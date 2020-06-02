 Skip to content
(ARL Now)   The police departments of Arlington, VA and Washington, D.C. had a mutual assistance agreement. Emphasis on the word "had"   (arlnow.com) divider line
•       •       •

Ken S. [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
They are not amused:

"The County is re-evaluating the agreements that allowed our officers to be put in a compromising position that endangered their health and safety, and that of the people around them, for a purpose not worthy of our mutual aid obligations."
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
It's kinda like when you're at a baseball game with your mistress, and your wife's friends bust you on the Jumbotron.

Except it's not the Jumbotron, it's CNN.

And it's not your wife, it's the bluer-than-blue progressive county board that hires and fires your police chief.

And you're not just sitting with your mistress eating a hot dog, you're helping the U.S. Park Police and a bunch of MPs be jack-booted fascist thugs, clearing a peaceful demonstration so that Trump can have a photo op.

I'm seriously impressed that they cleared the square at 6:45 PM, the board picked up on it almost immediately thanks to the CNN feed, and by 8:30 PM they'd been ordered home and were back across the river.    That's leadership in action.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
"ACPD's Civil Disturbance Unit responded to a mutual aid request by United States Park Police for assistance maintain peace and order on federal park land," department spokeswoman Ashley Savage said. "ACPD began providing support [Sunday]."

Exactly what is going on in Arlington, VA that they need a "Civil Disturbance Unit"?
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

BizarreMan: "ACPD's Civil Disturbance Unit responded to a mutual aid request by United States Park Police for assistance maintain peace and order on federal park land," department spokeswoman Ashley Savage said. "ACPD began providing support [Sunday]."

Exactly what is going on in Arlington, VA that they need a "Civil Disturbance Unit"?

Exactly what is going on in Arlington, VA that they need a "Civil Disturbance Unit"?


The county has over 200,000 people in a 26 square mile area, contains the Pentagon, and is directly across the river from D.C.  Sometimes the locals get their protest on.   It's a proud American tradition.

I'd be surprised if any city or county in the U.S. with a population of at least 50,000 didn't have a riot squad or equivalent.
 
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"Appalled mutual aid agreement abused to endanger their and others safety for a photo op," Garvey wrote just before 9 p.m.

By pointing this out and removing your personnel, you will only hurt his fee-fees, and Cheetolini doesn't like his fee-fees hurt.

He'll have the National Guard lobbing paintball grenades all through Arlington neighborhoods next.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

FNG: "Appalled mutual aid agreement abused to endanger their and others safety for a photo op," Garvey wrote just before 9 p.m.

By pointing this out and removing your personnel, you will only hurt his fee-fees, and Cheetolini doesn't like his fee-fees hurt.

He'll have the National Guard lobbing paintball grenades all through Arlington neighborhoods next.


It won't be paintballs next time.
 
orbister [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Is this one of those threads where large numbers of people meeting in public are a threat and the police should do something about it or on of those threads where large numbers of people meeting in public are proud defenders of freedom and the police should do nothing about it?
 
comrade
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Warthog: It's kinda like when you're at a baseball game with your mistress, and your wife's friends bust you on the Jumbotron.

Except it's not the Jumbotron, it's CNN.

And it's not your wife, it's the bluer-than-blue progressive county board that hires and fires your police chief.

And you're not just sitting with your mistress eating a hot dog, you're helping the U.S. Park Police and a bunch of MPs be jack-booted fascist thugs, clearing a peaceful demonstration so that Trump can have a photo op.

I'm seriously impressed that they cleared the square at 6:45 PM, the board picked up on it almost immediately thanks to the CNN feed, and by 8:30 PM they'd been ordered home and were back across the river.    That's leadership in action.


What kind of shlub brings a mistress to a baseball game?
 
vert0
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So trump trump fire all police and ??

Still not sure how people blame floyd on him, but this is fark.

Outrage wharblegarble ftw.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Yeah, but remember when Obama figuratively tear gassed our feelings?!?
 
odinsposse
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

orbister: Is this one of those threads where large numbers of people meeting in public are a threat and the police should do something about it or on of those threads where large numbers of people meeting in public are proud defenders of freedom and the police should do nothing about it?


You have masterfully demonstrated the hypocrisy of the left. "You hate people with eyes but you also have eyes!"
 
lizyrd
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

comrade: Warthog: It's kinda like when you're at a baseball game with your mistress, and your wife's friends bust you on the Jumbotron.

Except it's not the Jumbotron, it's CNN.

And it's not your wife, it's the bluer-than-blue progressive county board that hires and fires your police chief.

