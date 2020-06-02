 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Tribe of taunted marauding monkeys shows stupid humans how to act by observing perfect social distancing in these coronavirus times (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
    Weird, Primate, Human, raucous monkeys, Arunachal Pradesh, Indian Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Amir Haque, spread of coronavirus, mass sterilisation programmes  
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Counterpoint?
 
Teaser [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It's not that difficult, guys.
 
guestguy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Some monkeys have resting social distance face...

ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"This picture simply amazes me. Because without some kind of training, this is impossible."

Whatever happened to "monkey see, monkey do"?
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Whatever happened to "monkey see, monkey do"?


Politics tab.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Did one of their boys leave his wallet in El Segundo?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Trust me, you want to sit 6' away from macaque.  Things can get messy.
 
steklo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
