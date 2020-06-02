 Skip to content
(Reuters) Strap yourselves in tight boys and girls. "The law, for all practical purposes, leaves this to the president with very little judicial review with any teeth"
jake_lex [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This has always been the great weakness of our system: yes, there are checks and balances, but what do you do when one branch of government just has absolute contempt for the others and refuses to yield to them?  I mean, you can impeach the President and remove him from office, but what if he simply refuses to go?

We've only existed as a democracy this long because, to this point, we haven't gotten someone in the White House really willing to push this.  Even Nixon eventually resigned when he got caught.  Trump gives zero farks and will do whatever he needs to do to stay in office.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

jake_lex: This has always been the great weakness of our system: yes, there are checks and balances, but what do you do when one branch of government just has absolute contempt for the others and refuses to yield to them?  I mean, you can impeach the President and remove him from office, but what if he simply refuses to go?

We've only existed as a democracy this long because, to this point, we haven't gotten someone in the White House really willing to push this.  Even Nixon eventually resigned when he got caught.  Trump gives zero farks and will do whatever he needs to do to stay in office.


No, Nixon resigned when the Republicans in Congress came to him and told him they were going to abandon him to impeachment.

Nixon could have said "fark you!" and just ordered the troops in. But the troops, seeing him impeached and removed would have refused the order.

The GOP learned a lesson in 1974, though.

It is that a congressional rump that prevents the checks from working can rule defiantly. The bueaucracy and troops won't disobey if the politicians will not act.

So it really still about Mitch and his Senate minority-majority that is the linchpin.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
He'll do it and nothing will happen because we live in the worst timeline where the vermin are running the show. If we get lucky and get this farko out of office in November it most likely won't matter. trump will end up being the placeholder for a focused, non-inept, non-demented, non-moronic piece of shiat to do what trump is doing with purpose and malice for the GOP in 2024.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Hum. From reading the article.
Maybe stop being racist?
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

wejash: jake_lex: This has always been the great weakness of our system: yes, there are checks and balances, but what do you do when one branch of government just has absolute contempt for the others and refuses to yield to them?  I mean, you can impeach the President and remove him from office, but what if he simply refuses to go?

We've only existed as a democracy this long because, to this point, we haven't gotten someone in the White House really willing to push this.  Even Nixon eventually resigned when he got caught.  Trump gives zero farks and will do whatever he needs to do to stay in office.

No, Nixon resigned when the Republicans in Congress came to him and told him they were going to abandon him to impeachment.

Nixon could have said "fark you!" and just ordered the troops in. But the troops, seeing him impeached and removed would have refused the order.

The GOP learned a lesson in 1974, though.

It is that a congressional rump that prevents the checks from working can rule defiantly. The bueaucracy and troops won't disobey if the politicians will not act.

So it really still about Mitch and his Senate minority-majority that is the linchpin.


Sleep tight.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It's going to be up to Democrats to remove some of the absolute powers of the Presidency. If they ever control all three branches, anyway.
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The path for Trump to remain in power is becoming more clear with each passing day. Elections in November? Don't hold your breath.
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"...'cause it's a long, sweet ride?"
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"I can do whatever I want and nobody can stop me."
foreignpolicy.comView Full Size


The only way to stop him is at the ballot box.
Hillary lost Florida by 112,911 votes.
I'm gonna need about 113,000 California Democrats to move to Florida to make sure it goes for Biden.
If some of you could move to Michigan and Wisconsin that would help too. Ohio and PA are probably lost causes.
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Farking hell, your country is melt down, it's scary to see from the other side of the Atlantic, so I can't even begin to imagine what it must be like for you there.

Not going to lie, but there's normally a small amount of schadenfreude when I see something crazy happen, usually related to the orange zeppelin, but this is a whole different kettle of fish.

If trump loses in November God knows what will happen
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
quickmeme.comView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Elections have consequences.
Vote next time, snowflakes.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

jake_lex: This has always been the great weakness of our system: yes, there are checks and balances, but what do you do when one branch of government just has absolute contempt for the others and refuses to yield to them?  I mean, you can impeach the President and remove him from office, but what if he simply refuses to go?

We've only existed as a democracy this long because, to this point, we haven't gotten someone in the White House really willing to push this.  Even Nixon eventually resigned when he got caught.  Trump gives zero farks and will do whatever he needs to do to stay in office.


