 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Insider)   Hong Kong police find colorful way to deal with protesters; dye them blue so they can find and arrest them later. No word if Jim is helping attach tracking collars   (insider.com) divider line
49
    More: Strange, Hong Kong, Protest, water cannons, flash points, 13th week, blue dye, Last week Hong Kong police, Hong Kong citizens  
•       •       •

1136 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Jun 2020 at 12:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



49 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
storage.googleapis.comView Full Size

Maybe put a panty on your head to protect yourself?
 
AstroJesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These tactics are a pubic hair away from a holocaust.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AstroJesus: These tactics are a pubic hair away from a holocaust.


Communist China has a body count well beyond the Holocaust.
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, they are using brightly colored non-lethal rounds in America to later identify violent and lawless protesters. How is this any different?
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boojum2k: AstroJesus: These tactics are a pubic hair away from a holocaust.

Communist China has a body count well beyond the Holocaust.


~80 million from the great leap forward
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Be nice if you could use that on the violent protesters
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looters and vandals, sure, but not protesters.
 
wight night [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weren't they doing this months ago?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like a bad day to have spilled Ty-D-Bol on yourself.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I assumed that was why the Minnesota cops were shooting paintballs at houses where people were on their porches.
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cousin-merle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"August 31, 2019"

Cool 8-month-old news.

https://www.fark.com/comments/1054272​3​/Hong-Kong-protests-week-13-Its-not-li​ke-they-are-permanently-dying-proteste​rs-blue-for-round-ups-later-checks-ear​piece-actually-that-is-precisely-what-​they-are-doing
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkBucket18: I mean, they are using brightly colored non-lethal rounds in America to later identify violent and lawless protesters. How is this any different?


In USA they're using live rounds. China is one-upping you guys on human rights...Think about that.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I guess Hong Kong resident will have to dye themselves blue in solidarity?
 
sefert [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkBucket18: I mean, they are using brightly colored non-lethal rounds in America to later identify violent and lawless protesters. How is this any different?


Just that it's a hose so they get em all rather than just certain ones like they do with the paintball guns in the states.  I was thinking the exact same thing though.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shaggy_C: FarkBucket18: I mean, they are using brightly colored non-lethal rounds in America to later identify violent and lawless protesters. How is this any different?

In USA they're using live rounds. China is one-upping you guys on human rights...Think about that.


ChiComs don't fire someone for shooting a political protestor. They reward them and bill the bullet to the victim's family.

Don't stan Communist China.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
p51d007
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
They will just start wrapping themselves in plastic etc...
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
1.  Make a list of enemies
2.  Acquire blue dye
3.  Dye your enemies
4.  Profit

SWATting just became more laid back.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: FarkBucket18: I mean, they are using brightly colored non-lethal rounds in America to later identify violent and lawless protesters. How is this any different?

In USA they're using live rounds. China is one-upping you guys on human rights...Think about that.


Sure they are.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Xinjian​g​_re-education_camps
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cultura​l​_genocide_of_Uyghurs
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Siniciz​a​tion_of_Tibet
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Qinchen​g​_Prison
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Are the hong kong protestors looting?
 
Stratohead
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
soon all protestors in HOng Kong will arrive pre painted blue.
 
BeesNuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Are the hong kong protestors looting?


Asking the important questions.  Truly, a dizzying intellect.
 
Pert
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pert
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Are the hong kong protestors looting?


One of them was Liu Ting - does that count?
 
dittybopper
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

BeesNuts: big pig peaches: Are the hong kong protestors looting?

Asking the important questions.  Truly, a dizzying intellect.


Are you trying to say that looting and vandalism isn't happening in the US, or are you saying that it's a false flag operation intended to make the protesters look bad?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Pert: big pig peaches: Are the hong kong protestors looting?

One of them was Liu Ting - does that count?


66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
bluewave69 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Are the hong kong protestors looting?


Asking the important questions.  Truly, a dizzying intellect.

they where just breaking the windows then setting biz on fire / cutting train signaling wires (saw that one on live feed not sure it ever was reported on ) / gluing bricks and bottles to streets / cutting down camera polls and gates with grinders / setting disenters on fire / stoning cleaning crews / throwing molotov / they build a fort in a university and stole volatile chemical that you could do dirty bombs with o ya burning subway stations and that's just off the top of my head.

