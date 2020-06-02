 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(TMZ)   Looters bricked by the Apple Store   (tmz.com) divider line
71
    More: Ironic, Apple Store, 1992 Los Angeles riots, Looting, Apple Inc., popular outdoor shopping mall, special programs, good news, stolen gadgets  
•       •       •

3438 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Jun 2020 at 9:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



71 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next time just smash the phones and leave them in the store, then.
 
skipping non-voting comment in contest thread
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah but if you think capitalism is a problem, then you are still sticking it to the system.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apple probably has a way to turn the tax writeoff into a profit.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skipping non-voting comment in contest thread: Yeah but if you think capitalism is a problem, then you are still sticking it to the system.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size


Pretty sure the insurance company will pay for the stolen goods...so it's not like you're putting a dent in Apple, or even that particular store at all.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

guestguy: skipping non-voting comment in contest thread: Yeah but if you think capitalism is a problem, then you are still sticking it to the system.

[i.imgflip.com image 540x264]

Pretty sure the insurance company will pay for the stolen goods...so it's not like you're putting a dent in Apple, or even that particular store at all.


I'm always amazed by people who post things that imply "insurance companies" are a magic source of money that nobody has to pay for.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not like looters are super smurt.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looting doesn't solve anything to begin with. If it was a small family-owned business it might have irreparable damage done to their livelihood and family, even if they had insurance.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dork Gently: guestguy: skipping non-voting comment in contest thread: Yeah but if you think capitalism is a problem, then you are still sticking it to the system.

[i.imgflip.com image 540x264]

Pretty sure the insurance company will pay for the stolen goods...so it's not like you're putting a dent in Apple, or even that particular store at all.

I'm always amazed by people who post things that imply "insurance companies" are a magic source of money that nobody has to pay for.


Wat
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skipping non-voting comment in contest thread: Yeah but if you think capitalism is a problem, then you are still sticking it to the system.


They forgot to burn it down
 
dwrash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dork Gently: guestguy: skipping non-voting comment in contest thread: Yeah but if you think capitalism is a problem, then you are still sticking it to the system.

[i.imgflip.com image 540x264]

Pretty sure the insurance company will pay for the stolen goods...so it's not like you're putting a dent in Apple, or even that particular store at all.

I'm always amazed by people who post things that imply "insurance companies" are a magic source of money that nobody has to pay for.


The insurance may help with the money, but they rarely are they people with the brooms sifting through the wreckage seeing what can be salvaged... they are rarely dealing with the contractors that need to be hired to come and fix things.. they aren't paying employees while they sit on their hands because they cannot work.. and then the business owner needs to hire and train all new staff when they get back up and running.  Insurance rarely covers lack of business revenue.  Insurance covering property is probably less than half the cost the business owner has to deal with.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still good for parts on the underground market.

The screens, batteries, and camera parts could fetch a dime or two at independent fix 'em shops....
 
alex10294
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dork Gently: guestguy: skipping non-voting comment in contest thread: Yeah but if you think capitalism is a problem, then you are still sticking it to the system.

[i.imgflip.com image 540x264]

Pretty sure the insurance company will pay for the stolen goods...so it's not like you're putting a dent in Apple, or even that particular store at all.

I'm always amazed by people who post things that imply "insurance companies" are a magic source of money that nobody has to pay for.


Yup. It will be passed along to property owners in the affected neighborhoods in the form of higher premiums, which will then be passed along to the residents in the form of higher prices.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Funny thing, the looters value property more than people's lives. And people defend them. Crazy.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dwrash: Dork Gently: guestguy: skipping non-voting comment in contest thread: Yeah but if you think capitalism is a problem, then you are still sticking it to the system.

[i.imgflip.com image 540x264]

Pretty sure the insurance company will pay for the stolen goods...so it's not like you're putting a dent in Apple, or even that particular store at all.

I'm always amazed by people who post things that imply "insurance companies" are a magic source of money that nobody has to pay for.

The insurance may help with the money, but they rarely are they people with the brooms sifting through the wreckage seeing what can be salvaged... they are rarely dealing with the contractors that need to be hired to come and fix things.. they aren't paying employees while they sit on their hands because they cannot work.. and then the business owner needs to hire and train all new staff when they get back up and running.  Insurance rarely covers lack of business revenue.  Insurance covering property is probably less than half the cost the business owner has to deal with.


This is a farking Apple store...not some small business.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wademh: Funny thing, the looters value property more than people's lives. And people defend them. Crazy.


