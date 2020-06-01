 Skip to content
(WOODTV Grand Rapids)   That Gotdanged Woman from Michigan and her Gotdanged stay-at...what? She lifted it?   (woodtv.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Michigan, state's population, Northern Michigan, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Michigan's coronavirus stay, close contact, entire state, home order Monday  
•       •       •

280 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Jun 2020 at 10:05 PM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



GoodDoctorB
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Gotdang.
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
There are still restrictions on some things. Stores are open with masks required. Gyms and Salons are going to have to wait a week I think.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
May the odds be with them.
I guess.
Hell, enjoy the death. Lots of death. As our esteemed President says
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Easy prediction: Lots of people immediately start acting as if everything is back to normal, big spike in new cases a couple of weeks from now. As society we seem way to immature to deal with this without being forced to do so.
 
unregenerate [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

hissatsu: Easy prediction: Lots of people immediately start acting as if everything is back to normal, big spike in new cases a couple of weeks from now. As society we seem way to immature to deal with this without being forced to do so.


Michigander here. Most people here didn't follow the guidelines anyway. We're boned.
 
