call them West Nile Virus and St. Louis Encephalitis anymore because that's racist.  Naming diseases after the areas where there were first discovered is bad practice.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
At least they're not carrying Manhattan Meningitis or Cleveland Chlamydia!

\ Or Eugene Ebola!
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

dittybopper: You can't call them West Nile Virus and St. Louis Encephalitis anymore because that's racist.  Naming diseases after the areas where there were first discovered is bad practice.


I've heard that the British used to call syphilis the French Pox. The French, of course, called it the British Pox.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: dittybopper: You can't call them West Nile Virus and St. Louis Encephalitis anymore because that's racist.  Naming diseases after the areas where there were first discovered is bad practice.

I've heard that the British used to call syphilis the French Pox. The French, of course, called it the British Pox.


And the Bulgarians called it Tuesdsy.
 
