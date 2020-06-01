 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Courthouse News Service)   Who owns Wynnewood Zoo? Carole 'Farkin' Baskin   (courthousenews.com) divider line
16
    More: Followup, Bankruptcy, President of the United States, Prison, Tiger, Oklahoma City, United States magistrate judge, Special agent, Impeachment in the United States  
•       •       •

301 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Jun 2020 at 3:30 AM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That is SO March 2020.
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

YabbaDabbaDouchebag: That is SO March 2020.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Special Guest
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Step one: Murder your husband

Step two:?????

Step three: Profit!
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That biatch.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This is Main-tab news?
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I didn't care that she probably fed her husband to a tiger, but I was disappointed when I learned she used to breed cubs for sale. Still the most likable of the big cat owners by default.

Tiger King was fun as a human train wreck, but a couple of days of distance you realize the filmmakers missed a huge opportunity to actual help these poor creatures.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Special Guest: Step one: Murder your husband

Step two:?????

Step three: Profit!


Memes aside, I don't believe she murdered her husband. I believe she had the motive, but not the means.

Just saying, the documentary kind of framed it dishonestly; her husband wasn't wealthy when she married him, they turned a kitchen processor into a industrial grade pork grinder, and they lightly glossed over the fact that her husband was flying on a revoked pilot's license for being a terrible pilot, and he was involved in organized crime.
 
radarlove [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I am never gonna financially recover from this.

/fark Carole Baskin
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Mr_Vimes: This is Main-tab news?


With the speed of pop culture these days this brings about nostalgia. Buzzfeed could do a photo gallery about how you know your a child of the 20s if....
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

RepoManTSM: Mr_Vimes: This is Main-tab news?

With the speed of pop culture these days this brings about nostalgia. Buzzfeed could do a photo gallery about how you know your a child of the 20s if....


VH1's "I love the 2020s" is going to be farking depressing.
 
Trik
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"Jeff and Lauren continued, "Considering [Carole] spent approximately 2.5M chasing her 1M judgment, we congratulate her on her new acquisition of 16 acres in rural Oklahoma." "
 
Trik
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Trik: "Jeff and Lauren continued, "Considering [Carole] spent approximately 2.5M chasing her 1M judgment, we congratulate her on her new acquisition of 16 acres in rural Oklahoma." "

"They took one parting shot, saying, "The possibility of human remains being buried on this land should make her feel right at home."

 
Big Merl [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: VH1's "I love the 2020s" is going to be farking depressing.


Kids of the futures:  Where's I Love 2020?
VH1: I don't wanna talk about it.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

RepoManTSM: Mr_Vimes: This is Main-tab news?

With the speed of pop culture these days this brings about nostalgia. Buzzfeed could do a photo gallery about how you know your a child of the 20s if....


Buzzfeed is itself an example of trivial worthless shiat, though I have my doubts that it will even exist to be able to publish a listicle over 'How you know you're a child of the 20s.'
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Mr_Vimes: RepoManTSM: Mr_Vimes: This is Main-tab news?

With the speed of pop culture these days this brings about nostalgia. Buzzfeed could do a photo gallery about how you know your a child of the 20s if....

Buzzfeed is itself an example of trivial worthless shiat, though I have my doubts that it will even exist to be able to publish a listicle over 'How you know you're a child of the 20s.'


I have my doubts human civilization well even exist to be able to publish a listicle over 'How you know you're a child of the 20s.'
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

RepoManTSM: Mr_Vimes: RepoManTSM: Mr_Vimes: This is Main-tab news?

With the speed of pop culture these days this brings about nostalgia. Buzzfeed could do a photo gallery about how you know your a child of the 20s if....

Buzzfeed is itself an example of trivial worthless shiat, though I have my doubts that it will even exist to be able to publish a listicle over 'How you know you're a child of the 20s.'

I have my doubts human civilization well even exist to be able to publish a listicle over 'How you know you're a child of the 20s.'


Hey man, human beings are resilient. I'm pretty sure we'll be around long enough to see nostalgia-baiting articles like "you're a child of the 20's if you remember a time when there wasn't giant man-eating mantises."

Of course, it'll be an underground publication, since the mantises would no doubt shut it down, otherwise. And you'd probably have to sell your child in order to afford a subscription.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.