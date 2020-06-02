 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mirror.co.uk)   Do you want soggy ghosts? Because this is how you get soggy ghosts   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
19
    More: Strange, Roman numerals, Hydroelectricity, Dam, ghost village, hydroelectric dam, Flood, Brazil, Stone Gossard  
•       •       •

968 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Jun 2020 at 3:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is this another boarding school sex game?
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
And he wrinkles badly
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

DippityDoo: [Fark user image 425x425]


fark waiting for the great pumpkin to never show up.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Well, we know Lupin will be there
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I thought it was Japan that had an obsession with dead wet girls.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whatisaidwas
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
FTFA: The village looks set to reappear once again, according to the daughter of the ex-mayor of the Municipality of Vagli di Sotto

/surejan.jpg
//so what's diff btwn former mayor and ex-mayor?
///or is that British English?
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

whatisaidwas: so what's diff btwn former mayor and ex-mayor?


The X-Mayor has super powers.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
imagesmtv-a.akamaihd.netView Full Size
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Better call Scooby and the gang.  I'm sure there's a mystery in there somewhere.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"according to the daughter of the ex-mayor of the Municipality of Vagli di Sotto..." Ferris totally collapsed at 31 Flavors.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
With mist rolling in I'd make for the hills by sunset.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Have Lupin III and his crew been seen in the vicinity recently?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nobody in Peculiar [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That looks like an awesome place to explore
 
Bloodnok
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

baka-san: Well, we know Lupin will be there


Now I want to see Castle of Cagliostro again. (If you haven't seen it, you are missing out.)
 
frankb00th
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Was anyone moon fishing for heirlooms?
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Hey, is my f*cking sword ready yet?
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.