 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   NPR reporter follows gang of club and axe toting white guys around Philly all day as they threaten black people, rub shoulders with cops, and then beat the reporter when the realize he's been recording (tag is for him)   (twitter.com) divider line
97
    More: Hero, shot  
•       •       •

3281 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Jun 2020 at 7:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



97 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Accelerationists really, really want their race war.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Right wing paramilitaries--an indelible necessity for any budding banana republic.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thugs
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Trump will give them medals.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Jake Havechek: Trump will give them medals.


Eh, nah, that's too much work.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Trump will give them medals.


Well, after he emerges from his bunker again. He's like a groundhog of violence.
 
Aetre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alphax: Jake Havechek: Trump will give them medals.

Eh, nah, that's too much work.


Yeah, he'll just call 'em "very fine people" if he addresses their existence at all.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Times like this, I'm disappointed that Far Cry 5 was shiat a piece of shiat.
 
tpmchris [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And you city dwellers question why the rest of us live in the burbs.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.npr.org/support

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
odinsposse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: Accelerationists really, really want their race war.


If only there was some group of people dedicated to stopping violent nutjobs like this. Seems like a real oversight that we don't.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like Hitler's birthday, June First is a special day for racists.  It's the day Trump's father was arrested at that KKK rally.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...Axe toting guys from abusive neighborhoods with a combined 4th grade education.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump should invite them over for hamberders.
 
EbonyCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alphax: Jake Havechek: Trump will give them medals.

Eh, nah, that's too much work.


He'll just tweet about giving them medals, and then not do anything.  Easier, quicker, and has the same impact.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tpmchris: And you city dwellers question why the rest of us live in the burbs.


I don't question at all why you have to live near axe toting rednecks in a rundown working class suburb.  You should have studied harder.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tpmchris: And you city dwellers question why the rest of us live in the burbs.


Those are your conservative brethren though.
 
maxx2112
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cat Food Sandwiches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anecdotal stories are anecdotal.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This guy is awesome.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
LowbrowDeluxe [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxx2112: [Fark user image 452x197]


Step 1:  Call all protestors looters and all black people thugs.
Step 2: That tweet
Step 3:  War is Peace.  Ignorance is Strength.  We have always been at trade war with Eastasia.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BitwiseShift: Like Hitler's birthday, June First is a special day for racists.  It's the day Trump's father was arrested at that KKK rally.


I don't think racists really need a special day to hate.  It's just who they are.
 
rippley5150
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NoFX - "The Idiots Are Taking Over" with lyrics
Youtube czx2p-GHBhk
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone else excited for some of those morons to be exposed? Let's get some names rolling.
 
Harry Freakstorm [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump loves to give out medals
Long speech about himself
Medal for you and a medal for me
Long speech about himself
Photo op Thumbs up!
 
dracos31
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cat Food Sandwiches: Anecdotal stories are anecdotal.


Video of it happening is anecdotal?
 
Zasteva
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This isn't the Daily Stormer's forums. Reported.
 
LowbrowDeluxe [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dracos31: Cat Food Sandwiches: Anecdotal stories are anecdotal.

Video of it happening is anecdotal?


Individual data sets are by their nature anecdotal.  Just because 9 out 10 examples caught on film end up being some alt-reich jerkoff or jerkoffs doesn't prove anything.  For all we know the alt-right are just some kind of anti-Bigfoot and can't help being caught on camera in crisp detail at every opportunity.  And we know what they say about guys with little feet.

/s
 
albuquerquehalsey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Trump will give them medals.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Wagstaff: Trump should invite them over for hamberders.


The hamberder summit.
 
orbister [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Thugs


Some people just like fighting, and the cause is unimportant, or at best an excuse.
 
tirob [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Somewhat fleshed out version:

https://au.news.yahoo.com/reports-arm​e​d-vigilantes-take-streets-to-stop-loot​ers-during-protests-045224176.html

A little context--stores not far from the area had been broken into and looted the day before--by both whites and Blacks.

Rapmaster2000: tpmchris: And you city dwellers question why the rest of us live in the burbs.

