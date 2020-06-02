 Skip to content
Camden NJ, known for previously always ranking #1 as the murder capital of the U.S. held a George Floyd protest and it ended with zero violence. Why? Because the police chief and other officers protested with them in full dress uniform
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That's how you de-escalate
 
styckx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Yep... He get's it..  So proud of my state that is otherwise shiat on paving the way for how to do it right in these trying times..

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
derpes_simplex [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Good.  Now start a bonfire in the back of your armored assault vehicle and throw your batons, your "non lethal" munition launchers, your combat fatigues, and your tazers in there.  Then you get your pat on the back and a body camera on the front.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Made this yesterday. Glad to see it's right.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The cops are instigating the violence over and over. Sometimes intentionally, sometimes through unnecessary tactics.
 
Animatronik
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This is great but not all of the looters were protesters, so clearly there are also some other factors involved.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The only thing in Camden left to loot is the Aquarium, and it's both closed and guarded by hippos.
 
abbarach [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: The only thing in Camden left to loot is the Aquarium, and it's both closed and guarded by hippos.


external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Animatronik: This is great but not all of the looters were protesters, so clearly there are also some other factors involved.


If a bunch of white antifa kids show up in Camden, they're going to get a well deserved beat down.
 
GanjSmokr [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That's cool, but seriously.... how hard is it to turn your damned phone sideways before you start taking video??
 
pounddawg
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's that time where we find out who "the baddies" are.

/ you can follow orders or the Constitution.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 minute ago  

This text is now purple: The only thing in Camden left to loot is the Aquarium, and it's both closed and guarded by hippos.


They have a sloth there. It's pretty awesome.
 
