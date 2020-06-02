 Skip to content
(Eater)   If you own a popcorn company in Detroit never use an alt to express controversial, unpopular opinions about police brutality victims   (detroit.eater.com) divider line
45
    More: Facepalm, Police brutality, Comment, boycott of Detroit Popcorn Company, Police, Metro Detroit, Detroit, Michigan, Business  
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How does a "popcorn company" even stay in business? Is there great demand?
 
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some are calling for a boycott of the business and asking Detroit Popcorn Company customers to support Motor City Popcorn, a black-owned business, instead. Motor City Popcorn on Monday shared a post urging people not to confuse it with the Detroit Popcorn Company. Motor City Popcorn is a client of Detroit Popcorn Company.
Reached by Eater on Monday night, owner Sean Combs writes in a message that he spoke with Singer about the comments and doesn't feel satisfied yet.

P Diddy owns a popcorn shop?
 
LowbrowDeluxe [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only there were a way to express my amusement at the upcoming comeuppance....

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: How does a "popcorn company" even stay in business? Is there great demand?


Well yeah, what do you do when reading a great Fark flamewar?
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And thus began the 2020 popcorn conflict of Detroit.

I was there.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
tjsands1118:

Services venues in the area
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So he doubled down, lied about his true identity, then expressed a "I'm sorry if you were offended" Non-apology apology?

I've only got one question: what's his Fark handle?
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It appears that Even Sangria is Evan Singer, owner of Detroit Popcorn Company. Cached Facebook posts show Sangria posting advertisements for open positions at Detroit Popcorn Company, and photos of the man on the account seem to match those of the owner accompanying recent media coverage.

Or at least put some effort into your troll alt name and definitely don't use it for company posts.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This will heat up into a hot buttery mess.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where shall I ever get my popcorn for the Pol Tab??
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stop mixing business and politics you farking wankers

- Your employees
 
LL316
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Detroit Zoo posted that they're no longer using this company because of what the owner said.  That's gonna hurt that racist's ability to stay in business.
 
saywhonow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buy pop daddy. It's local like that company, but run by a decent guy and not a douche...
 
willwall
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A popcorn vendor, undone by electronic messeges?!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Update, 4 p.m., June 1: This story has been updated with a statement from Rock Ventures.
Update, 5:02 p.m., June 1: This story has been updated to include information about the Detroit Zoo.
Update, 7:15 p.m., June 1: This story has been updated to reflect that the author of the private messages is Carrie Fountaine Hernandez.
Update: 7:25 p.m., June 1: This story has been updated with comments from Evan Singer.
Update: 9:23 p.m., June 1: This story has been updated with comments from Sean Combs of Motor City Popcorn, a Detroit Popcorn Company customer.
Update: 10:45 a.m., June 1: This story has been updated to reflect that Poppin' & Mixin' and the Detroit Kettle Corn Truck are separate entities from Detroit Popcorn Company.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media3.popsugar-assets.comView Full Size
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't what's worse: The despicable message or the egregious grammatical errors.
 
Farkhole [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fun Fact: The Detroit Popcorn Company isn't in Detroit.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Careful there, you risk creating a rift in Big Popcorn. Cousin Willie, Godfather Orville and muscle Jiffy might show up. Things could get explosive and messy.
 
epyonyx
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

edmo: How does a "popcorn company" even stay in business? Is there great demand?


People won't even brew their own coffee. You think they're going to pop their own popcorn?
 
AstroJesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This guy's going to have to change his name and go into cotton candy.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

steklo: [media3.popsugar-assets.com image 668x1024]


It seems like he was a nice guy but he brings to mind the preacher from Poltereist and I'm left vaguely creeped out and definitely not in the mood for popcorn.
 
thornhill [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

edmo: How does a "popcorn company" even stay in business? Is there great demand?


I assume corporate gifts.

I get so much freaking popcorn from vendors as holiday gifts.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

thornhill: edmo: How does a "popcorn company" even stay in business? Is there great demand?

I assume corporate gifts.

I get so much freaking popcorn from vendors as holiday gifts.


Also, anyplace that sells concessions.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Humanity deserves a pandemic....
 
jtown
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"...Even Sangria is Evan Singer..."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"knee's on there neck"
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Russ1642: edmo: How does a "popcorn company" even stay in business? Is there great demand?

People won't even brew their own coffee. You think they're going to pop their own popcorn?


The gourmet popcorn industry is bigger than you'd think.

They have access to about 250 flavors of popcorn at one time - way more than you'll get at the grocery store, for sure.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I know I've come out against the arson, but I kind of want to see what happens when a popcorn factory catches fire.
 
hundreddollarman [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"What kind of chump only uses one burner account?"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Marcos P: "knee's on there neck"


Doesn't it just make you sick to know that someone so incredibly stupid is the owner of a successful business? It's like everything they told us about school, education, and being a decent human being was bullshiat.

I mean, shiat... I bothered to become literate and grow my emotional intelligence, and I'm broke. This popcorn asswipe seems functionally illiterate AND racist, and he's probably living in a mansion.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I bet he's asking himself "How did they break my cleverly coded psuedonym?"
" I was supposed to be anonymous!"
 
jtown
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: I know I've come out against the arson, but I kind of want to see what happens when a popcorn factory catches fire.


ordinarilydecent.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

jtown: "...Even Sangria is Evan Singer..."

[Fark user image 503x761]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Obviously popcorn from his competition
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

edmo: How does a "popcorn company" even stay in business? Is there great demand?


White House press conferences.
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Wow. He pissed of Jay Farner. You know it's bad.
 
Colour_out_of_Space [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Marcos P: "knee's on there neck"


Knee is on there- neck.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

jtown: big pig peaches: I know I've come out against the arson, but I kind of want to see what happens when a popcorn factory catches fire.

[ordinarilydecent.files.wordpress.com image 850x478]


Thanks for that ear-worm.

"Rue the day? Who talks like that?"
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: jtown: big pig peaches: I know I've come out against the arson, but I kind of want to see what happens when a popcorn factory catches fire.

[ordinarilydecent.files.wordpress.com image 850x478]

Thanks for that ear-worm.

"Rue the day? Who talks like that?"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JNowe
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: Marcos P: "knee's on there neck"

Doesn't it just make you sick to know that someone so incredibly stupid is the owner of a successful business? It's like everything they told us about school, education, and being a decent human being was bullshiat.

I mean, shiat... I bothered to become literate and grow my emotional intelligence, and I'm broke. This popcorn asswipe seems functionally illiterate AND racist, and he's probably living in a mansion.



Probably not for long.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

edmo: How does a "popcorn company" even stay in business? Is there great demand?


1000% profit margins.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FlyingJ
‘’ 1 minute ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: steklo: [media3.popsugar-assets.com image 668x1024]

It seems like he was a nice guy but he brings to mind the preacher from Poltereist and I'm left vaguely creeped out and definitely not in the mood for popcorn.


He did get a bit on "Late Night With David Letterman" as a quasi libel make-good for a "Top 10 Most Horrifying Orville Redenbacher Secrets" claiming that Gary from his commercials wasn't his grandson but rather his "longtime companion"

But drowning in the jacuzzi of your Coronado Island manse is a lousy way for a onetime Iowa corn farmer to go
 
