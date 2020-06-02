 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Ars Technica)   The Internet Archive is possibly about to be sued out of existence   (arstechnica.com) divider line
48
    More: Sad, Internet Archive, book publishers, Brewster Kahle, James Grimmelmann, Copyright infringement, online library, copies of books, IA's actions  
•       •       •

3094 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Jun 2020 at 9:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



48 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everything is being destroyed.

/ Eat the rich -- it'll be all that's left.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like IA done goofed.  Good intentions, bad implementation.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank you so much Lars Ulrich and DrDre.
Jerk face cucks.
 
CipollinaFan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope not. They have the best collection of live music.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They were stealing other peoples work.
I don't know in what world they thought that they could get away with this.
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Thank you so much Lars Ulrich and DrDre.
Jerk face cucks.


All that matters is they got their pennies!
 
Alcaste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You farking assholes. I use the old k-mart reel-to-reel tapes to fall asleep (don't judge me)

Guess I better download all of them.
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

enry: Looks like IA done goofed.  Good intentions, bad implementation.


IANAL, so this question is borne out of ignorance, but:  couldn't the publishers have started with a cease and desist instead of jumping straight to lawsuit?
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you can buy one copy and give copies of it to a million people just by saying you are a library then why not just have folks "give" you copies from wherever and then "lend" a million out...

Pirate Bay Library.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Then this website will be shut down. But, the data won't be deleted and will just end up on a new website under a new LLC registered in another country.
 
phyrkrakr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, we need to update our copyright laws to account for the internet.  It's just an endless clusterfark of hacked together bullshiat left over from when duplication was difficult.

But under the current scheme, yeah, if you give out multiple copies of a thing you only bought once, you're going to have a bad day.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
IA began allowing an unlimited number of people to check out the same book at the same time-even if IA only owned one physical copy.

Well that was farking stupid.
 
thesubliminalman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Printed books will follow printed Newspapers out of existence.  No big loss.
 
chippedlogic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interesting
 
lycanth [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CrazyCurt: Everything is being destroyed.

/ Eat the rich -- it'll be all that's left.


The good news is that you'll soon have new friends. The government has determined that you have extra space, so they're moving in some immigrants.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If IA wants this to go away fast they need to a) revert to the old lending policy immediately and b) temporarily suspend lending of copyrighted works for a token period (30 days) as an act of contrition.

I'd also suggest a donation to a worthy non-profit but it looks like they are a non-profit.
 
phyrkrakr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xanadian: enry: Looks like IA done goofed.  Good intentions, bad implementation.

IANAL, so this question is borne out of ignorance, but:  couldn't the publishers have started with a cease and desist instead of jumping straight to lawsuit?


I'm pretty sure they did.  Or at least, I remember quite a backlash from a lot of professional writer's groups like SFWA when this thing was first announced in early April, and IA basically told them to pound sand.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At first I was like, "those sumbiatch lawyers..." Then I read the article and was like, "huh, what was Internet Archive thinking?"
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: They were stealing other peoples work.
I don't know in what world they thought that they could get away with this.


🙄

Wow, Lars Ulrich has a Fark account
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thesubliminalman: Printed books will follow printed Newspapers out of existence.  No big loss.


Have you ever perused Internet Archive? Yes, big loss. Extremely big loss. Check it out, while you can.
 
Grumpyoldgeek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd like to see authors get paid, but publishers?  Fark'em.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I think the description in the article calling Kahle a "holy fool" is exactly right.  He's looking at an extraordinary situation and saying "I'm going to make it better!"

He's right in that he's making things better, but it's simply not legal under our current system, and I'm not even sure it should be under any system.  If you can simply scan a single copy of a book and place it online you're going to hurt publishers, which you might not care about, but they're the ones who pay authors and I do care about them getting a paycheck.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This is an outrage, how will I be able to browse the Geocities site I made when I was 14?
 
cranked [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

thesubliminalman: Printed books will follow printed Newspapers out of existence.  No big loss.


Until the power goes out.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

wejash: If you can buy one copy and give copies of it to a million people just by saying you are a library then why not just have folks "give" you copies from wherever and then "lend" a million out...

Pirate Bay Library.


Sure.
But humans are stupid c.r.a.v.e dummies.
So, sales didn't drop because of piracy. They dropped because the customer base aged out and was tied of buy a CD with only one new song.
There is no reason for a CD to cost 25$. There is no reason for a movie rented online to be 12 to 19$ WTF. The tried consumers killed music not Napster not the pirate Bay.
Which means music was killed by the people in change that stuck it to consumers too many decades in a row.
I bought tapes, CDs, VHS, DVD, bluRay, and on and on. I've owned Metallica in every format.
Today, I refuse to look at and I refuse to buy Media.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: IA began allowing an unlimited number of people to check out the same book at the same time-even if IA only owned one physical copy.

