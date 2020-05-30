 Skip to content
(ABC News) The independent autopsy will confirm that George Floyd died of perfectly natural causes. Perfectly natural homicide by asphyxia
Boondock3806
1 hour ago  
People can complain all they want about what kind of record he had or how drunk he was. The indisputable fact is that the cop's knee was on his neck for a full three minutes AFTER he became unresponsive.

That's murder.
 
Private_Citizen
1 hour ago  
The county examiner determined that:
"The combined effects of Mr. Floyd being restrained by police, his underlying health conditions and any potential intoxicants in his system likely contributed to his death."

"Potential intoxicants"? WTF?! Either you found some or you didn't, but way to throw shade at the deceased.

By comparison, Dr. Baden found:
"The manner of Mr. Floyd's death was homicide caused by asphyxia due to neck and back compression that led to a lack of blood flow to the brain. Sustained pressure on the right side of Mr. Floyd's carotid artery impeded blood flow to the brain, and weight on his back impeded his ability to breathe. The independent examiners found that weight on the back, handcuffs and positioning were contributory factors because they impaired the ability of Mr. Floyd's diaphragm to function. From all the evidence, the doctors said it now appears Mr. Floyd died at the scene."

Those are different enough that an investigation should be held to determine if the County Examiner is incompetent- or corrupt.
 
duckfarkit
1 hour ago  
From tfa:
"the other two police officers on his back, who not only prevented blood flow into his brain but also air flow into his brain," said Antonio Romanucci, a lawyer for the family.

All of those cops are absolutely guilty of murdering George Floyd, but the family should think about getting another lawyer and letting tony go back to an area of law that doesn't touch on medicine or junior college gross human anatomy.
 
Elegy
1 hour ago  
Fecal matter, meet oscillator air circulator.
 
vrax
1 hour ago  
ThomasPaineTrain
1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: Those are different enough that an investigation should be held to determine if the County Examiner is incompetent- or corrupt.


The answer is yes.
 
cman
1 hour ago  
The first autopsy didnt make any sense and could possibly be used to get Chauvin off on just manslaughter charges. A defense attorney could argue that since he didnt know about his previous health ailments he couldnt reasonably be expected to understand that his actions could cause the death of Floyd.

This supports 100% the murder in the 3rd degree charge.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
54 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: The county examiner determined that:
"The combined effects of Mr. Floyd being restrained by police, his underlying health conditions and any potential intoxicants in his system likely contributed to his death."

"Potential intoxicants"? WTF?! Either you found some or you didn't, but way to throw shade at the deceased.

By comparison, Dr. Baden found:
"The manner of Mr. Floyd's death was homicide caused by asphyxia due to neck and back compression that led to a lack of blood flow to the brain. Sustained pressure on the right side of Mr. Floyd's carotid artery impeded blood flow to the brain, and weight on his back impeded his ability to breathe. The independent examiners found that weight on the back, handcuffs and positioning were contributory factors because they impaired the ability of Mr. Floyd's diaphragm to function. From all the evidence, the doctors said it now appears Mr. Floyd died at the scene."

Those are different enough that an investigation should be held to determine if the County Examiner is incompetent- or corrupt.


Most cowardly use of the word 'likely' ever.
 
Psychopusher
51 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: The county examiner determined that:
"The combined effects of Mr. Floyd being restrained by police, his underlying health conditions and any potential intoxicants in his system likely contributed to his death."

"Potential intoxicants"? WTF?! Either you found some or you didn't, but way to throw shade at the deceased.

By comparison, Dr. Baden found:
"The manner of Mr. Floyd's death was homicide caused by asphyxia due to neck and back compression that led to a lack of blood flow to the brain. Sustained pressure on the right side of Mr. Floyd's carotid artery impeded blood flow to the brain, and weight on his back impeded his ability to breathe. The independent examiners found that weight on the back, handcuffs and positioning were contributory factors because they impaired the ability of Mr. Floyd's diaphragm to function. From all the evidence, the doctors said it now appears Mr. Floyd died at the scene."

Those are different enough that an investigation should be held to determine if the County Examiner is incompetent- or corrupt.


