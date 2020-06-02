 Skip to content
(CNBC)   Zuckerbot cannot process inferior human concept. ERROR:ID 10T; ABORT, RETRY, FAIL?
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What's NOT to understand?

The Zuck stands with fascists, because he has concluded that his will be the premier platform for the New Era.

Why would he edit his greatest asset in a Brave New World?
 
bdub77 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Delete your Facebook account.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's not that he doesn't understand... It's that he's chosen his side. And his side is with Trump, not America.
 
rhodabear
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
F*ck Zuck
 
wee
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's brings in eyeballs that are converted to money. Of course he can process it, he's just a shiatty example of humanity.
 
iaazathot
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
farkerberg will defend Trump and the GOP to the end. They have something on him, or he is just as evil as they are.
 
El Trolo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Screw Farkerberg.

He doesn't care what evil is done with his toy as long as he stays rich. as rich as possible.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Things that need dismantling by force and their CEO put in prison for life once Trump is out : FACEBOOK, TWITTER, FOX NEWS AND OANN.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: The Zuck stands with fascists, because he has concluded that his will be the premier platform for the New Era.


People think it's Zuckerberg being socially awkward and not used to "this kinda thing", but the reality is this is how he's always been.
 
bthom37 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

bdub77: Delete your Facebook account.


Not only that, but unless you're a business on Facebook, don't make excuses for why *you* need to remain on FB.

Grandkids pictures?  Have your kids text them to you.  College roommates? Start a group chat.  People you hung out with 10 years ago, but then they moved, and you like to check in on their FB every now and then? It's over, move on.

Remember, they had no problem with Burma organizing the Rohingya genocide on FB, they won't do shiat here in the US to tone down the division.  They literally know it's causing the division, and THEY DON'T CARE.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm shocked that a college drop-out seemed to have missed a few courses in ethics and perhaps politics.
 
WGJ [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
image.cnbcfm.comView Full Size

Bad haircuts tend to stick together
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

lolmao500: OANN


It's hard to prosecute or civilly go after people who live in Russia.
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
At this rate we need a sequel to The Social Network movie (not so much for the plot but more so because I want another Trent Reznor soundtrack).
 
Amish Tech Support [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
You mean the serial rapist Mark Z? Don't worry about fact checking that, it's not the responsibility of any social media to tell the truth.
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

bdub77: Delete your Facebook account.


I did, three years ago. It's been wonderful. Unfortunately, my wife has not, so I still get to hear about all her family drama.
 
Tailspin Tommy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Could "he" pass the Turing Test? Is "he" a replicant? Really, what the f#ck is "he?" Sure as hell ain't human.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

LegacyDL: At this rate we need a sequel to The Social Network movie (not so much for the plot but more so because I want another Trent Reznor soundtrack).


With Zuckerberg having sex slaves in his basement or something... and at the beginning of the movie saying BASED ON A TRUE STORY...

Zuckerberg loves promoting lies? Well time to fight back
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
All of the big social media networks are a mistake. People should be more like me. I socialize just fine using only email and the occasional snarky comment on Fark.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
amoral people are just as bad as the immoral ones
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I guess I'll never understand what goes on in the minds of people like him. You have like 70 BILLION dollars.
Cash out, buy an island or something and go live an awesome life. Why anyone with that much money continues to put up with this bullshiat is beyond me.
 
Uncle Pooky
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Deleted mine a year and a half ago. Haven't missed it once.

My family says I'm "missing out" on their life events. I remind them that we are all carrying a supercomputer around in our pockets, and there is nothing stopping them from calling, texting, or sharing files.
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's pretty clear someone has some juicy blackmail info on Zuck.
 
Salmon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
fark he's weird looking.
 
dready zim
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Linkster
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Zukerfuks money is all on paper, he really doesn't have shiat, but I am sure that someone has a lot of dirt on him.
 
Snatch Bandergrip [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bthom37 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

bthom37: bdub77: Delete your Facebook account.

Not only that, but unless you're a business on Facebook, don't make excuses for why *you* need to remain on FB.

Grandkids pictures?  Have your kids text them to you.  College roommates? Start a group chat.  People you hung out with 10 years ago, but then they moved, and you like to check in on their FB every now and then? It's over, move on.

Remember, they had no problem with Burma organizing the Rohingya genocide on FB, they won't do shiat here in the US to tone down the division.  They literally know it's causing the division, and THEY DON'T CARE.


Also, of you're still on FB to stalk your ex, get off FB and get in the tree outside their bathroom window like a normal person.
 
El Trolo [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

bdub77: Delete your Facebook account.


I have just signed legislation outlawing Facebook forever.

The DDOS begins in five minutes.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
i was just watching cnbc and FB must love them,free fluffing!
 
Null Pointer
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
What's hard to understand? Zuck, Drew & Jack all support Trump and eveything that Trump is doing. Jack wimped out and caved to pressure ONCE. You can be sure it won't happen again.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Uncle Pooky: Deleted mine a year and a half ago. Haven't missed it once.


Never have had an account. Missed it once, though. Went into a job interview with a conference room full of 5 or 6 millennials. One of them piped up, "hey, we couldn't find you on Facebook...". I said, "yeah, don't have an account." You could have heard a pin drop for several seconds after that.