I don't question at all why you have to live near axe toting rednecks in a rundown working class suburb.  You should have studied harder.


Fishtown isn't a suburb.  It's near the center of the city, in fact.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
What a club toting white guy might look like:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

tpmchris: And you city dwellers question why the rest of us live in the burbs.


Not really.  Having grown up in the 'burbs. Ive learned theyre hotbeds for racism.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Should have told them they were from Faux News.
 
tirob [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Cat Food Sandwiches: Anecdotal stories are anecdotal.


No, this happened.  It's on all the news channels in the area, with video.
 
RanHakubi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Marcos P: What a club toting white guy might look like:
[Fark user image image 300x411]


That's not fair. Captain Cave Man was a super hero. These guy are criminals.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Trump sees no indication of white supremacy Inciting violence during these riots.... he still doesn't
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Garza and the Supermutants: Right wing paramilitaries--an indelible necessity for any budding banana republic.


Don't worry, I've been assured that if we're just patient and wait until November to vote, everything will be fine. Sure, lots of people are going to be killed before then, but that's the price of democracy.
 
ChuckRoddy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: Trump sees no indication of white supremacy Inciting violence during these riots.... he still doesn't


White supremacy is a red herring. There's scores of videos of blacks attacking whites along with scores of cities that have found that anarchists have traveled from out of state to incite violence. Congratulations of finally finding a video of whites attacking blacks, it was bound to be in there somewhere from all of this.

The issue is that there is an organized network that is sending people into cities to start shiat and we need to get to the bottom of it because they are co-opting the protest for their own ends.
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Original: Original Tweet:


Looking for a fight, and after a six month search apparently found one.
 
ongbok
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

tirob: Somewhat fleshed out version:

https://au.news.yahoo.com/reports-arme​d-vigilantes-take-streets-to-stop-loot​ers-during-protests-045224176.html

A little context--stores not far from the area had been broken into and looted the day before--by both whites and Blacks.

Rapmaster2000: tpmchris: And you city dwellers question why the rest of us live in the burbs.

I don't question at all why you have to live near axe toting rednecks in a rundown working class suburb.  You should have studied harder.

Fishtown isn't a suburb.  It's near the center of the city, in fact.


I wonder how many of those guys that are out protecting the neighborhood now were out looting and causing chaos and distraction the night before?  Police chiefs from most of the cities involved in the protest have either said that the violence was started by right wing extremists or instead of saying right wing extremist they said "outside people".
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Cat Food Sandwiches: Anecdotal stories are anecdotal.


And yet videos are EVIDENCE.
 
tpmchris [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

raerae1980: tpmchris: And you city dwellers question why the rest of us live in the burbs.

Not really.  Having grown up in the 'burbs. Ive learned theyre hotbeds for racism.


Yeah, but they hide it better out here.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: https://www.npr.org/support

[Fark user image image 425x597]


Of course, the fact that they (and most of the rest of the press) do their best to make Trump seem like a normal President, and act like Republicans are a valid political party, is one of the reasons we're in this mess.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

tirob: Cat Food Sandwiches: Anecdotal stories are anecdotal.

No, this happened.  It's on all the news channels in the area, with video.


But he's an old white conservative and he doesn't want it to be true so he's going to snipe at it.

/Truth has a well known liberal bias
 
TelemonianAjax [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: maxx2112: [Fark user image 452x197]

Step 1:  Call all protestors looters and all black people thugs.
Step 2: That tweet
Step 3:  War is Peace.  Ignorance is Strength.  We have always been at trade war with Eastasia.


Pacification is not peace. Peace comes when conditions in a community allows a person to choose to act peacefully.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark's white supremacist apologists never fail to disappoint humanity.
 
Avery614
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Fancy_Bear: Original: Original Tweet:

Looking for a fight, and after a six month search apparently found one.


It doesn't take 6 months to "find a fight". It took that long for him to find someone who looked weak enough for him to assault. It took 6 months because he is a pussy.
 
Displayed 50 of 97 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.