(TuneIn)   Tonight's Paul's Memory Bank (8PM EDT) brings you continuing episodes of Our Miss Brooks, My Favorite Husband and a 6-part Superman   (tunein.com) divider line
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On tap for tonight

Our Miss Brooks - Episode 12 - 10/24/48 - Surprise Party
My Favorite Husband - Episode 30 - 2/4/49 - Speech for Civic Organization
Superman - Episodes 79 - 84 - 8/12/40 to 8/23/40 - The Mayan Treasure
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Standing by...

Hi, everybody!
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm tempted to go a little forward in time to the WW2 based Superman episodes....OMG SUPERMAN IS ANTIFA!!!1!1!
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Sophie is visiting early
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The '50 Zenith is getting a workout tonight.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Gave Sophie some catnip.  Starting to zonk out.....
 
