(Fox News)   Man arrested in SC was illegally carrying a concealed weapon and OMG, is that a drum magazine for his pistol?   (foxnews.com) divider line
sigdiamond2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Quick...go through these 50 mugshots and find the scariest looking one! Trump needs us!"
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I expect the usual Fark gun humpers to come forward and decry this travesty of justice.
 
TomFooolery [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drum magazines are legal in SC. Permit is required for concealed carry.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Black guy?

(Check webpage)

Yep, black guy.  Thanks Fox!


And since when it it illegal to carry these?
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: Black guy?

(Check webpage)

Yep, black guy.  Thanks Fox!


And since when it it illegal to carry these?
[th.bing.com image 121x160]


Dammit.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

TomFooolery: Drum magazines are legal in SC. Permit is required for concealed carry.


Leftist activists and people of color need to strap the biggest, scariest looking guns they can find to their backs when they go to protests. The language of violence and intimidation is the only language America seems to actually respect and understand as a culture.
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Surely it's a clip, not a magazine?
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I've seen drum magazines for 1911s. It made me want to puke.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I decry this travesty of justice.
 
tuxq
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Drum mag for a pistol?

Damn right.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Actually, drum magazines should be encouraged for that kind of thing.

Why Drum Magazines are a Bad Idea
Youtube d69pw4PcBmE


They are much more likely to jam, more likely to break because they are more complicated, and make the gun unbalanced and unweildy, and they take much longer to load.
 
Short Victoria's War [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Is that a drum magazine in your pocket, or are you just some kind of freaky mutant?
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Nothing about that would be illegal in my state. Am I supposed to be upset? Mostly I'm just impressed he could conceal it.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Ammo drums are for biatches

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Did he have an unfortunate accident with a golf ball dimpler?
I could swear I saw this guy at a Lady GaGa show.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

TomFooolery: Drum magazines are legal in SC. Permit is required for concealed carry.


🙄

1. Guns are stupids.
2. It isn't illegal to make them. LOL.
I will care about gun violence when you jail the makers of guns. Till them, who ever gets hurt, that blood is on the owners, legal and illegal. ROFLMAO.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If all those ANTIFA terrorist are packing heat like this then the police and national guard need to exchange their paint ball guns into M-60s and go full Rambo.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Yes. Drum magazines exist for pretty much every weapon that uses a magazine.
just wait until subby finds out about the shoulder thing that goes up.
 
oopsboom [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
just to be clear on the charge...

unlawful carrying a pistol
means he almost certainly legally owned the gun.  and almost certainly had a legal concealed carry.  in SC which is generally considered a gun friendly state.

but they banned guns from the protest area and he was after curfew so it became illegal to be THERE, in that specific place with a gun.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm sure the NRA will be along shortly explaining how this man's rights are being trampled.
 
rka
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: TomFooolery: Drum magazines are legal in SC. Permit is required for concealed carry.

Leftist activists and people of color need to strap the biggest, scariest looking guns they can find to their backs when they go to protests. The language of violence and intimidation is the only language America seems to actually respect and understand as a culture.


Did not seem to help in this gentleman's case.

He was, in fact, arrested.
 
ShavedOrangutan
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Actually, drum magazines should be encouraged for that kind of thing.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/d69pw4Pc​BmE]

They are much more likely to jam, more likely to break because they are more complicated, and make the gun unbalanced and unweildy, and they take much longer to load.


Also, let's take a weapon that was designed for slow, steady fire and throw a ton of ammo through it very quickly and see what happens.

There's a reason machine gun barrels are heavy and are issued in pairs.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Short Victoria's War: Is that a drum magazine in your pocket, or are you just some kind of freaky mutant?


You want freaky mutant?

Fastest shooter EVER, Jerry Miculek- World record 8 shots in 1 second & 12 shot reload! HD
Youtube WzHG-ibZaKM


Jerry Miculek is a freaky mutant.
 
tuxq
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

waxbeans: TomFooolery: Drum magazines are legal in SC. Permit is required for concealed carry.

🙄

1. Guns are stupids.
2. It isn't illegal to make them. LOL.
I will care about gun violence when you jail the makers of guns. Till them, who ever gets hurt, that blood is on the owners, legal and illegal. ROFLMAO.


Fire extinguishers are dumb, too. I've never needed one... ever... wait...I did bash someone over the head with one when they broke a glass bottle and tried to stab someone, though. Since it was a bar, I could not legally carry my pistol.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

TomFooolery: Drum magazines are legal in SC. Permit is required for concealed carry.


How do you conceal a pistol with a drum magazine?

/is that a gun in your pocket or... OMG dude see a urologist!
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

rka: mongbiohazard: TomFooolery: Drum magazines are legal in SC. Permit is required for concealed carry.

Leftist activists and people of color need to strap the biggest, scariest looking guns they can find to their backs when they go to protests. The language of violence and intimidation is the only language America seems to actually respect and understand as a culture.

Did not seem to help in this gentleman's case.

He was, in fact, arrested.


