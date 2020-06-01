 Skip to content
(Hickory Daily Record)   Unmanned boat takes off down lake, hits pontoon boat, runs aground before crashing into house. TA-DAAAAH (pic)   (hickoryrecord.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Whose boat is this?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Ain't you folks ever seen a houseboat before?

/Stolen from this:
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The Naked Gun - Runaway Car
Youtube 8PNQGyGztMI
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did Finnegan fall out of "Game Over"?
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
USA  RUS  GER   SWE  ENG
9.6    9.4    9.9     9.2     9.8
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's sexist.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: That's sexist.


I looked and felt around for hours, but I could not find the man in the boat.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It was miraculous in every sense of the word no one was killed or even hurt," Gleason said.

No, if an unmanned, full-throttle boat in the middle of some low boater density lake next to the middle of backhills nowhere actually killed or hurt someone, it would be a low probability event, and thus a "miracle" in your eyes.  But you took your near injurious collision anecdotal experience to new levels and are basically saying that it's a miracle that YOU weren't killed or hurt.  But putting it in a third person perspective.   Which is appropriate because god is the trinity, or 3rd person shooting perspective.  Point made.
 
vygramul [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Sorry, subby, but official vocab guidelines require we say "crewed" not "manned" because it's a bit sexist, see?
 
alex10294
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

vygramul: Sorry, subby, but official vocab guidelines require we say "crewed" not "manned" because it's a bit sexist, see?


Aha!  But you don't need a whole crew to run a small boat.  Just one. So it would have to be "unpersoned".
 
Kraig57
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Whose boat is this?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phishrace
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That happens at Lake Havasu all the time. At least three times a day in the summer.

Workaholics "Turn Down For What" Parody - Bikini Girls Boat Fail Crash #TDFWFail
Youtube hqbVMLOialU
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