Well that was farking stupid.


Yep.

If you read TFA, they were lending only as many digital copies as physical books they possessed.  So if they had 10 copies of "The Meg" by Steve Alten, they would lend out up to 10 digital copies.  Once they hit that limit, you had to wait until someone "returned" a copy of it if you wanted to borrow it.

That's analogous to how brick-and-mortar libraries operate, and publishers didn't have a huge problem with it, at least not enough to file a lawsuit.

Once they started lending them out without any regard to how many copies, they stepped over a sharp, very clear line.
 
Felgraf
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Grumpyoldgeek: I'd like to see authors get paid, but publishers?  Fark'em.


Authors get paid by publishers based, among other things, on number of sales or even things like "X librariers requested your book and are seeing a lot of checkouts", etc.

What the IA did--allowing *infinite* checkouts at once of anything they had, even if they only owned one physical copy--was, in fact, making sure authors did not get paid.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

lycanth: CrazyCurt: Everything is being destroyed.

/ Eat the rich -- it'll be all that's left.

The good news is that you'll soon have new friends. The government has determined that you have extra space, so they're moving in some immigrants.


Yeah, because of climate change. You'd rather just let them die?
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

xanadian: enry: Looks like IA done goofed.  Good intentions, bad implementation.

IANAL, so this question is borne out of ignorance, but:  couldn't the publishers have started with a cease and desist instead of jumping straight to lawsuit?


Not if there is money to be made. Welcome to Capitalism.
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
FTA:
Four of the nation's leading book publishers have sued the Internet Archive, the online library best known for maintaining the Internet Wayback Machine.

I wonder if this is the real reason for the lawsuit, I'll bet a lot of people would like to see that gone.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Then this website will be shut down. But, the data won't be deleted and will just end up on a new website under a new LLC registered in another country.


The important part is, someone will profit.
 
frieque
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I hope they can work this out. As a parent who suddenly had to be home-schooling two children, the Internet Archive was my only way of accessing free digital copies of the books on their curriculum reading list. And I ended up taking out two books, both originally published in the 1970s, that I had been unable to find copies of for years.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

xanadian: enry: Looks like IA done goofed.  Good intentions, bad implementation.

IANAL, so this question is borne out of ignorance, but:  couldn't the publishers have started with a cease and desist instead of jumping straight to lawsuit?


This is the USA, baby!! Drill Drill Drill
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Prank Call of Cthulhu: IA began allowing an unlimited number of people to check out the same book at the same time-even if IA only owned one physical copy.

Well that was farking stupid.

Yep.

If you read TFA, they were lending only as many digital copies as physical books they possessed.  So if they had 10 copies of "The Meg" by Steve Alten, they would lend out up to 10 digital copies.  Once they hit that limit, you had to wait until someone "returned" a copy of it if you wanted to borrow it.

That's analogous to how brick-and-mortar libraries operate, and publishers didn't have a huge problem with it, at least not enough to file a lawsuit.

Once they started lending them out without any regard to how many copies, they stepped over a sharp, very clear line.


How do you "return" a lent out ebook without DRM?
IIRC, they did not have such a system.

/haven't been ages
//they served a function as an archive
///which I think is the issue here
 
patrick767 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Yeah, the Internet Archive did something really farking stupid. I've been seeing authors complaining about this for the last couple months on social media. I love books and get most of what I read from the library, but libraries pay for their books. The Internet Archive was guaranteed to get sued over this shiat.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
FTA:  "An institution like AI can buy a single copy of a book and then "lend" it to dozens, hundreds, or thousands of people at the same time. There's little doubt that this has a negative impact on the market for new books."

There was little to no impact, as the vast majority of locations selling physical copies were ordered closed by their respective state government.  Can't sell a book if the store ain't open, and few have distribution facilities like Amazon, who could still deliver during the shutdown.

I prefer to read a physical copy vs an electronic copy.  However, I might preview a book (the first chapter or two) online, and then wait until I can get the physical copy at my local library (which was also closed during the shutdown).

While the publishers are in the right legally, they won't win the "hearts & minds" battle.  They'll be seen as the bad guys trying to protect an outdated and expensive system.  IA will move beyond the reach of US copyright law (China likely has a site ready to go, since they pirate IP from everyone already), so a lawsuit doesn't really help their position.  eBay already allows sellers to sell pirated CDs and DVDs, and there's been little action to stop that (which might work in IA's favor - "Why us and not them?").  Bootlegs of the series "Lost" were on eBay the day after the series finale!

Better for them to slap IA's hand and allow them to resume the old system, rather than force it to move.  That way they still have some control under US law.
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Couldn't IA, I dunno, stop doing what they're doing? Nah.. better to be sued into oblivion I guess. I guess it's a decent hill to die on though.
 
mekkab
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The Internet Archive knew what they were doing and decided to pick a fight with goliath.

