(AP News)   Floyd Mayweather knocks out George Floyd's funeral bill   (apnews.com) divider line
16
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's good because funerals are ridiculously expensive around here.
 
Elegy [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm glad someone told Floyd what was going on.

/cuz we know he didn't read about it in the paper
//seriously: good for Mayweather
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Good man.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
He saw a fight he couldn't lose.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Good. The Floyd family is also in line to receive $25MM - $50MM when the civil suit is decided. Also good. Too bad the judgment can't come from the police pension fund.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
They didn't have the funeral yet? Damn, that is gonna be something to see.
 
OptimisticCynicism [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Good man.


I'm not sure I'd go that far. Good act though.
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Good. The Floyd family is also in line to receive $25MM - $50MM when the civil suit is decided. Also good. Too bad the judgment can't come from the police pension fund.


Too bad it can't bring back their son and brother or fix everything broken in our country.

Its telling that our solution to vile inequity is a sh*tload of money.

And I can't speak for the family

But I bet they want their brother and son back
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Subtonic: They didn't have the funeral yet? Damn, that is gonna be something to see.


One hopes that it all goes off peacefully and in a dignified manner.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: Subtonic: They didn't have the funeral yet? Damn, that is gonna be something to see.

One hopes that it all goes off peacefully and in a dignified manner.


While I wholeheartedly agree, I fear that's not the timeline we're in.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Good. The Floyd family is also in line to receive $25MM - $50MM when the civil suit is decided. Also good. Too bad the judgment can't come from the police pension fund.


His brother has already raised almost $8.9M on his gofundme.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Good man. I respect that he had even paid for an opponent's funeral expenses too
 
Gooch [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Until the laws change to allow the pension fund to be a source of damages, police brutality won't cease.
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Too bad the judgment can't come from the police pension fund.


True that. They will just take out a loan that will be paid by our tax dollars with interest.
 
MBooda
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
They gonna bury his ear, too?
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Gooch: Until the laws change to allow the pension fund to be a source of damages, police brutality won't cease.


SO MUCH THIS
 
