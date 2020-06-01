 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Inquirer Philippines)   Check out this new office layout for the post COVID-19 world. Uhh guys?   (lifestyle.inquirer.net) divider line
28
    More: Facepalm, Architecture, HVAC, World War II, Infectious disease, widespread work, South Koreans, Future, COVID-19 era  
•       •       •

1119 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Jun 2020 at 4:31 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
"I'm looking for Kyle's cube.  Has anyone seen Kyle?  He's about this tall..."
 
thatboyoverthere [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
*Buries face in hands* No one caught that?
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Oh my.

I didn't read TFA, just saw the pictures.  But what is the advantage of that over the usual cubes?
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"Courtesy of Kim Suk-kyung via The Korea Herald/Asia News Network"

Fark user imageView Full Size



Apparently a popular fashion in Korea.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

thatboyoverthere: *Buries face in hands* No one caught that?


They did nazi that.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

BizarreMan: Oh my.

I didn't read TFA, just saw the pictures.  But what is the advantage of that over the usual cubes?


No person is face-to-face with another. My university's study desks in the library were arranged like this too.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you work with a computer why can't you work from home?
 
Gramma [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All the chairs are empty. So yeah, looks about right.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thatboyoverthere: *Buries face in hands* No one caught that?


Its Asia....
 
LesterB
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know-maybe we can junk the stupid "open office" format that we went to a few years ago and I can get my private office back.

Or maybe I will continue working from home forever. Who knows.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This doesn't do anything. People need their own offices and window AC units. The Virus spreads in rooms filled with stupid humans.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: If you work with a computer why can't you work from home?


Because then you wouldn't be at your master's beck and call.

You'd just be sitting at home all day goofing off and browsing Fark, you can't do that at work. *giggles*
 
EnderWiggnz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it's a sun symbol of the Jains.

Buyt yes, historical context kindof ruined it.

never forget.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: This doesn't do anything. People need their own offices and window AC units. The Virus spreads in rooms filled with stupid humans.


That's not going to happen it's cheaper to replace human capital stock instead.

Throw the old cog out get a fresh one in there! Nice and cheap.
 
Obryn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: If you work with a computer why can't you work from home?


Potentially security concerns. (Can anyone else get access to your computer?

Potentially locality concerns. (Are there any distractions?)

Potentially infrastructure concerns. (Is your internet up to snuff?)
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Woah, my NoScript window has a scroll bar.

We're entering a new age, people.

Has to be a new record, 38 sources. Possibly more, sometimes when I'm forced to activate a source it goes and collects from multiple others.

But to fully load that page, your machine must hit at least 38 different sources for files. This is an actual problem and the web is heading in a shiat direction.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: waxbeans: This doesn't do anything. People need their own offices and window AC units. The Virus spreads in rooms filled with stupid humans.

That's not going to happen it's cheaper to replace human capital stock instead.

Throw the old cog out get a fresh one in there! Nice and cheap.


Only superficially.
Up front sure, costly. But some privacy and not getting sick and getting others sick would pay back. Training people cost money. Dead workers are not very productive.
But, Yeah people like Trump can't look past this quarter. So..... yeah, what you said.
 
crinz83
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i admit i'm no mechanical engineer, but when they crank up the ac, what's to keep that from spinning up through the ceiling?
 
Sumo Surfer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hobnail: They did nazi that.


Came here for this. Leaving satisfied
 
Jack of All Games
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

pkjun: BizarreMan: Oh my.

I didn't read TFA, just saw the pictures.  But what is the advantage of that over the usual cubes?

No person is face-to-face with another. My university's study desks in the library were arranged like this too.


Couldn't you just shift the facing directions in almost any cubicle arrangement larger than 2 (or even just 2 depending on the shape)?
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Bayer should find this ...

modelgasboats.comView Full Size


/ They have a Nazti legacy.
 
eckspat
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

gopher321: "Courtesy of Kim Suk-kyung via The Korea Herald/Asia News Network"

[Fark user image 800x450]


Apparently a popular fashion in Korea.


Except nobody in that photo looks even remotely Korean.
 
endosymbiont
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

dyhchong: Woah, my NoScript window has a scroll bar.

We're entering a new age, people.

Has to be a new record, 38 sources. Possibly more, sometimes when I'm forced to activate a source it goes and collects from multiple others.

But to fully load that page, your machine must hit at least 38 different sources for files. This is an actual problem and the web is heading in a shiat direction.


I'm glad I'm not the only one that views the web in terms of NoScript (or ScriptSafe, in my case). The vast majority of sites simply won't even load any pics until I've cleared three levels of nested scripts. I've stopped looking at the majority of stuff out there. I don't want to expose my hardware to that garbage.
 
ElmoClyde
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The advertising almost writes itself: Your office space will be so comfortable your workers will feel as if they've been made free!
 
Rob3Fan
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That cubicle layout looks like it's the Final Solution for dealing with Coronavirus in the workplace.
 
Dr. Kahn
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I have a plan. MEIN FÜHRER!    I CAN WORK!
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Still better than open office.
 
jtown
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I did not see that coming.  I guess if it works for buildings and landscaping...

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.