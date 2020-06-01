 Skip to content
"America. Where property damage is a greater offense than genocide."― Darnell Lamont Walker. This is your Civil Unrest thread, Day 7
    Murica  
629 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Jun 2020 at 7:54 PM



232 Comments
 
tdotz [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Nicely put
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
106,921
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
where's the Obvious tag?
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Threatening wealth is always worse than killing poors.
 
El Trolo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
.
VOTE
 
ManyATrueDerp [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Hit me with them good feeds ... I've deliberately shifted my bodyclock to US time so I can keep up to date in real time.

This is some crazy shiat, but I've got to watch history unfold.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
People ARE property to Dump and his ilk.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Ya know, I'm not usually one to rag toohard on House Dems for taking their time on things, but I kind of feel like they should be a little more vocal and urgent in their response to all this.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snaps [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Students lead protest at California high school -- WATCH LIVE
Youtube 1jGkF0-qcCg

SF Bay area feed
 
Lyger
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This is not normal. Fark Trump.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

ManyATrueDerp: Hit me with them good feeds ... I've deliberately shifted my bodyclock to US time so I can keep up to date in real time.

This is some crazy shiat, but I've got to watch history unfold.


Then I hope you didn't miss Trump speaking

/actually hope you did, for your sake
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I think the greatest property damage is the damage being done... to our hearts.
 
imaconnect4guy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
In Louisville, there is not a single bodycam video from the killing of David McAtee while he was at work.  Police chief has been fired, which solves nothing.  There are no consequences when police murder people.
 
theguyyousaw
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ManyATrueDerp [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Naido: ManyATrueDerp: Hit me with them good feeds ... I've deliberately shifted my bodyclock to US time so I can keep up to date in real time.

This is some crazy shiat, but I've got to watch history unfold.

Then I hope you didn't miss Trump speaking

/actually hope you did, for your sake


Alas, I caught every last fascist word.
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Stupidly put. I can be appalled by both.  Your argument is invalid.
 
TheGhostofFarkPast
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark Trump vote everybody.  Police are up to their same brutality already and I imagine they have a huge hardon tonight since Trump is giving them the go ahead.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
What I'd really love to see this week is a national public address by Biden where he lays out a detailed Day 1 plan to address the systemic issues.  It might help diffuse things a bit since it would show people that they are being heard, and while things won't be fixed while Trump is in office, we might be able to make progress starting in January.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease: where's the Obvious tag?


Being detained by police for "disorderly conduct"
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I refuse to condemn rioters and looters.
I refuse to let fascists and sh*t-stirrers to put people on the defensive and make them disown or condemn the rioters and looters.
I refuse to indulge in people who think that because these riots and protests haven't gone 100% peacefully and cleanly that they're wholly invalid.

People are trying to take the moment out of this movement by complaining that property damage makes their whole point moot.

The kindest thing I'm willing to type about people like this is that they have no earthly grasp of history or how revolutions happen.

Looting and rioting is a wholly valid form of protest against a government that is telling you to die for the stock market and against a society that is trying to show that black lives don't matter.

We are in this position precisely because peaceful protests have accomplished nothing in America.

Break stuff. Get rough. Fight for your right to a decent life in a country that can afford it but doesn't want to.
 
FunkJunkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Where my Portland Jennifer/Jenny stans?

Hoping things don't escalate the way i fear they might
But with the gas that's been thrown on the fire...
Be safe all
 
lysdexic [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
*passes out mylanta*
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

JerseyTim: I think the greatest property damage is the damage being done... to our hearts.


Much as I want to snark on this. It's absolutely true.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Anything for page clicks and ad impressions.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ManyATrueDerp: Hit me with them good feeds ... I've deliberately shifted my bodyclock to US time so I can keep up to date in real time.

This is some crazy shiat, but I've got to watch history unfold.