Corrupt.  Absolutely farking corrupt.  There is no goddamn way a coroner worth even a grain of their salt could come to a conclusion that different and, COMPLETELY coincidentally I'm sure, that (partially?) exonerating, without being told what conclusions to come to by higher ups, and then being complicit in coming to them.  Asphyxiation is one of those things you simply don't miss as a coroner.  Cerebral hypoxia is the sort of thing that leaves evidence behind.
 
Lorelle
49 minutes ago  
Well, isn't that fine and dandy?
 
SomeAmerican
46 minutes ago  
Let's not forget that George Floyd had pre-existing conditions like his dependence on oxygen that contributed to his death.
 
The Irresponsible Captain
46 minutes ago  
mofa
45 minutes ago  
Listening to the press conference, it was good to hear them specifically note that the weight of the other murderers prevented him from being able to breathe. They should all be arrested and put into general population.
 
Mad_Radhu
43 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: Let's not forget that George Floyd had pre-existing conditions like his dependence on oxygen that contributed to his death.


He also had a high melanin level, which can lead to premature death when in the presence of pigs.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account
42 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: "Potential intoxicants"? WTF?! Either you found some or you didn't, but way to throw shade at the deceased.


If you examine the body several days after death, you can find ethanol, created as part of the decomposition process. You don't know if it was present post-mortem or created due to decomposition.

So, if there's enough, you list it as potential but not certain, because it may or may not have been present before death.

If the first autopsy found ethanol, then it would be likely to have been present pre-mortem. That is, if there was an autopsy, the only record of that I've seen is in the charging docs, likely written by the people who killed him.
 
Lord Dimwit
41 minutes ago  
Drunk, not drunk. Underlying health conditions, perfectly healthy. Doesn't matter. If you're putting your knee on someone's neck and they say that they can't breathe and then go unresponsive and you keep your knee there for another three minutes...you're a murderer.
 
OK So Amuse Me
40 minutes ago  
Did anyone expect any different? Everybody knew the first autopsy was a load of bullshiat. Talk about weasel words.
 
SecondaryControl
40 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Private_Citizen: The county examiner determined that:
"The combined effects of Mr. Floyd being restrained by police, his underlying health conditions and any potential intoxicants in his system likely contributed to his death."

"Potential intoxicants"? WTF?! Either you found some or you didn't, but way to throw shade at the deceased.

By comparison, Dr. Baden found:
"The manner of Mr. Floyd's death was homicide caused by asphyxia due to neck and back compression that led to a lack of blood flow to the brain. Sustained pressure on the right side of Mr. Floyd's carotid artery impeded blood flow to the brain, and weight on his back impeded his ability to breathe. The independent examiners found that weight on the back, handcuffs and positioning were contributory factors because they impaired the ability of Mr. Floyd's diaphragm to function. From all the evidence, the doctors said it now appears Mr. Floyd died at the scene."

Those are different enough that an investigation should be held to determine if the County Examiner is incompetent- or corrupt.

Corrupt.  Absolutely farking corrupt.  There is no goddamn way a coroner worth even a grain of their salt could come to a conclusion that different and, COMPLETELY coincidentally I'm sure, that (partially?) exonerating, without being told what conclusions to come to by higher ups, and then being complicit in coming to them.  Asphyxiation is one of those things you simply don't miss as a coroner.  Cerebral hypoxia is the sort of thing that leaves evidence behind.


Gah.  I'm sure I don't want to know how you know that--I'm not doubting you, I'm just....gah.

/When I read of the first report findings, I said "Quelle surprise!"
//and then all those news reports that he died <later than the incident/at the hospital>.  Dude was dead right there.
///Or the cop wouldn't have gotten off.  Of him.
 
ukexpat
38 minutes ago  
Michael Baden has an impeccable reputation. I would trust him over some schlub police department ME.
 
lindalouwho
38 minutes ago  

Boondock3806: People can complain all they want about what kind of record he had or how drunk he was. The indisputable fact is that the cop's knee was on his neck for a full three minutes AFTER he became unresponsive.

That's murder.


Done in one.
 
Electrify
37 minutes ago  
Can the federal government order an autopsy to eliminate any perception of conflict of interest?