And you're not just sitting with your mistress eating a hot dog, you're helping the U.S. Park Police and a bunch of MPs be jack-booted fascist thugs, clearing a peaceful demonstration so that Trump can have a photo op.

I'm seriously impressed that they cleared the square at 6:45 PM, the board picked up on it almost immediately thanks to the CNN feed, and by 8:30 PM they'd been ordered home and were back across the river.    That's leadership in action.

What kind of shlub brings a mistress to a baseball game?


My mistress loves slow and
 
stoli n coke [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

vert0: So trump trump fire all police and ??

Still not sure how people blame floyd on him, but this is fark.

Outrage wharblegarble ftw.


You're probably not sure on a lot lot of things.
 
lizyrd
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

lizyrd: comrade: Warthog: It's kinda like when you're at a baseball game with your mistress, and your wife's friends bust you on the Jumbotron.

Except it's not the Jumbotron, it's CNN.

And it's not your wife, it's the bluer-than-blue progressive county board that hires and fires your police chief.

And you're not just sitting with your mistress eating a hot dog, you're helping the U.S. Park Police and a bunch of MPs be jack-booted fascist thugs, clearing a peaceful demonstration so that Trump can have a photo op.

I'm seriously impressed that they cleared the square at 6:45 PM, the board picked up on it almost immediately thanks to the CNN feed, and by 8:30 PM they'd been ordered home and were back across the river.    That's leadership in action.

What kind of shlub brings a mistress to a baseball game?

My mistress loves slow and


Damned mobile. She loves slow and boring things, that's why me, yadda yadda, joke's ruined.
 
vert0
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Strange how early morning threads dont contain an insane amount of idiocy.

Why is that?
 
vert0
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: vert0: So trump trump fire all police and ??

Still not sure how people blame floyd on him, but this is fark.

Outrage wharblegarble ftw.

You're probably not sure on a lot lot of things.


Whats your point ?  I made one.

Im sure 99 percent of ppl dont steal from foot locker to make a point.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

orbister: Is this one of those threads where large numbers of people meeting in public are a threat and the police should do something about it or on of those threads where large numbers of people meeting in public are proud defenders of freedom and the police should do nothing about it?


It's secret answer C: Why not both!
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: Yeah, but remember when Obama figuratively tear gassed our feelings?!?


HIS SUIT WAS TAN SO WE DID A LOT OF MASS SHOOTINGS AROUND THE COUNTRY.  SO WHAT?
 
jtown
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
  Begun, this civil war has.
 
jimjays
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Good for Arlington! I'm of course frightened of Trump, but he's just one guy that can't do much without people following orders. I'm far more frightened of his party that allows him and the many people in government that just follow along with his sadistic and self-serving crazy--and while in positions to see far more of his crazy than the press or the public ever learn about.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

FNG: "Appalled mutual aid agreement abused to endanger their and others safety for a photo op," Garvey wrote just before 9 p.m.

By pointing this out and removing your personnel, you will only hurt his fee-fees, and Cheetolini doesn't like his fee-fees hurt.

He'll have the National Guard lobbing paintball grenades all through Arlington neighborhoods next.


F#ck his fee-fees.

And f#ck him too.
 
disco ball
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

vert0: So trump trump fire all police and ??

Still not sure how people blame floyd on him, but this is fark.

Outrage wharblegarble ftw.


You said Trump twice.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

vert0: Strange how early morning threads dont contain an insane amount of idiocy.

Why is that?

Why is that?


America is still sleeping.
 
dragonchild
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

orbister: Is this one of those threads where large numbers of people meeting in public are a threat and the police should do something about it or on of those threads where large numbers of people meeting in public are proud defenders of freedom and the police should do nothing about it?

It started over a black guy getting murdered, so it's clearly the former.  Wake me up when Karen is prevented from getting her nails done.

odinsposse: You have masterfully demonstrated the hypocrisy of the left. "You hate people with eyes but you also have eyes!"

The trolls are getting weird.
 
vert0
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

dragonchild: orbister: Is this one of those threads where large numbers of people meeting in public are a threat and the police should do something about it or on of those threads where large numbers of people meeting in public are proud defenders of freedom and the police should do nothing about it?
It started over a black guy getting murdered, so it's clearly the former.  Wake me up when Karen is prevented from getting her nails done.
odinsposse: You have masterfully demonstrated the hypocrisy of the left. "You hate people with eyes but you also have eyes!"
The trolls are getting weird.


The point he was making was why it was bad to open up and maintain 6ft etc standards, and no one saying a farking thing any more.