/didn't get the job
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Think about the population that spends the most time sharing moronic conspiracy theories and asinine world views on Facebook.  Zuck knows it's the morons of the world that are his bread and butter.  He won't offend them.
 
dready zim
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: I guess I'll never understand what goes on in the minds of people like him. You have like 70 BILLION dollars.
Cash out, buy an island or something and go live an awesome life. Why anyone with that much money continues to put up with this bullshiat is beyond me.


They just really like being an asshole. No amount of money is as good as the ability to be such an asshole with impunity.
 
deadromanoff [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Amish Tech Support: You mean the serial rapist Mark Z? Don't worry about fact checking that, it's not the responsibility of any social media to tell the truth.


I I heard that he raped his 5yr old  cousin but he was 16 and his record is sealed.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

dready zim: abhorrent1: I guess I'll never understand what goes on in the minds of people like him. You have like 70 BILLION dollars.
Cash out, buy an island or something and go live an awesome life. Why anyone with that much money continues to put up with this bullshiat is beyond me.

They just really like being an asshole. No amount of money is as good as the ability to be such an asshole with impunity.


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

LegacyDL: At this rate we need a sequel to The Social Network movie (not so much for the plot but more so because I want another Trent Reznor soundtrack).


2010: "You're not an asshole, Mark.  You're just trying so hard to be."

2020: "Oh wait."
 
dready zim
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Snatch Bandergrip: [Fark user image 500x207] [View Full Size image _x_]

[Fark user image 500x213] [View Full Size image _x_]


Hehe, didn't see that before I posted
 
pacified
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
All web developers have been supporting the cause for years!  Each time we debug a webpage, we "F12"
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I think he should make an analogy to an apple orchard
Facebook is like an apple orchard.
If you look at one tree you will find a bad apple or two. Ya know...just not up to standards.
But there is a whole frigging tree full of good apples.
And even better....there is a whole orchard.
If you focus on just those few bad apples, you miss all the rest.
There will always be a few bad apples.
You dont cut down the tree because there was a few bad fruit.
Besides I get to harvest all them good apples.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I feel like he is still stuck in 2002, when a lot of people earnestly believed the world would be a better place due to the internet making it easier to broadcast speech more easily and freely, without the restriction of government, corporate or social mores.

It's a noble thought and some still hold on to it. But what they didn't count on was that a lot - a lot - of people are shiatheads. And many are truly cognitively deficient.

This utopian view seemed to come most from people who had an educated, privileged background of stability - where debate was usually pretty civil. They held on to a sort of rational markets theory that trolls, conspiracy theorists and other malcontents weren't going to be a problem because rational people would outnumber them. I'm baffled that even after all that has happened over the years that Zuckerberg still holds on to this idea. After all, Facebook has a ToS and an army of people deleting harassing posts, gruesome videos and child porn. It's like he's divorced himself so much from operations that he doesn't see the dissonance here.
 
dready zim
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Fara Clark: I think he should make an analogy to an apple orchard
Facebook is like an apple orchard.
If you look at one tree you will find a bad apple or two. Ya know...just not up to standards.
But there is a whole frigging tree full of good apples.
And even better....there is a whole orchard.
If you focus on just those few bad apples, you miss all the rest.
There will always be a few bad apples.
You dont cut down the tree because there was a few bad fruit.
Besides I get to harvest all them good apples.


What you do is you pick out those bad apples and put them in the compost bin, otherwise all the apples end up to be bad apples.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

WGJ: [image.cnbcfm.com image 678x381]
Bad haircuts tend to stick together


How old is Zuckerberg? I thought it was late thirties, he looks early fifties in that photo.
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

bdub77: Delete your Facebook account.


3 Years ago
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
You think Zuckerberg has principles and ideals other than "fark you, more for me"?

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Amish Tech Support: You mean the serial rapist Mark Z? Don't worry about fact checking that, it's not the responsibility of any social media to tell the truth.


He has raped so many people. Mostly children. I think he killed a few to keep the rest quiet.
 
silverjets
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Maybe he doesn't feel comfortable with censoring free speech?

I find it interesting the Civil right's leaders are calling for censorship.  If they don't like what Trump posted, they should post their own rebuttals to it.  But asking a company to censor something because you don't like what it says is a slippery slope.

What would happen if someone disagrees with a post one of these Civil right's leaders makes and that person asks Facebook to censor it?  They would go apeshiat.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

dready zim: Fara Clark: I think he should make an analogy to an apple orchard
Facebook is like an apple orchard.
If you look at one tree you will find a bad apple or two. Ya know...just not up to standards.
But there is a whole frigging tree full of good apples.
And even better....there is a whole orchard.
If you focus on just those few bad apples, you miss all the rest.
There will always be a few bad apples.
You dont cut down the tree because there was a few bad fruit.
Besides I get to harvest all them good apples.

What you do is you pick out those bad apples and put them in the compost bin, otherwise all the apples end up to be bad apples.


even deer apples have their uses.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: I guess I'll never understand what goes on in the minds of people like him. You have like 70 BILLION dollars.
Cash out, buy an island or something and go live an awesome life. Why anyone with that much money continues to put up with this bullshiat is beyond me.


It's all about power and influence. Money is just how they keep score. when a tape measure won't suffice.
 