But ya your right they where not stealing the stuff before they set stores on fire sure a big difference to store owners.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

BeesNuts: big pig peaches: Are the hong kong protestors looting?

Asking the important questions.  Truly, a dizzying intellect.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

bluewave69: big pig peaches: Are the hong kong protestors looting?

Asking the important questions.  Truly, a dizzying intellect.

they where just breaking the windows then setting biz on fire / cutting train signaling wires (saw that one on live feed not sure it ever was reported on ) / gluing bricks and bottles to streets / cutting down camera polls and gates with grinders / setting disenters on fire / stoning cleaning crews / throwing molotov / they build a fort in a university and stole volatile chemical that you could do dirty bombs with o ya burning subway stations and that's just off the top of my head.

But ya your right they where not stealing the stuff before they set stores on fire sure a big difference to store owners.


Did ya'll miss the question mark?

/So defensive
 
BeesNuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

dittybopper: BeesNuts: big pig peaches: Are the hong kong protestors looting?

Asking the important questions.  Truly, a dizzying intellect.

Are you trying to say that looting and vandalism isn't happening in the US, or are you saying that it's a false flag operation intended to make the protesters look bad?


I'm saying that whether or not people are looting and vandalizing, there is no justification for police brutality or police state actions like this.

Do you disagree, mr. vote from the farking rooftops?
 
Slypork
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Isitoveryet: Looters and vandals, sure, but not protesters.


Can we put florescent dye in it as well so we can find them at night?
 
BeesNuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: BeesNuts: big pig peaches: Are the hong kong protestors looting?

Asking the important questions.  Truly, a dizzying intellect.

[Fark user image 383x520]


As we all know, the only way to stop looting is to shoot indiscriminately into crowds of peaceful protesters.  And occasionally to kick start some looting on your own.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Slypork: Isitoveryet: Looters and vandals, sure, but not protesters.

Can we put florescent dye in it as well so we can find them at night?


Yes.
I was thinking maybe rig up a fire sprinkler like system at all entryways that would spray trespassers with the dye.
We could also use a strong scent and sniff them out.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: bluewave69: big pig peaches: Are the hong kong protestors looting?

Asking the important questions.  Truly, a dizzying intellect.

they where just breaking the windows then setting biz on fire / cutting train signaling wires (saw that one on live feed not sure it ever was reported on ) / gluing bricks and bottles to streets / cutting down camera polls and gates with grinders / setting disenters on fire / stoning cleaning crews / throwing molotov / they build a fort in a university and stole volatile chemical that you could do dirty bombs with o ya burning subway stations and that's just off the top of my head.

But ya your right they where not stealing the stuff before they set stores on fire sure a big difference to store owners.

Did ya'll miss the question mark?

/So defensive


I believe there have been instances of looting, beatings and people being set afire.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Have all the people of hong Kong dye themselves blue.  Then, have the blues go around forcibly dying those that don't choose to be blue.  Sparticus up that place.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
South Africa used to do this regularly.
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Blue is a color long used to identify evil, though normally it is voluntarily worn.
 
Frederf
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

dittybopper: BeesNuts: big pig peaches: Are the hong kong protestors looting?

Asking the important questions.  Truly, a dizzying intellect.

Are you trying to say that looting and vandalism isn't happening in the US, or are you saying that it's a false flag operation intended to make the protesters look bad?


You're a real piece of poopy. You know that right?
 
OldJames
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zpaul [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I wonder if they could put this around glass windows and doors set to spray when broken.   Or maybe some kind of tear gas.
 
El Trolo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
pmcvariety.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
orbister [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Have all the people of hong Kong dye themselves blue.


Wouldn't they come out green?
 
Irascible [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

orbister: AmbassadorBooze: Have all the people of hong Kong dye themselves blue.

Wouldn't they come out green?


For the motherucking win!.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

orbister: AmbassadorBooze: Have all the people of hong Kong dye themselves blue.

Wouldn't they come out green?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

dittybopper: Shaggy_C: FarkBucket18: I mean, they are using brightly colored non-lethal rounds in America to later identify violent and lawless protesters. How is this any different?

In USA they're using live rounds. China is one-upping you guys on human rights...Think about that.

Sure they are.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Xinjiang​_re-education_camps
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cultural​_genocide_of_Uyghurs
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Siniciza​tion_of_Tibet
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Qincheng​_Prison


Bbbbut Japanese internment camps =checkmate
 
Displayed 49 of 49 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.