Who is defending the looters, exactly?
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

guestguy: dwrash: Dork Gently: guestguy: skipping non-voting comment in contest thread: Yeah but if you think capitalism is a problem, then you are still sticking it to the system.

[i.imgflip.com image 540x264]

Pretty sure the insurance company will pay for the stolen goods...so it's not like you're putting a dent in Apple, or even that particular store at all.

I'm always amazed by people who post things that imply "insurance companies" are a magic source of money that nobody has to pay for.

The insurance may help with the money, but they rarely are they people with the brooms sifting through the wreckage seeing what can be salvaged... they are rarely dealing with the contractors that need to be hired to come and fix things.. they aren't paying employees while they sit on their hands because they cannot work.. and then the business owner needs to hire and train all new staff when they get back up and running.  Insurance rarely covers lack of business revenue.  Insurance covering property is probably less than half the cost the business owner has to deal with.

This is a farking Apple store...not some small business.


So Apple Corporation is also a magic source of money that nobody has to pay for?
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skipping non-voting comment in contest thread: Yeah but if you think capitalism is a problem, then you are still sticking it to the system.


If you think capitalism is a problem why are you stealing things that you can pretty much only turn around and resell?  That would be very capitalist of you.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cdr.Murdock: Still good for parts on the underground market.

The screens, batteries, and camera parts could fetch a dime or two at independent fix 'em shops....


Cell Phone Chop Shop is the name of my Pet Shop Boys tribute band.

/iPhone boys and Android girls
//Android girls
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wademh: Funny thing, the looters value property more than people's lives. And people defend them. Crazy.


I'm certain that only the looters are defending the looters.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dork Gently: .

I'm always amazed by people who post things that imply "insurance companies" are a magic source of money that nobody has to pay for.


Yeah, but, the idiots that buy insurance in the first place, should be butt f$$ked for buying it.

The concept is silly. The people selling it hope you never use it. That is just dishonest.
 
dwrash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

guestguy: dwrash: Dork Gently: guestguy: skipping non-voting comment in contest thread: Yeah but if you think capitalism is a problem, then you are still sticking it to the system.

[i.imgflip.com image 540x264]

Pretty sure the insurance company will pay for the stolen goods...so it's not like you're putting a dent in Apple, or even that particular store at all.

I'm always amazed by people who post things that imply "insurance companies" are a magic source of money that nobody has to pay for.

The insurance may help with the money, but they rarely are they people with the brooms sifting through the wreckage seeing what can be salvaged... they are rarely dealing with the contractors that need to be hired to come and fix things.. they aren't paying employees while they sit on their hands because they cannot work.. and then the business owner needs to hire and train all new staff when they get back up and running.  Insurance rarely covers lack of business revenue.  Insurance covering property is probably less than half the cost the business owner has to deal with.

This is a farking Apple store...not some small business.


Yes, and people work there.. I guess they could ship the workers to other stores, but it is still costing jobs and revenue for the city.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Looting doesn't solve anything to begin with. If it was a small family-owned business it might have irreparable damage done to their livelihood and family, even if they had insurance.


Sure but those same people lobby against sick pay.
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Insurance policies available to little people doesn't cover losses due to riots. Small business owners and individuals will be paying for damages out of pocket.

Larger entities, such as Apple, can get riot insurance on the wholesale insurance market, which ultimately means that they will be made whole by all of us through our insurance premiums.

Money moves upwards, costs move downwards.
 
JerkfaceMcGee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dwrash: Dork Gently: guestguy: skipping non-voting comment in contest thread: Yeah but if you think capitalism is a problem, then you are still sticking it to the system.

[i.imgflip.com image 540x264]

Pretty sure the insurance company will pay for the stolen goods...so it's not like you're putting a dent in Apple, or even that particular store at all.

I'm always amazed by people who post things that imply "insurance companies" are a magic source of money that nobody has to pay for.

The insurance may help with the money, but they rarely are they people with the brooms sifting through the wreckage seeing what can be salvaged... they are rarely dealing with the contractors that need to be hired to come and fix things.. they aren't paying employees while they sit on their hands because they cannot work.. and then the business owner needs to hire and train all new staff when they get back up and running.  Insurance rarely covers lack of business revenue.  Insurance covering property is probably less than half the cost the business owner has to deal with.


those additional costs are usually factored in as "lost wages", as a former casualty ins company employee I can tell you that most plans take into consideration all aspects of what constitutes as loss. That being said, as with everything, not all policies are the same, and not every business will purchase the correct policy for their needs, but it's unfair to say there is no possibility of remuneration for these losses.

