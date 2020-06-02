 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   If you got a boob job from a dentist, don't be surprised if the results are terrifying   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
tmyk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They look like a massive nut sack.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Excuse me ma'am, why are your breasts smiling at me?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wmgk.comView Full Size
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mammae dentata?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
gifrific.comView Full Size
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What was wrong with the factory-original equipment?
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next: getting your teeth done by a proctologist.
 
awruk!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not going to post the picture here but, trust me, the botched job looks like a flesh-colored Grover from Sesame Street with no eyes and his twin looking over a cliff.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, I'm aware that you can't "look" without eyes but.....just trust me.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fitness model.

/pole dance?
 
Charles of York
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I got scoped by a proctologist with poor depth perception
 
a2jk
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
You don't get breast augmentation from a dentist.  You don't get a valve job from a grocery clerk. Like you don't elect a (skewed) reality show player to public office.
 
buntz
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
TabASlotB [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The dentist in question?

thebrotherhoodofevilgeeks.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
portnoyd
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

cheap_thoughts: Next: getting your teeth done by a proctologist.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
litespeed74
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Remember to floss between your boobs
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
To be fair the article says she did not know he was a dentist. I guess the chair did not clue her in.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The dentist in question.
artvehicle.comView Full Size
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
In the dentist's defense, he did manage to get rid of those weird plaques in her L1 and R1.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
vagina mammaria dentata?
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If you ever wondered what the opposite of the phrase "tits up" was...
 
6nome
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

RyansPrivates: vagina mammaria dentata?


Came here to say breastgina dentatas.
 
DevilGirlFromMars [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

madgonad: What was wrong with the factory-original equipment?


Absolutely nothing.

It makes me sad that we live in a world where anyone feels so bad about themselves that they do these kind of things. The fitness modeling industry is so toxic.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Nipples that bite back?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
boobs, the both of them.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I really wish young women would understand that not all men are boob-centric.  There is absolutely nothing wrong with a nice A or B cup.

To be completely honest, pay more attention to your hair, skin, teeth, and speech mannerisms...  dress and act like someone who is interesting, and someone will be interested...  in you, not the two sacks of fat on your chest.
 
albuquerquehalsey
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
albuquerquehalsey
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: I really wish young women would understand that not all men are boob-centric.  There is absolutely nothing wrong with a nice A or B cup.

To be completely honest, pay more attention to your hair, skin, teeth, and speech mannerisms...  dress and act like someone who is interesting, and someone will be interested...  in you, not the two sacks of fat on your chest.


Hope she sees this bro
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

albuquerquehalsey: [Fark user image image 850x1370]


Da fuk?
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: albuquerquehalsey: [Fark user image image 850x1370]

Da fuk?


Fark user image
 
Trocadero
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: albuquerquehalsey: [Fark user image image 850x1370]

Da fuk?


Youkoso Nihon.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Sweetheart, really? Why would you think, you'd need a boob job? Desperate to attract the wrong kind of guys?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
It_Really_Does_Glisten [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Don't care, saw boobs.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
nsfw
 
daffy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If you are stupid enough to go to a dentist for a boob job, I guess you'll trust anyone.
 
Salmon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

SurelyShirley: Sweetheart, really? Why would you think, you'd need a boob job? Desperate to attract the wrong kind of guys?

[Fark user image 634x634]


is she a Vulcan?
 
433 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: I really wish young women would understand that not all men are boob-centric.  There is absolutely nothing wrong with a nice A or B cup.

To be completely honest, pay more attention to your hair, skin, teeth, and speech mannerisms...  dress and act like someone who is interesting, and someone will be interested...  in you, not the two sacks of fat on your chest.


Dude...
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

madgonad: What was wrong with the factory-original equipment?


Genetic predisposition to the nipples getting all smeary. And that's the one thing the surgery didn't change.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
1000cc implants? I thought the max size was 800cc.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Probably woulda caught that had she bothered to show up for her six-month cleaning.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

talkertopc: To be fair the article says she did not know he was a dentist. I guess the chair did not clue her in.


A dentist touching a woman's boobs...how unsurprising.
 
6nome
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: 1000cc implants? I thought the max size was 800cc.


I believe the saying is "You can cc, but can't touch this."
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: 1000cc implants? I thought the max size was 800cc.


She tried to go from an A cup to a DD.

Enjoy the backaches!
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: 1000cc implants? I thought the max size was 800cc.


800cc's is for turbocharged models.  1000cc's is for normally-aspirated versions.
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I don't know what makes her more of a brainiac, going to a dentist for breast augmentation or not having the faintness idea of the qualifications of somebody who is going to do surgery her.
 
hundreddollarman [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'll never understand why women get boob jobs (other than recovering mastectomy patients), but I'm a guy so I can't tell them what to do and can't shame them if they do. It's not my body, but it's not my preference.
 
