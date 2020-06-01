 Skip to content
(Bozeman Daily Chronicle)   Today's FARK-ready misspelled headline: "Forests are for the pubic, not the timber industry"   (bozemandailychronicle.com) divider line
little big man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"Sara Johnson, Three Forks"

I'm guessing Sara likes morning wood.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Look, that's nowhere NEAR what I meant when I said I missed Bush
 
TomDooley [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Unfortunately:
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Profit for the private sector
//Liability for the public
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
In case they fix it:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Somebody gets screwed.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I thought clearcutting was the current fashion.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the beginnings of a pubic forest may look like:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Big pubic is a menace to this country, and the spaces between my teeth.
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about in the morning?

dnrtfa
 
Special Guest
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the first sentence of the article she states that she is a group.

/our name is legion
//for we are
///many
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images7.memedroid.comView Full Size
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: I thought clearcutting was the current fashion.


sometimes they just clear cut enough for a landing strip.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am very much against deforestation.
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have they tried waxing?
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skipping non-voting comment in contest thread
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fidel Castro eating pastrami
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can always tell when interns have arrived at media offices. That is when the number typos from media increases.
 
Rogue Surf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HEMP for Victory!
This WWII slogan needs to return as whole mountainsides of trees have been mowed down and sent to China for cardboard boxes!

/they leave a strip by the highway so it looks pretty from the road!
 
zamboni
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anything's a dildo?
 
Kirzania [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pubic Enemy Number One?
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chuckled at the headline. Didn't bother reading the article, but the author is correct.

I don't know what the rest of the world does but over here we grow huge quantities of pine for logging. It's not the highest quality wood but it's good enough for general use and extremely fast and cheap to produce.

Logging natural forests is bad now that logging unnatural forests is so easy.
 
AstroJesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a disappointing Penthouse letter.
 
El Borscht
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My pubic redwood approves.

Damn, that was childish. Don't I have anything better to do?
 
Lady J
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [images7.memedroid.com image 850x1020]


That would be funnier if it said, 'did anybody hear anything?'
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
One of the original stated missions of the U.S. Forest Service when it was created was to maintain a supply of timber.

U.S. Forest Service: "The overriding objective of the Forest Service's forest management program is to ensure that the National Forests are managed in an ecologically sustainable manner. The National Forests were originally envisioned as working forests with multiple objectives: to improve and protect the forest, to secure favorable watershed conditions, and to furnish a continuous supply of timber for the use of citizens of the United States."
 
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Just be sure to rake it once in a while...You get a bad case of firecrotch...
 
alex10294
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Actually, that's national parks and monuments. National forest have always been, and continue to be, managed for both recreation and exploitation. They limit timber in order to grow more. They save some of the nicest areas.  There are states where quite a percentage of the whole state is national forest, and the economies balance tourism with industry.  The management increases in he long-term production over short term.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

The Flexecutioner: common sense is an oxymoron: I thought clearcutting was the current fashion.

sometimes they just clear cut enough for a landing strip.


I'd rather have a picnic on a nicely mowed field rather than plain pavement.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
A wise professor once advised my class to edit the dictionary in our word processor software by deleting the word "pubic" so it always gets tagged as a typo.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

El Borscht: My pubic redwood approves.

Damn, that was childish. Don't I have anything better to do?


Username checks out.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: A wise professor once advised my class to edit the dictionary in our word processor software by deleting the word "pubic" so it always gets tagged as a typo.


As long as my lab students construct their sentences with "stopcock" as one word and use it as a noun, I'm happy. They have not always.
 
the password is password [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lady J
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

DippityDoo: [Fark user image image 313x270]


I love that episode... 'step on my cubes!... My god I am really disturbed!'
 
Dodo David
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CipollinaFan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
What about the tinder industry?
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Let's ask someone who knows about pubic forests...
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