/worst case scenario they can do what they did in Toronto and charge him with attempted murder, so that even IF the cop didn't cause his death, they can argue he was trying to murder him since he continued to stay on him for 3 minutes after he was unconscious
 
KitchenBacon
37 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: SomeAmerican: Let's not forget that George Floyd had pre-existing conditions like his dependence on oxygen that contributed to his death.

He also had a high melanin level, which can lead to premature death when in the presence of pigs.


Ouch, all too true.
 
Majin_Buu
37 minutes ago  
It'll come out that he had 15 Marijuanas in his system at the time of the thing that looked exactly like he was being tortured to death but was actually just drowning in Freedom.
 
skyotter
36 minutes ago  
People survive heart attacks all the time.

Like Kevin Smith, or my 70-year-old overweight father in the worst shape of his life.

But there was no cop kneeling on their necks.
 
yms
35 minutes ago  
R.I.P

Poor man.
I am hardened to shiat you see on the internet but that video... What a bunch of bastards..
 
Lumbar Puncture
35 minutes ago  

Boondock3806: People can complain all they want about what kind of record he had or how drunk he was. The indisputable fact is that the cop's knee was on his neck for a full three minutes AFTER he became unresponsive.

That's murder.


Yep. Hell he could eat babies and shoot up schools but once down and restrained by two other officers kneeling on his neck for 9 minutes is still murdering him.
 
robertus
35 minutes ago  
I mean they used to press people to death back in the wayback. There's not a whole lot of difference between 500 pounds of rocks and 500 pounds of cops.
 
RaptorLC
34 minutes ago  
Quelle farking surprise.
 
kryptoknightmare
34 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: The county examiner determined that:
"The combined effects of Mr. Floyd being restrained by police, his underlying health conditions and any potential intoxicants in his system likely contributed to his death."

"Potential intoxicants"? WTF?! Either you found some or you didn't, but way to throw shade at the deceased.

By comparison, Dr. Baden found:
"The manner of Mr. Floyd's death was homicide caused by asphyxia due to neck and back compression that led to a lack of blood flow to the brain. Sustained pressure on the right side of Mr. Floyd's carotid artery impeded blood flow to the brain, and weight on his back impeded his ability to breathe. The independent examiners found that weight on the back, handcuffs and positioning were contributory factors because they impaired the ability of Mr. Floyd's diaphragm to function. From all the evidence, the doctors said it now appears Mr. Floyd died at the scene."

Those are different enough that an investigation should be held to determine if the County Examiner is incompetent- or corrupt.


I think the official autopsy also stated George Floyd was "potentially" a vampire (as he was "possibly" related to Count Floyd) and that Officer Chauvin "may have" bravely defended the community from a supernatural menace the likes of which it has never previously known.
born_yesterday
33 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: The county examiner determined that:
"The combined effects of Mr. Floyd being restrained by police, his underlying health conditions and any potential intoxicants in his system likely contributed to his death."

"Potential intoxicants"? WTF?! Either you found some or you didn't, but way to throw shade at the deceased.

By comparison, Dr. Baden found:
"The manner of Mr. Floyd's death was homicide caused by asphyxia due to neck and back compression that led to a lack of blood flow to the brain. Sustained pressure on the right side of Mr. Floyd's carotid artery impeded blood flow to the brain, and weight on his back impeded his ability to breathe. The independent examiners found that weight on the back, handcuffs and positioning were contributory factors because they impaired the ability of Mr. Floyd's diaphragm to function. From all the evidence, the doctors said it now appears Mr. Floyd died at the scene."

Those are different enough that an investigation should be held to determine if the County Examiner is incompetent- or corrupt.


They had that original report written before Floyd was even arrested.  They just filled in the blanks.
 
Eightballjacket
33 minutes ago  

cman: The first autopsy didnt make any sense and could possibly be used to get Chauvin off on just manslaughter charges. A defense attorney could argue that since he didnt know about his previous health ailments he couldnt reasonably be expected to understand that his actions could cause the death of Floyd.

This supports 100% the murder in the 3rd degree charge.


I think you could still get him on the charge.  If you did something you really really aren't supposed to be doing (like choke a guy out for that long)   and it causes death, you are still guilty of the crime regardless of whether you know the guy is in great shape or rather unhealthy.
 