/read your policies people!
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dork Gently: guestguy: dwrash: Dork Gently: guestguy: skipping non-voting comment in contest thread: Yeah but if you think capitalism is a problem, then you are still sticking it to the system.

[i.imgflip.com image 540x264]

Pretty sure the insurance company will pay for the stolen goods...so it's not like you're putting a dent in Apple, or even that particular store at all.

I'm always amazed by people who post things that imply "insurance companies" are a magic source of money that nobody has to pay for.

The insurance may help with the money, but they rarely are they people with the brooms sifting through the wreckage seeing what can be salvaged... they are rarely dealing with the contractors that need to be hired to come and fix things.. they aren't paying employees while they sit on their hands because they cannot work.. and then the business owner needs to hire and train all new staff when they get back up and running.  Insurance rarely covers lack of business revenue.  Insurance covering property is probably less than half the cost the business owner has to deal with.

This is a farking Apple store...not some small business.

So Apple Corporation is also a magic source of money that nobody has to pay for?


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skipping non-voting comment in contest thread: Yeah but if you think capitalism is a problem, then you are still sticking it to the system.


I doubt that any of the looters are thinking that they are sticking it to capitalism.

They are just opportunists.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dwrash: Dork Gently: guestguy: skipping non-voting comment in contest thread: Yeah but if you think capitalism is a problem, then you are still sticking it to the system.

[i.imgflip.com image 540x264]

Pretty sure the insurance company will pay for the stolen goods...so it's not like you're putting a dent in Apple, or even that particular store at all.

I'm always amazed by people who post things that imply "insurance companies" are a magic source of money that nobody has to pay for.

The insurance may help with the money, but they rarely are they people with the brooms sifting through the wreckage seeing what can be salvaged... they are rarely dealing with the contractors that need to be hired to come and fix things.. they aren't paying employees while they sit on their hands because they cannot work.. and then the business owner needs to hire and train all new staff when they get back up and running.  Insurance rarely covers lack of business revenue.  Insurance covering property is probably less than half the cost the business owner has to deal with.


????
Actually most places rent their space. So the owner gets paid. Not the tenant. LOL. The natives was correct you can't own land. Can't was a mistranslation. You shouldn't own land. LOL.
Now who's the Tonto?
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baronbloodbath: Cdr.Murdock: Still good for parts on the underground market.

The screens, batteries, and camera parts could fetch a dime or two at independent fix 'em shops....

Cell Phone Chop Shop is the name of my Pet Shop Boys tribute band.

/iPhone boys and Android girls
//Android girls


"Andrioid Girls" is the name of my all-female Devo tribute band.
 
Callous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Looting doesn't solve anything to begin with. If it was a small family-owned business it might have irreparable damage done to their livelihood and family, even if they had insurance.


Looting a large corporation's stores only puts the working stiffs out of a job.  That company just writes everything lost off and collects the insurance payout.

If the store was profitable they'll rebuild it, if it wasn't they are handed an excuse to not reopen it on a silver platter.  They don't even have to look like the bad guys when those employees lose their jobs permanently.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dork Gently: guestguy: dwrash: Dork Gently: guestguy: skipping non-voting comment in contest thread: Yeah but if you think capitalism is a problem, then you are still sticking it to the system.

[i.imgflip.com image 540x264]

Pretty sure the insurance company will pay for the stolen goods...so it's not like you're putting a dent in Apple, or even that particular store at all.

I'm always amazed by people who post things that imply "insurance companies" are a magic source of money that nobody has to pay for.

The insurance may help with the money, but they rarely are they people with the brooms sifting through the wreckage seeing what can be salvaged... they are rarely dealing with the contractors that need to be hired to come and fix things.. they aren't paying employees while they sit on their hands because they cannot work.. and then the business owner needs to hire and train all new staff when they get back up and running.  Insurance rarely covers lack of business revenue.  Insurance covering property is probably less than half the cost the business owner has to deal with.

This is a farking Apple store...not some small business.

So Apple Corporation is also a magic source of money that nobody has to pay for?


Apple 🐑 can afford it
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: [Fark user image 425x398]


Be careful, someone will accuse you of being a centrist.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

guestguy: wademh: Funny thing, the looters value property more than people's lives. And people defend them. Crazy.

Who is defending the looters, exactly?


Scroll up to the top.
 
dwrash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Apple 🐑 can afford it


You mean, its consumers can afford it.

Can we just consider the looting as kind of a tariff?
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure no one RTFA, but this really bugged me:

Folks who looted the Apple Store at The Grove are in for a rude awakening ...

