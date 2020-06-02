 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Mutant ticks. OK, why the hell not? Let's add mutant ticks to the 2020 end-of-world hit parade (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
Harlee [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
On the plus side, we could shortly have a new superhero in the world.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the world has gotten tired of human's making a mess of it and is trying to reset the clock.
 
bdub77 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: On the plus side, we could shortly have a new superhero in the world.


I for one welcome our David Puddy overlords.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
There seems to be an election year/Olympic year curse in our society. Every four years we seem to have a bad year overall for society and for me personally. Have to find a way to reverse the curse.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That really sucks.
 
N3v3r5ubmit
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Ticks are arachnids aren't they?
 
scalpod
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


They're not so bad. But diseased, vile ticks? If it's glowing orange just leave it alone - unless you've got a disease cure or antibiotics.
 
I_Can't_Believe_it's_not_Boutros
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm a tic living in Italy, and I don't see any way we take over.

I guess I'm just a hopeless Roman tic.
 
Epicedion
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

N3v3r5ubmit: Ticks are arachnids aren't they?


Ticks have eight legs. Do you have eight legs?
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

 
EmperorSled
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Iowa Fruit Gushers


 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
...sniff... I submitted this with a much funnier headline.

However, things could be worse. They could have found them in the Chernobyl exclusion zone.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm surprised that they don't thrive on Vodka and Krokadil.
 
guestguy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Harlee: On the plus side, we could shortly have a new superhero in the world.


But will he answer Destinies call?
 
dittybopper
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Why not go further with Debutante Mutant Hapkido Ticks?

At least you'll get a comic book out of it.
 
darkeyes
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I've seen how this turns out


I've seen how this turns out
 
Dermatologist_Tested
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

I_Can't_Believe_it's_not_Boutros: I'm a tic living in Italy, and I don't see any way we take over.

I guess I'm just a hopeless Roman tic.


I gave you a funny

Grudgingly
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

 
MagicChicken
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If you're a kid in Siberia, rampaging ticks are just another terrible thing going on in your life.

Poor frozen bloody kids.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
What do mutant ticks and the Trump family have in common?

One is an opportunistic parasite that lives on the blood of its unwitting hosts and the other lives in tall grass.
 
alechemist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: There seems to be an election year/Olympic year curse in our society. Every four years we seem to have a bad year overall for society and for me personally. Have to find a way to reverse the curse.


Zeus's pissed we humans aren't honoring him and his fellow Olympians during these games.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Crap. I farked that up.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
SPOOOOOOOON!
 