Do you not realize how twisted both sides of the media are?
 
orbister [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

odinsposse: orbister: Is this one of those threads where large numbers of people meeting in public are a threat and the police should do something about it or on of those threads where large numbers of people meeting in public are proud defenders of freedom and the police should do nothing about it?

You have masterfully demonstrated the hypocrisy of the left. "You hate people with eyes but you also have eyes!"

You have masterfully demonstrated the hypocrisy of the left. "You hate people with eyes but you also have eyes!"


The right believe precisely the same.
 
Evil Twin Skippy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: "ACPD's Civil Disturbance Unit responded to a mutual aid request by United States Park Police for assistance maintain peace and order on federal park land," department spokeswoman Ashley Savage said. "ACPD began providing support [Sunday]."

Exactly what is going on in Arlington, VA that they need a "Civil Disturbance Unit"?

Exactly what is going on in Arlington, VA that they need a "Civil Disturbance Unit"?


Um, the military cemetery, the Pentagon, a major airport, it's right across the bridge from the Nation's Capitol.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

vert0: Strange how early morning threads dont contain an insane amount of idiocy.

Why is that?

Why is that?


You arrived?

I've been up all night.
 
vert0
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Alphax: vert0: Strange how early morning threads dont contain an insane amount of idiocy.

Why is that?

You arrived?

I've been up all night.


The night job i work at actually requires me to.. you know..  work.
 
wood0366
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

comrade: Warthog: It's kinda like when you're at a baseball game with your mistress, and your wife's friends bust you on the Jumbotron.

Except it's not the Jumbotron, it's CNN.

And it's not your wife, it's the bluer-than-blue progressive county board that hires and fires your police chief.

And you're not just sitting with your mistress eating a hot dog, you're helping the U.S. Park Police and a bunch of MPs be jack-booted fascist thugs, clearing a peaceful demonstration so that Trump can have a photo op.

I'm seriously impressed that they cleared the square at 6:45 PM, the board picked up on it almost immediately thanks to the CNN feed, and by 8:30 PM they'd been ordered home and were back across the river.    That's leadership in action.

What kind of shlub brings a mistress to a baseball game?


A'Tuin
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Caesar is already across the Rubicon. Don't follow him.
 
Do you know the way to Mordor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: "ACPD's Civil Disturbance Unit responded to a mutual aid request by United States Park Police for assistance maintain peace and order on federal park land," department spokeswoman Ashley Savage said. "ACPD began providing support [Sunday]."

Exactly what is going on in Arlington, VA that they need a "Civil Disturbance Unit"?

Exactly what is going on in Arlington, VA that they need a "Civil Disturbance Unit"?


Most places in America have Antifa walking around above ground in broad daylight.

Arlington also has a large number of Antifa who are clearly part of an underground movement!
 
Do you know the way to Mordor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
There they are! (should have been in my original post, dammit!)
Quadlok
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This thread is full of some of the least coherent trolls I have ever seen. Good on Arlington for refusing to participate further in this lunacy.
 
My Sober Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Warthog: BizarreMan: "ACPD's Civil Disturbance Unit responded to a mutual aid request by United States Park Police for assistance maintain peace and order on federal park land," department spokeswoman Ashley Savage said. "ACPD began providing support [Sunday]."

Exactly what is going on in Arlington, VA that they need a "Civil Disturbance Unit"?

The county has over 200,000 people in a 26 square mile area, contains the Pentagon, and is directly across the river from D.C.  Sometimes the locals get their protest on.   It's a proud American tradition.

I'd be surprised if any city or county in the U.S. with a population of at least 50,000 didn't have a riot squad or equivalent.


I'm not sure if ours does. I know we have a SWAT team, but the closest thing to a riot I can remember is college parties getting out of hand.  There was one a few years ago - multiple house parties and drunken students in the streets.  (nothing too bad...a few bottles were thrown. A stop sign was torn down. stuff like that).

The cops showed up, but did nothing until other cops from  outside town showed up.  They have a mutual assistance agreement too.  It's probably better that they didn't just dress up in riot gear and clear the streets like we saw yesterday.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

orbister: odinsposse: orbister: Is this one of those threads where large numbers of people meeting in public are a threat and the police should do something about it or on of those threads where large numbers of people meeting in public are proud defenders of freedom and the police should do nothing about it?

You have masterfully demonstrated the hypocrisy of the left. "You hate people with eyes but you also have eyes!"

The right believe precisely the same.

You have masterfully demonstrated the hypocrisy of the left. "You hate people with eyes but you also have eyes!"