The only thing keeping the Fanta Menace in the White House is the Secret Service. I haven't seen myself, but I've heard there is an interesting thing they do during the inauguration ceremony.

It would not bode well to have to drag Trump out of the White House, him kicking and screaming and sharting the whole time.

But it'd be great to watch.
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
scontent-ort2-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That'll be the moment we will truly know how far and wide the proud boys network goes.

/those who won't do it for the race will do it for the crusade
//those that neither will be dealt with
///or America finally turns the corner where white people are no longer the majority
////bonus slash: you don't want yo know if slash 1&2 happen instead of slash three why slash 3 won't hold. And this won't be the first time, just not at this scale. Gave myself chills.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Stop helping!

Let his gang of the best and most serious shysters find 'how to' workarounds.
 
Steakzilla
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

jake_lex: This has always been the great weakness of our system: yes, there are checks and balances, but what do you do when one branch of government just has absolute contempt for the others and refuses to yield to them?  I mean, you can impeach the President and remove him from office, but what if he simply refuses to go?

We've only existed as a democracy this long because, to this point, we haven't gotten someone in the White House really willing to push this.  Even Nixon eventually resigned when he got caught.  Trump gives zero farks and will do whatever he needs to do to stay in office.


These kinds of comments always make me laugh.  Trump can't just stay in office if he's impeached and refuses to leave...  What the fark are you smoking?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Steakzilla: .

These kinds of comments always make me laugh.  Trump can't just stay in office if he's impeached and refuses to leave...  What the fark are you smoking?


We hope. But, not holding our breath.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

jso2897: Elections have consequences.
Vote next time, snowflakes.


What happened to your memory?
People did vote. Trump did lose.
But see there's this thing called an electoral college.
Funny how not one major news agency really dug into that, saw who they were, how they got there, their backgrounds.

Stop telling people to vote until you've cleared up THAT issue.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Well fark. So there has been a giant gaping hole in our system that could allow a nutbar already in the White House to seize control that's been there since 1807 that most of us weren't even aware of.

/And here I always thought it was the Patriot Act that would get us...
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: jso2897: Elections have consequences.
Vote next time, snowflakes.

What happened to your memory?
People did vote. Trump did lose.
But see there's this thing called an electoral college.
Funny how not one major news agency really dug into that, saw who they were, how they got there, their backgrounds.

Stop telling people to vote until you've cleared up THAT issue.


Nothing in your second-last sentence made any sense.
 
jeremy2020
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: It's going to be up to Democrats to remove some of the absolute powers of the Presidency. If they ever control all three branches, anyway.


Hahahahahah. That's not how it works. They'll try to use those same powers to further their own aims. Throw in a couple new powers that then the GOP will use to further their aims when they get the white house back.

If you're expecting the dems to save us...well...let's just say the only ones who will save us are ourselves, but we're too fat and satiated to do that.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Walker: "I can do whatever I want and nobody can stop me."
[foreignpolicy.com image 800x384]

The only way to stop him is at the ballot box.
Hillary lost Florida by 112,911 votes.
I'm gonna need about 113,000 California Democrats to move to Florida to make sure it goes for Biden.
If some of you could move to Michigan and Wisconsin that would help too. Ohio and PA are probably lost causes.


Michigan's got this covered, send the voters to Wisconsin.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Livinglush
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's time for Revolution my friends...
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

jake_lex: This has always been the great weakness of our system: yes, there are checks and balances, but what do you do when one branch of government just has absolute contempt for the others and refuses to yield to them?  I mean, you can impeach the President and remove him from office, but what if he simply refuses to go?

We've only existed as a democracy this long because, to this point, we haven't gotten someone in the White House really willing to push this.  Even Nixon eventually resigned when he got caught.  Trump gives zero farks and will do whatever he needs to do to stay in office.


or when a second branch of government just throws up their hands and refuses to do anything about it.
 
whatsupchuck [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If Trump invokes the Insurrection Act, then it's up to all good Americans to act insurrectly. Or something.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm so old I remember when Democrats liked the idea of a president with wide-ranging powers:

https://en.wikiquote.org/wiki/Paul_Be​g​ala

Stroke of the pen. Law of the Land. Kinda cool.
Source: The New York Times, July 5, 1998, referring to executive orders.

It's funny how Republicans are always railing against this sort of thing when a Democrat is in the White House, and how Democrats are always railing against this sort of thing when a Republican is in the office.

