(Fox News)   For those of you planning ahead, it looks like July or August's major 2020 issue will be hurricanes as the season is off to a busy start   (foxnews.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Tropical cyclone, Atlantic hurricane season, tropical depression, third possible named storm of the season, National Hurricane Center, remnants of Pacific Tropical Storm Amanda, hurricane season, area of disturbed weather  
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I can see it now. Cat shiats Floriduh, swoops up all the Covid there, and then up thru GA, TN, KY, and into OH with the Covidnado.

/ I know, nothing of value...
 
spoony31
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Meh. Then move to somewhere that doesnt get hurricanes every year.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
People better hope they don't get hit with a hurricane the same day Twitter flags one of Bunker Don's tweets. Because we all know where he'll send federal resources.
 
Keys dude
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
At this point in 2020, I really wouldn't mind another Irma coming through (this time while I'm actually in the house, just cave the roof like last time but bury me under it and I might be good).
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Mom please flush it all away
 
SlashBlot
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: I can see it now. Cat shiats Floriduh, swoops up all the Covid there, and then up thru GA, TN, KY, and into OH with the Covidnado.

/ I know, nothing of value...


And nothing of value will be lost in the rural areas.
 
lenfromak [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Hurricanes will be welcome relief.
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Good. Kill me. Tired of this.

/east coast
 
bluewave69 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
hey drew you better keep something to burn the database in case supreme leader decided to use it to find dissidents in the coming days/months
 
lenfromak [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

SlashBlot: Nick Nostril: I can see it now. Cat shiats Floriduh, swoops up all the Covid there, and then up thru GA, TN, KY, and into OH with the Covidnado.

/ I know, nothing of value...

And nothing of value will be lost in the rural areas.


Except crops and cattle and stuff. You know, edibles.
 
ShavedOrangutan
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: I can see it now. Cat shiats Floriduh, swoops up all the Covid there, and then up thru GA, TN, KY, and into OH with the Covidnado.

/ I know, nothing of value...


$20 says Covidnado is going to premiere on SyFy in January 2021.
 
stuffy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
East Coasters always making a big fuss over a little wind.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So...

Easy Mode
 
SlashBlot
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

lenfromak: SlashBlot: Nick Nostril: I can see it now. Cat shiats Floriduh, swoops up all the Covid there, and then up thru GA, TN, KY, and into OH with the Covidnado.

/ I know, nothing of value...

And nothing of value will be lost in the rural areas.

Except crops and cattle and stuff. You know, edibles.


Nah, rural Trumpers had their chance. My tax dollars aren't going to subsidize their ignorant, uneducated, uncultured third world view any longer. It's time to cut off the rural red states. They can pull themselves up by their bootstraps like the rest of us.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
With any luck, the virus will infect the cops, the hornets will eat the virus, and then the hurricanes will kill the hornets.
 
daffy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Great I live in Florida. We are finally starting to get out and now we have to worked about that.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
At least I'm stocked up on supplies.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ShavedOrangutan: Nick Nostril: I can see it now. Cat shiats Floriduh, swoops up all the Covid there, and then up thru GA, TN, KY, and into OH with the Covidnado.

/ I know, nothing of value...

$20 says Covidnado is going to premiere on SyFy in January 2021.


I have hurricano in the pool
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Cat shiats. Cat five hits.

/ weird
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I will shave my pubes and put on my arm floaties in preparation.
/Surf's up
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: At least I'm stocked up on supplies.


We have sharpies
 
IndianaLiberal [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I want a refund on 2020. I want to exchange it. This one is defective.
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

PirateKing: With any luck, the virus will infect the cops, the hornets will eat the virus, and then the hurricanes will kill the hornets.


I'm on board if the hurricanes freeze to death in the winter.
 
