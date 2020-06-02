 Skip to content
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's the idiots who don't record all their illegal activities you really have to worry about.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
ಠ_o
 
derpes_simplex [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


If somebody had given me a Brazilian wax treatment then glued it to my face, I'd be making bombs too.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
According to the complaint, Rupert posted a messages on his Facebook account on Thursday saying he was going to Minneapolis to protest the police-involved death of George Floyd and wanted "goons" to join him.

He should have tried hiring some.

Hired Goons?
Youtube biHGB_WCn2E
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

hissatsu: According to the complaint, Rupert posted a messages on his Facebook account on Thursday saying he was going to Minneapolis to protest the police-involved death of George Floyd and wanted "goons" to join him.

He should have tried hiring some.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/biHGB_WC​n2E]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Iggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: [Fark user image image 800x581]

If somebody had given me a Brazilian wax treatment then glued it to my face, I'd be making bombs too.


Sounds like something out of a Jackass movie.
 
acad1228
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Is it just me or does he bear a resemblance to Baker Mayfield?
 
Iggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

hissatsu: According to the complaint, Rupert posted a messages on his Facebook account on Thursday saying he was going to Minneapolis to protest the police-involved death of George Floyd and wanted "goons" to join him.

He should have tried hiring some.

[YouTube video: Hired Goons?]


It's been quite a while since I have heard anything about Something Awful.
 