Indeed. Now let's see them do that when all the protesters show up armed, like when white people want nail salons to be open.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

JesseL: Nothing about that would be illegal in my state. Am I supposed to be upset? Mostly I'm just impressed he could conceal it.


Are sure? Usually having a gun and ignoring a lawful order usually tacks on all kinds of fun charges. Assuming of course it wasn't really a group surrounded and the cops keep telling them to leave and they can't because we've seen lots of that too in the past.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Short Victoria's War: Is that a drum magazine in your pocket, or are you just some kind of freaky mutant?

You want freaky mutant?

[YouTube video: Fastest shooter EVER, Jerry Miculek- World record 8 shots in 1 second & 12 shot reload! HD]

Jerry Miculek is a freaky mutant.


That reload was sleight-of-hand speed.
 
tuxq
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: rka: mongbiohazard: TomFooolery: Drum magazines are legal in SC. Permit is required for concealed carry.

Leftist activists and people of color need to strap the biggest, scariest looking guns they can find to their backs when they go to protests. The language of violence and intimidation is the only language America seems to actually respect and understand as a culture.

Did not seem to help in this gentleman's case.

He was, in fact, arrested.

Indeed. Now let's see them do that when all the protesters show up armed, like when white people want nail salons to be open.


*checks news of the past 2 months...*

Yeah, I'm not seeing anything about looting or violence caused by the open'er up protesters. You're going to need to stretch a little wider for those mental gymnastics to really do their stuff.
 
thesubliminalman
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

TomFooolery: Drum magazines are legal in SC. Permit is required for concealed carry.


It shouldn't be legal to carry a Drummer Magazine without concealing it. NTTAWWT

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

WithinReason: If all those ANTIFA terrorist are packing heat like this then the police and national guard need to exchange their paint ball guns into M-60s and go full Rambo.


It was one moron they were able to drag out and that other dumb fark that stole a gun because the police are apparently irresponsible gun owners and left it where it could be stolen.
 
Dryad
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

oopsboom: just to be clear on the charge...

unlawful carrying a pistol
means he almost certainly legally owned the gun.  and almost certainly had a legal concealed carry.  in SC which is generally considered a gun friendly state.

but they banned guns from the protest area and he was after curfew so it became illegal to be THERE, in that specific place with a gun.


So, IOW, legal owner with permit, arrested for doing exactly what white people there do all the time.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

thesubliminalman: TomFooolery: Drum magazines are legal in SC. Permit is required for concealed carry.

It shouldn't be legal to carry a Drummer Magazine without concealing it. NTTAWWT

[Fark user image 850x478]


I take it that's not the one sold at Guitar Center...
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Actually, drum magazines should be encouraged for that kind of thing.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/d69pw4Pc​BmE]

They are much more likely to jam, more likely to break because they are more complicated, and make the gun unbalanced and unweildy, and they take much longer to load.


Came here for this.
Drum mags hold many bullets. Drum mags feed not many bullets.
 
thesubliminalman
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Well I see there are various kinds of drum magazines.
Fark user imageView Full Size

I can't wait to ask my drummer friends about that
 
tuxq
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Dryad: oopsboom: just to be clear on the charge...

unlawful carrying a pistol
means he almost certainly legally owned the gun.  and almost certainly had a legal concealed carry.  in SC which is generally considered a gun friendly state.

but they banned guns from the protest area and he was after curfew so it became illegal to be THERE, in that specific place with a gun.

So, IOW, legal owner with permit, arrested for doing exactly what white people there do all the time.


He's 19 years old - he has no legal right to carry a handgun/pistol outside of his property. Since he's 19 with a gun he could not have legally purchased, you're free to fill in the blanks yourself.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

tuxq: waxbeans: TomFooolery: Drum magazines are legal in SC. Permit is required for concealed carry.

🙄

1. Guns are stupids.
2. It isn't illegal to make them. LOL.
I will care about gun violence when you jail the makers of guns. Till them, who ever gets hurt, that blood is on the owners, legal and illegal. ROFLMAO.

Fire extinguishers are dumb, too. I've never needed one... ever... wait...I did bash someone over the head with one when they broke a glass bottle and tried to stab someone, though. Since it was a bar, I could not legally carry my pistol.


I've lived in the hood all my life. And, yeah, all guns and owners are stupids. Period. I'm 46. If someone is Breaking into the home? That's someone that has been in there!!! Professional criminals don't do homes. Because homes get you more time. So don't have people in your home.
Bar fights? LOL. Don't go to bars dumbass.
Most people are killed by people they know. Maybe find a better class of people?
Violence is always, ALWAYS, the tool of the weak or the stupid.

Nevermind, that the one time I needed a gun, I don't think a jury would let me walk on Killing 3 White kids.

So Yeah, being ready, is silly. Because the aftermath is ALWAYS worse than what you fear.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: dittybopper: Actually, drum magazines should be encouraged for that kind of thing.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/d69pw4Pc​BmE]

They are much more likely to jam, more likely to break because they are more complicated, and make the gun unbalanced and unweildy, and they take much longer to load.

