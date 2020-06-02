 Skip to content
(CNN)   ♫ There is no life I know to compare with COVID intubation ♫ Living with the disease can make your brain stroke and seize ♫ In this ICU paradise, family isn't as you knew it ♫ Pick a face and stare right through it ♫ Here's some HQC go on and chew it   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
SpectroBoy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
SpectroBoy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
fragMasterFlash
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
When your time comes you'll be thankful for the delirium as it dulls the pain and anguish of meeting your end.
 
anuran
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fake news paid for by Soros and Bill Gates' 5G vaccines.
 
Madman drummers bummers
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Well, that explains the rest of the news.
 
berylman
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
What the hell Subs...I'm really struggling to place those lyrics to any song I've ever heard. Is that Green Day?
 
darkman2000
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

berylman: What the hell Subs...I'm really struggling to place those lyrics to any song I've ever heard. Is that Green Day?


Pure Imagination, willy wonka
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Healthcare Workers having received a 1,600mg total dose of HCQ are 80% less likely to acquire SARS-CoV-2 than their untreated peers.

https://www.indiatoday.in/amp/india/s​t​ory/4-hydroxychloroquine-hcq-doses-cor​onavirus-healthcare-workers-icmr-16841​12-2020-06-01?__twitter_impression=tru​e
 
Notabunny
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I've been told my brain isn't a vital organ. So I've got that going for me. Which is nice.
 
kibbled
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

darkman2000: berylman: What the hell Subs...I'm really struggling to place those lyrics to any song I've ever heard. Is that Green Day?

Pure Imagination, willy wonka


I thought it was Comfortably Numb by Pink Floyd, yours make more sense.
 
berylman
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

darkman2000: Pure Imagination, willy wonka


Thanks, I can mentally hear it now. Not bad
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Healthcare Workers having received a 1,600mg total dose of HCQ are 80% less likely to acquire SARS-CoV-2 than their untreated peers.


Show me an actual clinical trial paper and I'll believe you.

What you have here is anecdote.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
ICU psychosis is nothing new.
 