I'm watching Austin Frisch who is kinda deejaying between feeds from all over and switching to whatever place something is happening.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4D-D2​P​gPXeg

I don't agree with him about things and his comments are unmoderated, so be warned.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: What I'd really love to see this week is a national public address by Biden where he lays out a detailed Day 1 plan to address the systemic issues.  It might help diffuse things a bit since it would show people that they are being heard, and while things won't be fixed while Trump is in office, we might be able to make progress starting in January.


Great idea.  And he should make the point that he needs the Senate and House, to make real changes possible
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Hey, there's good news. We're on the path to freedom.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
theguyyousaw
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
What a farking mess.
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
How are newspapers across the country not calling for Trump's resignation at this point?  Mishandling a pandemic, mishandling racial justice, the constant moral shortcomings.  What the fark is the line for these people?  They went right after Clinton just for getting a bj.
 
theguyyousaw
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
12349876 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fascism is here.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Tucker Carlson is sort of trying to be nice. Let's see where he goes with this.
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: How are newspapers across the country not calling for Trump's resignation at this point?  Mishandling a pandemic, mishandling racial justice, the constant moral shortcomings.  What the fark is the line for these people?  They went right after Clinton just for getting a bj.


Their subscribers are largely older and more conservative
 
TheGhostofFarkPast
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

12349876: Fascism is here.


Trump really did reinforce that today. Then the peaceful protestors in DC got gassed for no reason.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Nope he is gonna spin this.
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I remember these threads for Iran.
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Is that guy Matt gonna be back on YouTube tonight? That was intense last night.
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Naido: NeoCortex42: What I'd really love to see this week is a national public address by Biden where he lays out a detailed Day 1 plan to address the systemic issues.  It might help diffuse things a bit since it would show people that they are being heard, and while things won't be fixed while Trump is in office, we might be able to make progress starting in January.

Great idea.  And he should make the point that he needs the Senate and House, to make real changes possible


We effectively don't have a president right now, at least not one that wants to heal the country.  The best thing Biden can do is act as much like president as he can.  Meet with protesters, meet with civil rights organization leaders, give regular public address to calm things and bring us together.  Just do everything "presidential" short of actual official acts.  That would be more effective than any campaigning he could do this summer.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: How are newspapers across the country not calling for Trump's resignation at this point?  Mishandling a pandemic, mishandling racial justice, the constant moral shortcomings.  What the fark is the line for these people?  They went right after Clinton just for getting a bj.


Because he won't resign. Welcome to Trump's America. It doesn't matter how stupid or inept you are, you just need to keep doubling down and doubling down and doubling down until someone forces you to stop.
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

snopes.comView Full Size


/Not a Sinclair quote but ON. THE. MONEY.
 
Error 482
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Over 120 instances of police being unrepentant shiatstains, almost all with video:
https://mobile.twitter.com/greg_douce​t​te/status/1266752393556918273
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Yep. Fox News is gonna reinforce Trumps call to war.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

bluejeansonfire: I refuse to condemn rioters and looters.
I refuse to let fascists and sh*t-stirrers to put people on the defensive and make them disown or condemn the rioters and looters.
I refuse to indulge in people who think that because these riots and protests haven't gone 100% peacefully and cleanly that they're wholly invalid.

People are trying to take the moment out of this movement by complaining that property damage makes their whole point moot.

The kindest thing I'm willing to type about people like this is that they have no earthly grasp of history or how revolutions happen.

Looting and rioting is a wholly valid form of protest against a government that is telling you to die for the stock market and against a society that is trying to show that black lives don't matter.

We are in this position precisely because peaceful protests have accomplished nothing in America.

Break stuff. Get rough. Fight for your right to a decent life in a country that can afford it but doesn't want to.


The conflation of the protests and rioting is another example of their binary thinking.  Has to be one or the other, and since riots happened, all is riot.
 
acad1228
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Hopefully the legitimate protestors will will stop the agitators from destroying any more property and putting other BLM supporters out of work.
 
