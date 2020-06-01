 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS Minnesota)   After their Minnesota grocery store burned down, neighbors asked the public to help provide 80 bags of food for neighborhood students. The public responded with 25,000 bags of food   (minnesota.cbslocal.com) divider line
20
    More: Spiffy, Supermarket, Grocery store, Grocer, Safeway Inc., bags of food, staff members, Sheridan Story, Sanford Middle School  
•       •       •

300 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Jun 2020 at 9:44 PM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
DrMcCheese [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Maybe next time don't burn down the neighborhood grocery store or is that too much to ask now?
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Look for the helpers.
 
bigpeeler [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Food that was stolen from the store they burned down. The circle of life.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Now they're looking for donations of students
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It comforting to see.
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sorry, really tired, oddly, I've been up late the last few days. It's comforting to see how much people responded, and are continuing to respond. Now, if there can be real reform, that would be even better.
 
MBooda
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Just food? No bum wad?
 
Baloo Uriza [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

MBooda: Just food? No bum wad?


On the grand scale of things, as long as you have a shower, being out of TP is just an inconvenience.  Being without food?  A tad more severe.
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That grocery store had it coming.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This is great to see; but it shouldn't have happened in the first place.
 
6nome
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

DrMcCheese: Maybe next time don't burn down the neighborhood grocery store or is that too much to ask now?


I know right. They must have been real agitated-like.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Look, a way to ditch those 50 lbs of spaghetti, sauce, cheese, etc  now that the pandemic is over.

/it's not over
 
lincoln65
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Gosh, completely different tone here tonight than the first thread that said "burn it all down, it's just property".
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
After their Minnesota grocery store burned down

It just burned down huh.  What a coincidence.
 
stray_capts
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: Look, a way to ditch those 50 lbs of spaghetti, sauce, cheese, etc  now that the pandemic is over.

/it's not over


50#?  That's not even a pandemic starter kit.  1000# might be enough for most families if stuff really goes pear shaped.  Then again, maybe I'm wrong.  It IS looking pretty wonky and so far the grocery stores have done just fine.
 
mr intrepid [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Occasionally people do the unexpected.   And restore a bit of one's faith in humanity.
 
tpmchris [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

stray_capts: Vlad_the_Inaner: Look, a way to ditch those 50 lbs of spaghetti, sauce, cheese, etc  now that the pandemic is over.

/it's not over

50#?  That's not even a pandemic starter kit.  1000# might be enough for most families if stuff really goes pear shaped.  Then again, maybe I'm wrong.  It IS looking pretty wonky and so far the grocery stores have done just fine.


1000#? Guess I'm headed to your pad for some of your stash then.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

DrMcCheese: Maybe next time don't burn down the neighborhood grocery store or is that too much to ask now?


That's racist...Probably.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

6nome: DrMcCheese: Maybe next time don't burn down the neighborhood grocery store or is that too much to ask now?

I know right. They must have been real agitated-like.


Agitated to the point of having a temper tantrum like a toddler?

Here is some news...here in Washington, looters attempted to loot a shopping complex on an Indian Reservation:

https://www.tulalipnews.com/wp/2020/0​6​/01/looting-attempts-at-quil-ceda-vill​age/
 
Palined Parenthood [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Capitalism wins again!
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.