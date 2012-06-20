 Skip to content
(KUTV Utah)   Everyone: Is that all you've got 2020? We're still standing 2020: Activate Yellowstone super volcano   (kutv.com) divider line
52
croesius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Okay, who had "Super Volcano"?

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yellowstone doesn't have the GUTS.

You heard me, you sweltering hive of multichromatic archea bacterial scum!
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At this point, I honestly don't care. Go ahead, erupt. Like it's gonna matter.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't we just do this thread yesterday?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That would REALLY OWN the LIBS, guys!
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Herr Morgenstern: Didn't we just do this thread yesterday?


Ja.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

croesius: Okay, who had "Super Volcano"?

[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 512x293]


Things could be worse.  We could be invaded by dragonbats.
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "A swarm of earthquakes is not unusual for the area."

But hey, we're going to report on it anyway because .... EVERYBODY PANIC!!!!
 
Yakk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"President in twitter war with volcano"
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Herr Morgenstern: Didn't we just do this thread yesterday?


No, it was 3 months ago.
Checks calendar.
God, this week has been the longest year of my life.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So a place that sees 1000-3000 quakes a year is leaning to the high end of the numbers this time


Whoop de farking do?
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rcain: FTFA: "A swarm of earthquakes is not unusual for the area."

But hey, we're going to report on it anyway because .... EVERYBODY PANIC!!!!


That click-bait ain't gonna click itself.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rcain: FTFA: "A swarm of earthquakes is not unusual for the area."

But hey, we're going to report on it anyway because .... EVERYBODY PANIC!!!!


Two minutes.
I already had that copied.
:(
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark off, subby.  A swarm of earthquakes is not unusual for the area.

I'm now a skeptic of everything.  Well, not everything.  On full moons, I like to set out a nice bowl of fresh human remains to keep the werewolves at bay and out of my house.
 
JAYoung
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Big Woo is upset because the park has been closed and we haven't sacrificed any stupid tourists lately.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Activate Yellowstone VERY STRONGLY

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DNRTFA. Beyond the quakes, as long as the magma chamber under the lakes doesn't start swelling, we should be sitting pretty.
 
Maturin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we send in the National Guard? I'm sure they would know what to do.
 
Maturin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read that as:

born_yesterday: DNRTFA. Beyond the quakes, as long as the MAGA chamber under the lakes doesn't start swelling, we should be sitting pretty.


We're boned
 
godxam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I could sure use an asteroid about now
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: rcain: FTFA: "A swarm of earthquakes is not unusual for the area."

But hey, we're going to report on it anyway because .... EVERYBODY PANIC!!!!

Two minutes.
I already had that copied.
:(


LOL, me too.
/10 minutes
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA

A swarm of earthquakes is not unusual for the area.


\nothing to see here.
\\unless you want to see something.
\\\which is kind of the definition of delusional behavior.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How does one taunt a supervolcano into exploding?
 
sleep lack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhackingDay: At this point, I honestly don't care. Go ahead, erupt. Like it's gonna matter.


Hey now, we don't all live in America.
/or a Corona hot-spot
//or the Northern Hemisphere for that matter.
 
XanderZzyzx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At this point, the supervolcano would almost be welcomed.
 
Zafler
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: How does one taunt a supervolcano into exploding?


Point out that giant meteor has better odds?

Threaten to re-release "The Core" in Imax? It'll go off just to spare everyone from that atrocity.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: How does one taunt a supervolcano into exploding?


Line up a bunch of virgins just outside the caldera and don't throw them in.

Try Reddit.
 
enterprise213
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smirky the Wonder Chimp: croesius: Okay, who had "Super Volcano"?

[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 512x293]

Things could be worse.  We could be invaded by dragonbats.


I'm hand-feeding my dragonbats as I read this, so I'm getting a kick.......
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's actually fine if it quakes a lot.

It's when it's quiet for too long, building up pressure, that means the big one is coming.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Up to 3,000 quakes per year, according to TFA. So eight a day usually. Today it was eleven.
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sleep lack: WhackingDay: At this point, I honestly don't care. Go ahead, erupt. Like it's gonna matter.

Hey now, we don't all live in America.
/or a Corona hot-spot
//or the Northern Hemisphere for that matter.


I don't feel like you're getting the real 2020 experience then. Must be nice
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: sleep lack: WhackingDay: At this point, I honestly don't care. Go ahead, erupt. Like it's gonna matter.

Hey now, we don't all live in America.
/or a Corona hot-spot
//or the Northern Hemisphere for that matter.

I don't feel like you're getting the real 2020 experience then. Must be nice


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Magi
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [i.imgur.com image 432x768]


Alright... that was farking hilarious!
Thanks for the laugh.
 
MWShannon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm OK with it spewing out its guts all over the nation and the world.
 
probesport
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: How does one taunt a supervolcano into exploding?


Toss in a happy fun ball.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
dittybopper
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

hammettman: Fark off, subby.  A swarm of earthquakes is not unusual for the area.

I'm now a skeptic of everything.  Well, not everything.  On full moons, I like to set out a nice bowl of fresh human remains to keep the werewolves at bay and out of my house.


geographical.co.ukView Full Size


WHAT AN ATBAY MIGHT LOOK LIKE.
 
AintNoAmoeba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

croesius: Okay, who had "Super Volcano"?

[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 512x293]


Fark user imageView Full Size

Bring it!
 
yahmule
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

dittybopper: hammettman: Fark off, subby.  A swarm of earthquakes is not unusual for the area.

I'm now a skeptic of everything.  Well, not everything.  On full moons, I like to set out a nice bowl of fresh human remains to keep the werewolves at bay and out of my house.

[geographical.co.uk image 850x566]

WHAT AN ATBAY MIGHT LOOK LIKE.


This is so cool.
 
epyonyx
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I feel like this article comes out about this time of year, every year.
 
Nobody in Peculiar [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: How does one taunt a supervolcano into exploding?


Poke it with a stick...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

enterprise213: Smirky the Wonder Chimp: croesius: Okay, who had "Super Volcano"?

[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 512x293]

Things could be worse.  We could be invaded by dragonbats.

I'm hand-feeding my dragonbats as I read this, so I'm getting a kick.......


I hope you're not neglecting your angry molesting trees, scarecrow folk or dismemberment goblins.

Or Kevin.  Especially Kevin.
 
Advernaut
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
What...why...?

ACTUAL HEADLINE: Yellowstone behaves predictably
 
tinfoil-hat maggie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

edmo: Up to 3,000 quakes per year, according to TFA. So eight a day usually. Today it was eleven.


So it goes to 11. Cool :)
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

croesius: Okay, who had "Super Volcano"?

[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 512x293]


Executive branch.
 
probesport
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

tinfoil-hat maggie: edmo: Up to 3,000 quakes per year, according to TFA. So eight a day usually. Today it was eleven.

So it goes to 11. Cool :)


Don't even look at it.
 
stuartp9
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Elton John - I'm Still Standing
Youtube ZHwVBirqD2s
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
2012 Super volcano eruption
Youtube 6GAxVSMwVYg
 