Where the fark is "The Grove?" Only in paragraph 6 do they suggest that it's in the Los Angeles area somewhere. A farking national publication forgets that not all its readers live in the L.A. area and are not intimately familiar with its subsections.

/Remembers "proximity to NY/LA/Atlanta" section of the Fark book.
 
lycanth [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Marcos P: [Fark user image image 425x398]


Or here.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

wademh: guestguy: wademh: Funny thing, the looters value property more than people's lives. And people defend them. Crazy.

Who is defending the looters, exactly?

Scroll up to the top.


Which post, specifically?  I don't see anyone defending the act of looting...I guess the closest thing is the person saying it was sticking it to Capitalism somehow, which I think is naive (as I pointed out).  Still hardly defending the looters though, more speculating on their motivation.
 
lycanth [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The looters are already figuring it out ... looted phones are displaying messages that read, "This device has been disabled and is being tracked. Local authorities will be alerted."

Why give them that warning? They'll ditch the stuff. Track them and arrest them.
 
guestguy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

dwrash: waxbeans: Apple 🐑 can afford it

You mean, its consumers can afford it.

Can we just consider the looting as kind of a tariff?


Yes, I'm sure the act of looting this one store will be felt by anyone who purchases Apple products. *eyeroll*

To be clear, this isn't me defending looting...looting is wrong, should be punished, and distracts/detracts from the real message being conveyed.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The headline led me to assume that some looters' iphones had synced up to the store's wifi, identifying them, and that Apple then bricked their existing iphones in retaliation.

I'm a little disappointed.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: Cdr.Murdock: Still good for parts on the underground market.

The screens, batteries, and camera parts could fetch a dime or two at independent fix 'em shops....

Cell Phone Chop Shop is the name of my Pet Shop Boys tribute band.

/iPhone boys and Android girls
//Android girls


For some reason that made me thing of "Punk Rock Girl" by The Dead Milkmen.

ONE SATURDAY I TOOK A WALK TO ZIPPERHEAD.

Zipperhead is gone, but the ants are still on the facade of the building.....
 
thismomentinblackhistory
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

lycanth: Marcos P: [Fark user image image 425x398]

Or here.
[Fark user image 425x397]



Everyone can create their own chart and we can hang them all on the refrigerator.
 
way south
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Marcos P: [Fark user image 425x398]


The problem with being in the center is that extremists will accuse you of agreeing with everyone else who found themselves in the center.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
acad1228
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

guestguy: wademh: Funny thing, the looters value property more than people's lives. And people defend them. Crazy.

Who is defending the looters, exactly?


Oh Jeez. You shoulda joined us in the protest/riot thread last night. Fark rues prohibit me naming names, but you can scan through and you'll see people defending the rioting and the looting. I was as if they couldn't mark a difference between protesters and rioters.
 
Glitchwerks [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I told y'all yesterday that Apple tracks every serial number.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

way south: Marcos P: [Fark user image 425x398]

The problem with being in the center is that extremists will accuse you of agreeing with everyone else who found themselves in the center.


[Fark user image image 522x567]


Cookie Monster is my homie tho
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It's good news for Apple ... our sources say the recent looting at Apple Stores across the country, which includes at least two Apple Stores in L.A., is not as bad as it looked at first glance.

Well thank god. Everybody hold your iphones extra close today. A bunch of thugs threatened the future of runaway capitalism. But you won't let them win, I know!
 
guestguy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

acad1228: guestguy: wademh: Funny thing, the looters value property more than people's lives. And people defend them. Crazy.

Who is defending the looters, exactly?

Oh Jeez. You shoulda joined us in the protest/riot thread last night. Fark rues prohibit me naming names, but you can scan through and you'll see people defending the rioting and the looting. I was as if they couldn't mark a difference between protesters and rioters.


There's definitely people on the other side of the aisle who refuse to mark a difference between the protesters and rioters...they use the actions of the latter to demonize the former as well.

Sympathizing with the anger that can fuel violent actions is not the same as defending violence or looting...though I imagine that's how you and others interpret it many times.  I have seen very few instances of people actively, vocally supporting those actions.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

guestguy: wademh: Funny thing, the looters value property more than people's lives. And people defend them. Crazy.

Who is defending the looters, exactly?


Everybody who excuses them by claiming it's part of the protests, "it isn't really violence to break into businesses and burn them down" and so on. So about 99% of Twitter, Facebook, Fark, etc.

The racist cops are a bigger, more entrenched problem, but that doesn't mean the looters are in any way in the right.
 
Displayed 50 of 71 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.