33 minutes ago  
But local authorities investigated themselves and found nothing wrong
 
Hey Nurse!
33 minutes ago  
When a patient dies under my care we have an internal review. I've always been cleared because I've never done anything wrong. Do you know what all of the patients that died under my care have in common? I never had my f****** knee on their neck while putting my weight against them.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
32 minutes ago  
The Medical Examiner is working to conceal a murder to protect a coworker.  He should be charged as an accessory after the fact.
 
rewind2846
32 minutes ago  
Time to play "Blame the Corpse", the police and politician's favorite game. Mr Floyd was the latest player, and the game is rigged. It was murder, simply put. Don't believe the hype.
 
mongbiohazard
30 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: The county examiner determined that:
"The combined effects of Mr. Floyd being restrained by police, his underlying health conditions and any potential intoxicants in his system likely contributed to his death."

"Potential intoxicants"? WTF?! Either you found some or you didn't, but way to throw shade at the deceased.

By comparison, Dr. Baden found:
"The manner of Mr. Floyd's death was homicide caused by asphyxia due to neck and back compression that led to a lack of blood flow to the brain. Sustained pressure on the right side of Mr. Floyd's carotid artery impeded blood flow to the brain, and weight on his back impeded his ability to breathe. The independent examiners found that weight on the back, handcuffs and positioning were contributory factors because they impaired the ability of Mr. Floyd's diaphragm to function. From all the evidence, the doctors said it now appears Mr. Floyd died at the scene."

Those are different enough that an investigation should be held to determine if the County Examiner is incompetent- or corrupt.


Thank you for covering that. I came in specifically to point out that the initial coroner's report shows you part of the problem - the whole system is structured to shield police from any accountability. That bullshiat in the coroner's report is part of it, and it's not just our imagination what they're doing there, planting the seeds of acquittal.

https://www.cnn.com/2020/05/30/opinio​n​s/george-floyd-derek-chauvin-criminal-​complaint-honig/index.html
 
lolmao500
27 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Those are different enough that an investigation should be held to determine if the County Examiner is incompetent- or corrupt.


Or you know, a racist POS
 
soupafi
27 minutes ago  
Here's hoping the murdering cop gets shanked in the prison where he's at.
 
indy_kid
27 minutes ago  
Perhaps we should require all cops to go through an annual use-of-force exercise - as the subjects of those forces.

Here's the test:

1)  Rubber bullet at 30'.  Cop cannot raise arms to shield face or body.
2)  Shotgun beanbag at 15'.  Cop cannot raise arms to shield face or body.
3)  Mace to the face from 3'.
4)  Knee on neck for no less than 5 minutes.  The person administering the pressure shall weigh the same or more than the subject.
5)  Tasering, to be repeated 3 times in 30 seconds.  Twice via probes, once via a 5-second contact tasing.

If subject moves during any part of this test, a megaphone shall repeatedly broadcast "STOP RESISTING!" at 115 dB from a distance of 2' from the subject's head.

We could make this the final exam before a cadet graduates from the police academy as well.
 
lindalouwho
27 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: The county examiner determined that:
"The combined effects of Mr. Floyd being restrained by police, his underlying health conditions and any potential intoxicants in his system likely contributed to his death."

"Potential intoxicants"? WTF?! Either you found some or you didn't, but way to throw shade at the deceased.

By comparison, Dr. Baden found:
"The manner of Mr. Floyd's death was homicide caused by asphyxia due to neck and back compression that led to a lack of blood flow to the brain. Sustained pressure on the right side of Mr. Floyd's carotid artery impeded blood flow to the brain, and weight on his back impeded his ability to breathe. The independent examiners found that weight on the back, handcuffs and positioning were contributory factors because they impaired the ability of Mr. Floyd's diaphragm to function. From all the evidence, the doctors said it now appears Mr. Floyd died at the scene."

Those are different enough that an investigation should be held to determine if the County Examiner is incompetent- or corrupt.


