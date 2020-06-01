 Skip to content
(Interesting Engineering)   "People with sneeze fetish have divided feelings about the pandemic." People without a sneeze fetish: "sneeze fetish, what the fark?"   (interestingengineering.com) divider line
    More: Weird, Reflexes, Sneeze, Photic sneeze reflex, concerned user Nov's post, Physiology, unconcerned user Mr Sneezy's post, interesting fact, Sneeze fetish  
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That my fe... Fe.... ...

...

/...goddamnit.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
People that sneeze like a 12 gauge ought to be condemned to the frontlines of a war zone. Night sentry duty.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

vudukungfu: People that sneeze like a 12 gauge ought to be condemned to the frontlines of a war zone. Night sentry duty.


My dad is horrible at that. Especially when I was an easily embarrassed teenager in a crowd of people, he'd just "AAAAAA CHHOOOO!!!!!! Oh man!!! Whoooooo!" Then he'd blow his nose and honk like a duck. *shrug* Dunno how that Cassanova ever seduced mom.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As someone with severe allergies, I am sort of strangely honored to be someone's fetish, I guess.

Although that could be the Benadryl talking.
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Combustion: vudukungfu: People that sneeze like a 12 gauge ought to be condemned to the frontlines of a war zone. Night sentry duty.

My dad is horrible at that. Especially when I was an easily embarrassed teenager in a crowd of people, he'd just "AAAAAA CHHOOOO!!!!!! Oh man!!! Whoooooo!" Then he'd blow his nose and honk like a duck. *shrug* Dunno how that Cassanova ever seduced mom.

Dunno how that Cassanova ever seduced mom.


This is the ballsiest sentence I've ever seen typed up on the internet.
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aaand I messed up the quote. Thank you for your time. I'll go now.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is not to say that the two are connected

I seem to recall a case of a woman who had an orgasm every time she sneezed.  Can't find it now, though.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My corgi has a sneeze fetish. She goes nuts and comes running. She is able to sense the pre-sneeze sequence too. And she can tell when you're faking too, 9 times out of 10.

In just the last couple of years, she's developed a fart fetish. That one is decidedly less cute--as she sticks her tongue out to catch the fart particles (or FARTICLES, if you will) just behind the human butt. Which is usually mine. And then the kids guffaw and I get a bit embarassed.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Nah. Just post one of your great Family Circus cartoons with the fire breathing and lasers and you're good to go again, as far as I am concerned.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
A sneeze fetish seems to imply simultaneous sneezing and orgasming at the same time.  So you do a line of pepper right before you cum?
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
frontiercoop.comView Full Size


Does that make you horny, baby?
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This is going to be widely reported on all the zany morning news segments tomorrow only to be debunked by noon as satire, isn't it?
 
Dodo David
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Toxophil
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Let's face it, there are plenty of other fetishes based around other bodily functions that make these guys look adorable.
Sneeze fetishists are welcome around my camp fire. Sorry if I accidentally turn you on, it's just the god-damned cottonwood.
 
Alunan
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
pbfcomics.comView Full Size
 
Whatthefark
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Hey now! Why ya calling me out in the headline! lol
I don't have a sneeze fetish! *checks list of personal fetishes* Nope! Sneezing is not a fetish of mine!

/don't ask
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Somacandra: My corgi has a sneeze fetish. She goes nuts and comes running. She is able to sense the pre-sneeze sequence too. And she can tell when you're faking too, 9 times out of 10.

In just the last couple of years, she's developed a fart fetish. That one is decidedly less cute--as she sticks her tongue out to catch the fart particles (or FARTICLES, if you will) just behind the human butt. Which is usually mine. And then the kids guffaw and I get a bit embarassed.


Should someone call  the SPCA?
LOL
 
gonegirl
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If I cross my legs when I sneeze, it's not because it makes me horny.

It's because I don't want to shoot a tampon out of my twat hard enough to crack the floor tile.

/kegels
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

gonegirl: If I cross my legs when I sneeze, it's not because it makes me horny.

It's because I don't want to shoot a tampon out of my twat hard enough to crack the floor tile.

/kegels


U sound fun.
That's a farking.
 
Victoly [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Rule 36: If it exists, it is somebody's fetish. No exceptions.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I remember when fark used to have a sneeze fetish:

Fark user imageView Full Size


/full gif linky
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Combustion: vudukungfu: People that sneeze like a 12 gauge ought to be condemned to the frontlines of a war zone. Night sentry duty.

My dad is horrible at that. Especially when I was an easily embarrassed teenager in a crowd of people, he'd just "AAAAAA CHHOOOO!!!!!! Oh man!!! Whoooooo!" Then he'd blow his nose and honk like a duck. *shrug* Dunno how that Cassanova ever seduced mom.


Had a coworker that sneezed with a loud WHOO HOO, so after a while I had my phone ready to play the riff from Blur's Song No. 2.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If anyone is into bdsm
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
We don't get to choose what floats our boats...

No actually, you can cultivate your tastes and obsessions towards or away from things.  It depends on your level of self-awareness and desire to expand that awareness once you see that there are many more levels to it.  So yeah, we have no freewill ergo sneeze fetishes are a protected class.  Just like people that don't rewind the rented VHS movie before returning.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: We don't get to choose what floats our boats...

No actually, you can cultivate your tastes and obsessions towards or away from things.  It depends on your level of self-awareness and desire to expand that awareness once you see that there are many more levels to it.  So yeah, we have no freewill ergo sneeze fetishes are a protected class.  Just like people that don't rewind the rented VHS movie before returning.


Is it a fetish if I like to return it where I finished?
 
jtown
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: People that sneeze like a 12 gauge ought to be condemned to the frontlines of a war zone. Night sentry duty.


One of my grandpas used to do that.  Said he couldn't help it.  That's just the way he sneezes.  He's not trying to be loud.  A couple-three years after grams died, he started dating a woman who cured him of that real quick.  If he did it while they were together, she'd leave.  Unless they were at her house, then he'd be told to GTFO.  (Except she was too classy to use those exact words.)  Funny how he suddenly learned to control himself after 80 years.
 
MythDragon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size

You might think this is sexy, but it snot.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

koder: That my fe... Fe.... ...

...

/...goddamnit.


At least you're getting plenty of iron.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I get it. I mean, sneezing does provide a sense of relief.

I can make it weirder for y'all, and say that I know people with a nasal vore fetish!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: I get it. I mean, sneezing does provide a sense of relief.

I can make it weirder for y'all, and say that I know people with a nasal vore fetish!
[Fark user image image 850x1062]


And yet people called me names for wanting a chola! WTF
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

fusillade762: This is not to say that the two are connected

I seem to recall a case of a woman who had an orgasm every time she sneezed.  Can't find it now, though.


Iirc, that is the general concept behind the fetish. Sneezing is a release of pressure. Similar to urinating when your bladder is severely full. Not necessarily orgasmic, but very pleasurable.
 