What will be interesting, is if they can curry favor with the general "Damn The Man" zeitgeist, however this is much much lower on the totem pole than BLM.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

thesubliminalman: Printed books will follow printed Newspapers out of existence.  No big loss.


Yes, if that actually happens it will be a big loss.

What happens if there is some planet-wide disaster that doesn't quite wipe out everyone on the planet, but essentially destroys the capability to get information?

With physical books, you can "jump start" society technology-wise.  The survivors of such a catastrophe won't have to fall back to hunter-gatherer lifestyles.  With high school chemistry and physics books, and a few other such tomes, you can bring back technology very quickly.  The information is there to recreate it.

If it's all online, then we're screwed.

A small subset of this is people who collect digital copies of survival manuals.  Chances are, if you *REALLY* need the information in a survival manual, you're not going to have that available, or not have it available for very long.  My favorite is people who have a pdf of this book:

media-amazon.comView Full Size


That device or devices you have that on are all going to be fried, most likely, and even if you did have them protected, you're probably not going to be able to recharge them.  But a physical book, if not burnt, will be available for use always without any actual technology.

And if your book gets destroyed in a fire, so will your phone or tablet.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If the plaintiffs try to extract money they are being evil. Stop the lending and say thanks.

Otherwise, they are like Amazon crushing a church food pantry because they take away sales from Whole Foods.
 
lycanth [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

waxbeans: lycanth: CrazyCurt: Everything is being destroyed.

/ Eat the rich -- it'll be all that's left.

The good news is that you'll soon have new friends. The government has determined that you have extra space, so they're moving in some immigrants.

Yeah, because of climate change. You'd rather just let them die?


Turn your irony filter.
 
thesubliminalman
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

beezeltown: thesubliminalman: Printed books will follow printed Newspapers out of existence.  No big loss.

Have you ever perused Internet Archive? Yes, big loss. Extremely big loss. Check it out, while you can.


I spend hours  on Archive.org finding live music and audio books.  I haven't bought a printed book or newspaper for decades.  I meant to say

"Printed books will follow printed Newspapers out of existence.  No big loss"  and you misunderstood me.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

enry: Looks like IA done goofed.  Good intentions, bad implementation.


Its unrelated to the wayback machine, it's about their "library"  hopefully some steps up and buys/spins off the wayback machine side.
 
Pandymonium [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"The library would only "lend" as many digital copies of a book as it had physical copies in its warehouse. If all copies of a book were "checked out" by other patrons, you'd have to join a waiting list."

Wait, they had PHYSICAL COPIES OF THE BOOKS and only "lent out" the exact number of copies they had?!

This seems like a slam dunk for courts. IA went out of their way to make a digital model of a centuries-old practice:
"But people.. maybe could have copied them!"
Court: "Same argument applies to physical libraries. Photocopy machines have existed for over fifty years."
"But... these are PERFECT copies!"
Court: "Perfection isn't required in a copy to make it illegal. Still haven't distinguished your argument from prior physical library use."
 
thesubliminalman
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

cranked: thesubliminalman: Printed books will follow printed Newspapers out of existence.  No big loss.

Until the power goes out.


Solar?  If the sun goes out we got much bigger troubles.
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They're not going to force them out of business, they've just seen an opportunity to get them to stop scanning copyrighted books altogether.
 
PlaidJaguar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dittybopper: thesubliminalman: Printed books will follow printed Newspapers out of existence.  No big loss.

Yes, if that actually happens it will be a big loss.

What happens if there is some planet-wide disaster that doesn't quite wipe out everyone on the planet, but essentially destroys the capability to get information?

With physical books, you can "jump start" society technology-wise.  The survivors of such a catastrophe won't have to fall back to hunter-gatherer lifestyles.  With high school chemistry and physics books, and a few other such tomes, you can bring back technology very quickly.  The information is there to recreate it.

If it's all online, then we're screwed.

A small subset of this is people who collect digital copies of survival manuals.  Chances are, if you *REALLY* need the information in a survival manual, you're not going to have that available, or not have it available for very long.  My favorite is people who have a pdf of this book:

[media-amazon.com image 260x329]

That device or devices you have that on are all going to be fried, most likely, and even if you did have them protected, you're probably not going to be able to recharge them.  But a physical book, if not burnt, will be available for use always without any actual technology.

And if your book gets destroyed in a fire, so will your phone or tablet.


Actually miniature solar panels with USB charging are relatively inexpensive, and could keep a device powered for quite some time
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Good a place as any to post this.

I have all of the mtv vhs rips from the IA that were taken down. If anyone would like distributed access, let me know where to contact you.
 
Displayed 48 of 48 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.