I tried to explain the carotid artery thing to people in a huge thread here and was ignored.
That's ok, the truth came out like we knew it would.
 
jaytkay
26 minutes ago  
the Hennepin Medical Examiner's office found no evidence of traumatic asphyxia or strangulation in its initial findings of its autopsy,

Kind of a suspiciously specific denial.
 
MrBonestripper
25 minutes ago  
Next up:  "Dr. Michael Baden found dead of 'Totally Normal and Not at All Suspicious Causes.'"

I'm joking.  Mostly.
 
soupafi
23 minutes ago  

indy_kid: Perhaps we should require all cops to go through an annual use-of-force exercise - as the subjects of those forces.

Here's the test:

1)  Rubber bullet at 30'.  Cop cannot raise arms to shield face or body.
2)  Shotgun beanbag at 15'.  Cop cannot raise arms to shield face or body.
3)  Mace to the face from 3'.
4)  Knee on neck for no less than 5 minutes.  The person administering the pressure shall weigh the same or more than the subject.
5)  Tasering, to be repeated 3 times in 30 seconds.  Twice via probes, once via a 5-second contact tasing.

If subject moves during any part of this test, a megaphone shall repeatedly broadcast "STOP RESISTING!" at 115 dB from a distance of 2' from the subject's head.

We could make this the final exam before a cadet graduates from the police academy as well.


Make sure they bring their family pet, and if they resist, the puppy gets shot.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
23 minutes ago  
And to think, we haven't even seen the body cam footage yet. If there were any good news in there for the cops, they would have release that shiat right away.
 
jaytkay
22 minutes ago  

indy_kid: Perhaps we should require all cops to go through an annual use-of-force exercise - as the subjects of those forces.

Here's the test:

1)  Rubber bullet at 30'.  Cop cannot raise arms to shield face or body.
2)  Shotgun beanbag at 15'.  Cop cannot raise arms to shield face or body.
3)  Mace to the face from 3'.
4)  Knee on neck for no less than 5 minutes.  The person administering the pressure shall weigh the same or more than the subject.
5)  Tasering, to be repeated 3 times in 30 seconds.  Twice via probes, once via a 5-second contact tasing.


6) Be ordered to simultaneously "put your hands on your head" "show me your ID" "don't go for your pockets" "come towards me" "don't move" etc. Failure to comply with any order earns a few rubber bullets.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
19 minutes ago  

MrBonestripper: Next up:  "Dr. Michael Baden found dead of 'Totally Normal and Not at All Suspicious Causes.'"

I'm joking.  Mostly.


He's 85. They better hurry up.
 
WillofJ2
19 minutes ago  
Maybe I'm interpreting this incorrectly, He didn't actually find anything on the independent autopsy he is drawing his conclusions based on the video? And hes not definitively saying anything it's what he suspects?
 
dustman81
17 minutes ago  

indy_kid: Perhaps we should require all cops to go through an annual use-of-force exercise - as the subjects of those forces.

Here's the test:

1)  Rubber bullet at 30'.  Cop cannot raise arms to shield face or body.
2)  Shotgun beanbag at 15'.  Cop cannot raise arms to shield face or body.
3)  Mace to the face from 3'.
4)  Knee on neck for no less than 5 minutes.  The person administering the pressure shall weigh the same or more than the subject.
5)  Tasering, to be repeated 3 times in 30 seconds.  Twice via probes, once via a 5-second contact tasing.

If subject moves during any part of this test, a megaphone shall repeatedly broadcast "STOP RESISTING!" at 115 dB from a distance of 2' from the subject's head.

We could make this the final exam before a cadet graduates from the police academy as well.


Also, make them sit without a mask in a shed, and have tear gas pumped in. Make them sit there for 3-5 minutes. If they leave before time is up, they fail.

https://www.thebalancecareers.com/mar​i​ne-corps-basic-training-the-gas-chambe​r-3354340
 
phrawgh
17 minutes ago  
Quick! While Doug and Bob are in orbit everyone put on your ape costumes!
 
Nadie_AZ
17 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: Maybe I'm interpreting this incorrectly, He didn't actually find anything on the independent autopsy he is drawing his conclusions based on the video? And hes not definitively saying anything it's what he suspects?


I think Soros also had it fabricated to hide the real truth that Obama was spying on Trump during the election.
 
