We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't. Mine is actually pretty good, though the fees are above average for this area.

A roof replacement every 10 years (last year we had that done). Semi-weekly landscaping. Several well-kept common areas. Quadrennial exterior painting. Exterior building maintenance.

Now we don't get cable and water included like some places, but I'm not unhappy with the services I get now.
 
radiovox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a new TV spot that makes fun of the HOA Karen.  GEICO?  shiat, I can't remember the business but it illustrates the absurdity of the HOA mentality.
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I kinda wish we had one. People who want no HOAs are usually the kind of people HOAs are there to keep out.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL. Sorry BBC I don't sign in to just read. WTF u f c m a m f??????
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Your point subby?
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've always found a partcular argument for HOAs bizarre, the "what if they have a nasty yard with broken down cars in it" to be precise.

Why should I give two shiats about them having a redneck yard?  Hell it'll make my place look better by comparison!
 
vamtngal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I HATE my HOA. Farking old white busybodies with no hobbies. I got several letters about my teenage son's bike being visible from the road (oh the horror of a visible bike . Called them and told them I'd move the bike when they addressed my neighborhood's dog shiat problem.
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: I don't. Mine is actually pretty good, though the fees are above average for this area.

A roof replacement every 10 years (last year we had that done). Semi-weekly landscaping. Several well-kept common areas. Quadrennial exterior painting. Exterior building maintenance.

Now we don't get cable and water included like some places, but I'm not unhappy with the services I get now.


Did you replace your roof with metal? Last a lot longer then 10 years. Keep licking them boots. Just joking....
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Theeng: I've always found a partcular argument for HOAs bizarre, the "what if they have a nasty yard with broken down cars in it" to be precise.

Why should I give two shiats about them having a redneck yard?  Hell it'll make my place look better by comparison!


BUT MAH PROPURTY VALYOO!
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

waxbeans: LOL. Sorry BBC I don't sign in to just read. WTF u f c m a m f??????


I've never seen that on the BBC site before.  I guess it is new.  I told it maybe later and reloading isn't bugging me yet.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
My condo board sucks at times, but they don't suck as bad as the ones mentioned in TFA.

/Things got better once my upstairs neighbors moved out.
//I swear....they had super human hearing.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Izunbacol: I kinda wish we had one. People who want no HOAs are usually the kind of people HOAs are there to keep out.


Sometimes, not usually.

Why do you want on
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
* one
 