The right believe precisely the same.


They also think COVID-19 is a plot against Donald Trump. They are not smart people.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

vert0: So trump trump fire all police and ??

Still not sure how people blame floyd on him, but this is fark.

Outrage wharblegarble ftw.


Just in case you're really that oblivious...
People don't blame Floyd on Trump.
They blame Trump for his total failure to respond appropriately to the resulting unrest.
Same goes for many other things, like pandemics and hurricanes and criminal sheriffs.
It isn't that he creates these problems.
It's that he doesn't do his f*cking job in response to them.
Or worse, exacerbates the damage.

/and then, of course, there are the problems that he does create
 
vert0
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: vert0: So trump trump fire all police and ??

Still not sure how people blame floyd on him, but this is fark.

Outrage wharblegarble ftw.

Just in case you're really that oblivious...
People don't blame Floyd on Trump.
They blame Trump for his total failure to respond appropriately to the resulting unrest.
Same goes for many other things, like pandemics and hurricanes and criminal sheriffs.
It isn't that he creates these problems.
It's that he doesn't do his f*cking job in response to them.
Or worse, exacerbates the damage.

/and then, of course, there are the problems that he does create


So your for people in Santa Monica rioting ?

Juat asking.
 
vert0
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

vert0: Monkeyfark Ridiculous: vert0: So trump trump fire all police and ??

Still not sure how people blame floyd on him, but this is fark.

Outrage wharblegarble ftw.

Just in case you're really that oblivious...
People don't blame Floyd on Trump.
They blame Trump for his total failure to respond appropriately to the resulting unrest.
Same goes for many other things, like pandemics and hurricanes and criminal sheriffs.
It isn't that he creates these problems.
It's that he doesn't do his f*cking job in response to them.
Or worse, exacerbates the damage.

/and then, of course, there are the problems that he does create

So your for people in Santa Monica rioting ?

Juat asking.


Should of said looting.  My bad.
 
Cheron
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Hey folks how many times has this happened to you? You're looking for that perfect photo opp to appeal to your base but the local police are following the law. Give up, actually do something...NO, just find a compliment police force with a mutual aid agreement and have them act as your heavies. But wait that's not all if you act in an underhanded way you get the bonus of dividing local governments and police agencies in a time of civil unrest. Operators are standing by so call  1-900-TRUMP DESTROYS, have your stimulus check ready.
 
starsrift
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
From the comments:

Secundus • 9 hours ago • edited
The rector of St. John's reported that she and other clergy and members of her ministry, who were on the church patio to hand out water and snacks, performing the work of their faith, were driven from their church grounds by tear gas and police batons so the POTUS could do a photo op there. I absolutely can't get over this, my mind is reeling.

I dunno how true that is, but if it is true, it puts the whole affair in a much, much nastier light. Driving out the legal tenants of a church to take a photo op.... Well, none of the historical comparisons are good.
 
stoli n coke [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

vert0: stoli n coke: vert0: So trump trump fire all police and ??

Still not sure how people blame floyd on him, but this is fark.

Outrage wharblegarble ftw.

You're probably not sure on a lot lot of things.

Whats your point ?  I made one.

Im sure 99 percent of ppl dont steal from foot locker to make a point.


Oh won't someone pleeeease think of Foot Locker?

Don't worry, there's still places you can overpay for footwear assembled by Asian child slaves.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

vert0: vert0: Monkeyfark Ridiculous: vert0: So trump trump fire all police and ??

Still not sure how people blame floyd on him, but this is fark.

Outrage wharblegarble ftw.

Just in case you're really that oblivious...
People don't blame Floyd on Trump.
They blame Trump for his total failure to respond appropriately to the resulting unrest.
Same goes for many other things, like pandemics and hurricanes and criminal sheriffs.
It isn't that he creates these problems.
It's that he doesn't do his f*cking job in response to them.
Or worse, exacerbates the damage.

/and then, of course, there are the problems that he does create

So your for people in Santa Monica rioting ?

Juat asking.

Should of said looting.  My bad.


Your for?
Should of?

Fark man. Maybe take a break and skim an elementary grammar book.
 
vert0
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: vert0: stoli n coke: vert0: So trump trump fire all police and ??

Still not sure how people blame floyd on him, but this is fark.

Outrage wharblegarble ftw.

You're probably not sure on a lot lot of things.

Whats your point ?  I made one.

Im sure 99 percent of ppl dont steal from foot locker to make a point.

Oh won't someone pleeeease think of Foot Locker?

