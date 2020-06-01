 Skip to content
(Fox News)   The British have made a decision .... the miniskirt is the most iconic fashion statement of all time, of all time   (foxnews.com) divider line
blender61 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
But that is wrong.
That honor would belong to the bikini.
It could be argued that  the bikini  was an extension  of a reclamation  of self and  structural conformity

/oh, I'm going to flak  for this post.
//Or not.
///Who knows. It's Fark.
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I can't argue with it as a good miniskirt is like good burlesque: it's the tease that you might see something that  makes it worth it.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The hemline on this bookmark is too low
 
powhound
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This is not an upmark

Errrrr

Bookmark!!
This is not a bookmark
 
tasteme
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'll throw Spandex in the hat
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oak [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Pretty sure that honor goes to the necktie, but whatever: would rather look at the other suggestions here.
 
Whatthefark
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

tasteme: I'll throw Spandex in the hat
[Fark user image 250x345]


I second tha...uh, what was I saying again?
 
jtown
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Whats a bookmark?
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Socks & Sandals beg to differ.
 
assalon5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
But we invented the Bikini

Fark user imageView Full Size


Well one way or the other...

Fark user imageView Full Size


Well it kinda looks like a boob. I gotta go on a diet.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Retrospace is quite fond of them.
 
Beerguy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

tasteme: I'll throw Spandex in the hat
[Fark user image 250x345]


Fark user imageView Full Size


Honorable mention for yoga pants?
 
shaggai
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm a fan of their top three.

/Was always a fan of fishnet stockings until an older friend remembers that there was a time fishnets were too popular with women who looked like they got caught in them instead of wearing them.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
i can haz yoga pants and mini skirt thread?

throw some redheads in for old times sake?

world is ending; may as well look at some good endings for inspiration.
 
chewd
‘’ 1 minute ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