It's almost enough to make one cynical about the motives of both major parties.
 
whyRpeoplesostupid
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Walker: "I Ohio and PA are probably lost causes.


5.1% fewer PA democrats voted in 2016 than in 2012 and Trump won PA by.9%

I don't think that'll happen this time around, PA has mail in voting now


Ohio, I agree with you
 
Pandymonium [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
One of the crazy parts here is THERE IS NO WAY HE KNEW ABOUT THE INSURRECTIONIST ACTS.

This guys just says insane stuff and then the press/Fox & Friends/etc go research "can he do that? Well, if he did x and y and z and invoked the 1800s Acts then mayyybbbbeee...?"

Very next day: "I have the bigly best powers ever, it's the Insurrectionist Acts, not many people know this but it's true, they let me do anything I want. So true."

Me: "There is no way this clusterfark of fat cells wrapped in a forward-leaning human containment suit knew what the hell that was before yesterday. Zero chance."
 
rcain
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

jake_lex: This has always been the great weakness of our system: yes, there are checks and balances, but what do you do when one branch of government just has absolute contempt for the others and refuses to yield to them?  I mean, you can impeach the President and remove him from office, but what if he simply refuses to go?

We've only existed as a democracy this long because, to this point, we haven't gotten someone in the White House really willing to push this.  Even Nixon eventually resigned when he got caught.  Trump gives zero farks and will do whatever he needs to do to stay in office.


I used to bet day babe here all the time because I said that this nation was heading for civil war

People here would ridicule me

I've still been saying civil war is coming, no ones laughing and I haven't been given a time out

It's not just Trump that's leading us to civil war, though his lawless actions and desire to break our system to the point the wealthy take it all and the people are left with nothing will certainly help get us there

The real show stopper for this Union is the Electoral College. It's no fluke we've seen 2 unpopular presidents win. The fact that Trump can lose by 3 million votes and win the election says it all

And it's estimated that within a few decades, the Electorate will be so screwed to ignorant rednecks in flyover states that they will have a full 70% of the electorate and debate seats, leaving the educated masses with a small minority and their votes worth nothing

If you think democracy can survive that, you'd be sorely mistaken

Fact is, there's no fixing this. The electoral college is in our constitution and there's no way the redneck states would ever vote for it or ratify it

So division of this nation is the only path forward, unless you want to be an impoverished slave living under fascist autocracy alongside the groveling bible banging brainwashed shiat-gibbons
 
fasahd
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
There was also a loophole that congress opened up for military use in the drug war. Black helicopters over pot crops in California. Since pot is still technically illegal at the federal level he could use this excuse. Janet Reno
used to go after David Koresh in Waco claiming she thought the preacher had an underground meth lab which was BS of course but it got the tanks onto his property.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Uh, isn't this what the second amendment is actually for ?
 
Baloo Uriza [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Walker: The only way to stop him is at the ballot box.


If you live by the sword...  There's still a chance that comes back to haunt him.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

rcain: unless you want to be an impoverished slave living under fascist autocracy alongside the groveling bible banging brainwashed shiat-gibbons


SSDD for a lot of Americans, since day one.
 
It_Really_Does_Glisten [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

dittybopper: I'm so old I remember when Democrats liked the idea of a president with wide-ranging powers:

https://en.wikiquote.org/wiki/Paul_Beg​ala

Stroke of the pen. Law of the Land. Kinda cool.
Source: The New York Times, July 5, 1998, referring to executive orders.

It's funny how Republicans are always railing against this sort of thing when a Democrat is in the White House, and how Democrats are always railing against this sort of thing when a Republican is in the office.

It's almost enough to make one cynical about the motives of both major parties.


And here's ditty with the BSAB hot take. But... who should I vote for?!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

jake_lex: This has always been the great weakness of our system: yes, there are checks and balances, but what do you do when one branch of government just has absolute contempt for the others and refuses to yield to them?  I mean, you can impeach the President and remove him from office, but what if he simply refuses to go?


One branch was easy: the other two step in.

But the Republicans have corrupted the executive and judiciary and blocked the legislature from acting.

It's why I don't think there's going to be elections. Everyone says there is absolutely no way in our legal system to do this, I say "who cares about the law anymore?"

The fact that the CJCS accept the order to clear Lafayette Park last night, despite the fact that as CJCS he has no command authority over any US unit, shows that at least part of the military will do what Trump says no matter what. If all of the military is like that, it's over.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

whyRpeoplesostupid: Walker: "I Ohio and PA are probably lost causes.