Don't worry, there's still places you can overpay for footwear assembled by Asian child slaves.


Why dont you farking see what the actual argument is.


Are you that farking obtuse in fark trump?

God its mind blowing with you people
 
vert0
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

holdmybones: vert0: vert0: Monkeyfark Ridiculous: vert0: So trump trump fire all police and ??

Still not sure how people blame floyd on him, but this is fark.

Outrage wharblegarble ftw.

Just in case you're really that oblivious...
People don't blame Floyd on Trump.
They blame Trump for his total failure to respond appropriately to the resulting unrest.
Same goes for many other things, like pandemics and hurricanes and criminal sheriffs.
It isn't that he creates these problems.
It's that he doesn't do his f*cking job in response to them.
Or worse, exacerbates the damage.

/and then, of course, there are the problems that he does create

So your for people in Santa Monica rioting ?

Juat asking.

Should of said looting.  My bad.

Your for?
Should of?

Fark man. Maybe take a break and skim an elementary grammar book.


Forgot posting on mobile was illegal.

Sorry sir, didnt FTMLA my posts.

Do you people ever have a real argument or just suck this bad?
 
holdmybones
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

vert0: holdmybones: vert0: vert0: Monkeyfark Ridiculous: vert0: So trump trump fire all police and ??

Still not sure how people blame floyd on him, but this is fark.

Outrage wharblegarble ftw.

Just in case you're really that oblivious...
People don't blame Floyd on Trump.
They blame Trump for his total failure to respond appropriately to the resulting unrest.
Same goes for many other things, like pandemics and hurricanes and criminal sheriffs.
It isn't that he creates these problems.
It's that he doesn't do his f*cking job in response to them.
Or worse, exacerbates the damage.

/and then, of course, there are the problems that he does create

So your for people in Santa Monica rioting ?

Juat asking.

Should of said looting.  My bad.

Your for?
Should of?

Fark man. Maybe take a break and skim an elementary grammar book.

Forgot posting on mobile was illegal.

Sorry sir, didnt FTMLA my posts.

Do you people ever have a real argument or just suck this bad?


Mobile is no excuse. Ignorance explains your arguments and your grammar.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

orbister: Is this one of those threads where large numbers of people meeting in public are a threat and the police should do something about it or on of those threads where large numbers of people meeting in public are proud defenders of freedom and the police should do nothing about it?


vert0
‘’ 1 minute ago  

holdmybones: vert0: holdmybones: vert0: vert0: Monkeyfark Ridiculous: vert0: So trump trump fire all police and ??

Still not sure how people blame floyd on him, but this is fark.

Outrage wharblegarble ftw.

Just in case you're really that oblivious...
People don't blame Floyd on Trump.
They blame Trump for his total failure to respond appropriately to the resulting unrest.
Same goes for many other things, like pandemics and hurricanes and criminal sheriffs.
It isn't that he creates these problems.
It's that he doesn't do his f*cking job in response to them.
Or worse, exacerbates the damage.

/and then, of course, there are the problems that he does create

So your for people in Santa Monica rioting ?

Juat asking.

Should of said looting.  My bad.

Your for?
Should of?

Fark man. Maybe take a break and skim an elementary grammar book.

Forgot posting on mobile was illegal.

Sorry sir, didnt FTMLA my posts.

Do you people ever have a real argument or just suck this bad?

Mobile is no excuse. Ignorance explains your arguments and your grammar.


You can go get farked.
 
holdmybones
‘’ less than a minute ago  

vert0: holdmybones: vert0: holdmybones: vert0: vert0: Monkeyfark Ridiculous: vert0: So trump trump fire all police and ??

Still not sure how people blame floyd on him, but this is fark.

Outrage wharblegarble ftw.

Just in case you're really that oblivious...
People don't blame Floyd on Trump.
They blame Trump for his total failure to respond appropriately to the resulting unrest.
Same goes for many other things, like pandemics and hurricanes and criminal sheriffs.
It isn't that he creates these problems.
It's that he doesn't do his f*cking job in response to them.
Or worse, exacerbates the damage.

/and then, of course, there are the problems that he does create

So your for people in Santa Monica rioting ?

Juat asking.

Should of said looting.  My bad.

Your for?
Should of?

Fark man. Maybe take a break and skim an elementary grammar book.

Forgot posting on mobile was illegal.

Sorry sir, didnt FTMLA my posts.

Do you people ever have a real argument or just suck this bad?

Mobile is no excuse. Ignorance explains your arguments and your grammar.

You can go get farked.


Is your mom awake yet?
 
