(Twitter)   Van Nuys police responded to complaints of looting by arresting the black store owners. Fark: during a live news broadcast   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This shiatshow gets crazier by the hour.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That reporter wasn't exactly helping them to get it right the first time.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Explains why Trump met with them so many times: he knows malign and inherently racist incompetence when he sees it.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Disgusting.
 
Stibium
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
In the midst of all this, not one shoop of Dr. King facepalming.

Yea fark that, he would be furious. That's disgusting.
 
starsrift
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Well, the police didn't shoot the store owners on sight.

Progress, I suppose.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Stibium: In the midst of all this, not one shoop of Dr. King facepalming.

Yea fark that, he would be furious. That's disgusting.


No need to shoop.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Bruscar
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Conservatives "I mean, what are they even protesting about? Do they even know what they want? And why are they disrespecting the flag and the troops by kneeling? Why do 'leftists' hate America?"

As though they don't long to piss on the original Constitution until the parchment is soggy.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Make America great again he said. I just can't wait for what he has planned for Act II.

Insanity.
 
WayneKerr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's all fun and games until you lose your looters. Also, remember the "never call the cops unless you want them to arrest or kill you" thingy? Well, this is just the riot version.
 
WayneKerr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm here in the suburbs and I'm hearing nothing but sirens, okay... and frogs, too. Even crickets. And the highway is loud. Must be a temperature inversion. And the local BestBuy got looted by folks who drove construction forklifts into the entrance. Progress.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
'Merica!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EnderWiggnz
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: Make America great again he said. I just can't wait for what he has planned for Act II.

Insanity.


he probably has a big mac and golf outing, witha little romp with ivnka planned for act 2.

he is not in control.
 
Stibium
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

theflatline: Stibium: In the midst of all this, not one shoop of Dr. King facepalming.

Yea fark that, he would be furious. That's disgusting.

No need to shoop.

[i.imgur.com image 850x556]


Thanks for that. I almost posted it after trawling for facepalms, but damn. shiats just getting too real for a real picture. But yea, that one captures it all, doesn't it?

I was going to point out that they would have been detained and released after the cops put two and two together, but damn, that's still not a good way to go about it, especially right now. Folks just trying to keep their dream alive, the last thing they need is cops swooping in and detaining and giving them the third degree while the looters ran away and were likely never caught.

I'm just glad the immediate response was not met with guns drawn, even though the store owner had a shotgun in hand.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Black store owners? Really subby, you think any of us are dumb enough to think such a thing exists?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm 46.
And I'm actually an optimist.
And yet the more history I learn the more disgusted I am with this nation.
Added to this fact every single week someone in power or one of their mercenaries proves anything I've read isn't old and isn't hyperbole.
Weekly.
Stop it.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Jibbering fark monkeys.

Ok, I'm white, middle aged, not an American...

And at this point I just want to start pounding my head into a concrete wall until this farking stupidity starts making sense to me.  Sure, I know I'll be a drooling, diaper wearing idiot for the rest of my life, but at least the stupid wont hurt as much anymore.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
palelizard [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

starsrift: Well, the police didn't shoot the store owners on sight.

Progress, I suppose.


They were armed, obvious weapon already in hand. It's becoming a lesson.

cyberspacedout: That reporter wasn't exactly helping them to get it right the first time.


She really did not. I can sympathize with her WTF-panic, but I'm pretty sure I heard her say "they were protecting the looters" not "they were protecting from the looters" which is a HUGE difference to an officer who is trying to make a quick decision about what needs to be done.
 