5.1% fewer PA democrats voted in 2016 than in 2012 and Trump won PA by.9%


Well if that's the case I'd like to raise my day drink to PA and say "Thanks a lot dumbasses"
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Forget about the constitution. Forget about precedent. Forget about the rule of law. The president can whatever the fark he wants, whenever the fark he wants, to whoever the fark he wants so long as the house, senate, and supreme court sit there and do nothing about it.
 
RedT
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: It's going to be up to Democrats to remove some of the absolute powers of the Presidency. If they ever control all three branches, anyway.


Then after setting everything right needing only a one vote majoiry, they need to pass a rule that a 2/3 of the Senate must vote in favor to advance a Supreme Court nominee, and pass a law that it takes a 3/5 majority to change that Senate rule.
 
panax
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Znuh: [scontent-ort2-2.xx.fbcdn.net image 625x410]


Look, I don't like either of these two men but Hitler's hand holding the bible is obviously a shopped copy of Trump's.
 
Baloo Uriza [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Uh, isn't this what the second amendment is actually for ?


Yes.
 
Lochaber_Axe
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Pandymonium: One of the crazy parts here is THERE IS NO WAY HE KNEW ABOUT THE INSURRECTIONIST ACTS.

This guys just says insane stuff and then the press/Fox & Friends/etc go research "can he do that? Well, if he did x and y and z and invoked the 1800s Acts then mayyybbbbeee...?"

Very next day: "I have the bigly best powers ever, it's the Insurrectionist Acts, not many people know this but it's true, they let me do anything I want. So true."

Me: "There is no way this clusterfark of fat cells wrapped in a forward-leaning human containment suit knew what the hell that was before yesterday. Zero chance."


THIS. That fat fark has no idea that this same shiat has happened before and somebody did something about it. Having the most ignorant amateurish president ever is the worst.
 
whyRpeoplesostupid
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Walker: whyRpeoplesostupid: Walker: "I Ohio and PA are probably lost causes.

5.1% fewer PA democrats voted in 2016 than in 2012 and Trump won PA by.9%

Well if that's the case I'd like to raise my day drink to PA and say "Thanks a lot dumbasses"


it still wrankles me they stayed at home, proves what a weak candidate hillary was, at least in PA
 
jso2897
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: jso2897: Elections have consequences.
Vote next time, snowflakes.

What happened to your memory?
People did vote. Trump did lose.
But see there's this thing called an electoral college.
Funny how not one major news agency really dug into that, saw who they were, how they got there, their backgrounds.

Stop telling people to vote until you've cleared up THAT issue.


So - stop telling people to vote forever? The electoral college is not going away in any plausible futeure.
More registered voters failed to vote in 2016 than voted for either Trump or Clinton.
I'll tell people to vote when I damn well please - GFYS.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Walker: "I can do whatever I want and nobody can stop me."
[foreignpolicy.com image 800x384]

The only way to stop him is at the ballot box.
Hillary lost Florida by 112,911 votes.
I'm gonna need about 113,000 California Democrats to move to Florida to make sure it goes for Biden.
If some of you could move to Michigan and Wisconsin that would help too. Ohio and PA are probably lost causes.


It's not the relocation that will help. It's the appalling turnout of registered voters. The "I never vote" and "my vote doesn't matter" people ought to be fined.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Cormee: Farking hell, your country is melt down, it's scary to see from the other side of the Atlantic, so I can't even begin to imagine what it must be like for you there.

Not going to lie, but there's normally a small amount of schadenfreude when I see something crazy happen, usually related to the orange zeppelin, but this is a whole different kettle of fish.

If trump loses in November God knows what will happen


People will riot because he's gone. Ever watch what happens when a major city takes home a sports championship? It's just how we do things.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

jake_lex: This has always been the great weakness of our system: yes, there are checks and balances, but what do you do when one branch of government just has absolute contempt for the others and refuses to yield to them?  I mean, you can impeach the President and remove him from office, but what if he simply refuses to go?

We've only existed as a democracy this long because, to this point, we haven't gotten someone in the White House really willing to push this.  Even Nixon eventually resigned when he got caught.  Trump gives zero farks and will do whatever he needs to do to stay in office.


It's not a weakness in your system.  It's a weakness in your country that enough people voted for that POS.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Znuh: [scontent-ort2-2.xx.fbcdn.net image 625x410]


stole it
 
fourthsword
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