Came here for this.
Drum mags hold many bullets. Drum mags feed not many bullets.


From the Wikipedia page on drum magazines:

Drum magazines once had a reputation for unreliability issues such as feed jams, but technological improvements resulted in better performance, while also reducing their cost.[11] As a result, drum magazines became more common in the civilian market in the United States, although they are far less common than standard, lower-capacity box magazines.[11] As of 2019, about six manufacturers produced drum magazine in the United States, retailing for about $100 each.[11] Manufacturers include KCI USA and Magpul Industries; the latter produces the same drum magazines for both civilian and military use.[11]
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: [Fark user image image 498x367]


Why would anyone rob him? We know all his money is going to food.
 
godxam
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

hobnail: Jack Sabbath: Black guy?

(Check webpage)

Yep, black guy.  Thanks Fox!


And since when it it illegal to carry these?
[th.bing.com image 121x160]

Dammit.
[Fark user image 329x445]


don't act like Fox has cornered the market on cherry pickers.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

tuxq: mongbiohazard: rka: mongbiohazard: TomFooolery: Drum magazines are legal in SC. Permit is required for concealed carry.

Leftist activists and people of color need to strap the biggest, scariest looking guns they can find to their backs when they go to protests. The language of violence and intimidation is the only language America seems to actually respect and understand as a culture.

Did not seem to help in this gentleman's case.

He was, in fact, arrested.

Indeed. Now let's see them do that when all the protesters show up armed, like when white people want nail salons to be open.

*checks news of the past 2 months...*

Yeah, I'm not seeing anything about looting or violence caused by the open'er up protesters. You're going to need to stretch a little wider for those mental gymnastics to really do their stuff.


Yeah, it's not like there are any differences between the right wingers - who have disproportionate say in government over their actual population - protesting not being able to get haircuts, and people who are protesting being murdered with impunity and their years of protests on the matter not only getting ignored but actually getting the leader of the country to talk shiat about them and call them bastards.

It's not like police beat and gas left wing protesters without provocation on camera many, many, many times - while treating right wing psychos with kid gloves over an over and over.

It's not like there have already been white supremacists caught setting some of the the fires and engaging in some of the looting to escalate the situation to give people like you license to continue pretending their isn't a systemic issue in America.

Gee, it's a huge farking mystery why these things are exactly alike. I mean, it isn't a mystery to those of us who AREN'T cravenly disingenuous morons, but you do you, I guess.
 
crumblecat
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

TomFooolery: Drum magazines are legal in SC. Permit is required for concealed carry.


Concealed carry?

How concealed could it be?

Unless you wear the special trousers of course.
 
tuxq
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

waxbeans: tuxq: waxbeans: TomFooolery: Drum magazines are legal in SC. Permit is required for concealed carry.

🙄

1. Guns are stupids.
2. It isn't illegal to make them. LOL.
I will care about gun violence when you jail the makers of guns. Till them, who ever gets hurt, that blood is on the owners, legal and illegal. ROFLMAO.

Fire extinguishers are dumb, too. I've never needed one... ever... wait...I did bash someone over the head with one when they broke a glass bottle and tried to stab someone, though. Since it was a bar, I could not legally carry my pistol.

I've lived in the hood all my life. And, yeah, all guns and owners are stupids. Period. I'm 46. If someone is Breaking into the home? That's someone that has been in there!!! Professional criminals don't do homes. Because homes get you more time. So don't have people in your home.
Bar fights? LOL. Don't go to bars dumbass.
Most people are killed by people they know. Maybe find a better class of people?
Violence is always, ALWAYS, the tool of the weak or the stupid.

Nevermind, that the one time I needed a gun, I don't think a jury would let me walk on Killing 3 White kids.

So Yeah, being ready, is silly. Because the aftermath is ALWAYS worse than what you fear.


You're not wrong that most who break into homes have already cased the place in some fashion. But you're wrong in that all gun owners are stupid. Yes, a lot of them are... but a lot of any particular group usually is. Especially the ones who center their "lifestyle" around it (or anything for that matter).

Just don't generalize, that's all I ask. There's a good chance karma will make a fool of you if you do.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: [Fark user image 498x367] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Short Victoria's War: Is that a drum magazine in your pocket, or are you just some kind of freaky mutant?

You want freaky mutant?

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/WzHG-ibZ​aKM?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

Jerry Miculek is a freaky mutant.


108 degrees? That gunpowder was going off by itself, no trigger required.
 
OBBN
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
 The weight of that drum throws off your balance while trying to aim while holding the gun sideways.

It really is an armature mistake.
 
tuxq
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: tuxq: mongbiohazard: rka: mongbiohazard: TomFooolery: Drum magazines are legal in SC. Permit is required for concealed carry.

Leftist activists and people of color need to strap the biggest, scariest looking guns they can find to their backs when they go to protests. The language of violence and intimidation is the only language America seems to actually respect and understand as a culture.

Did not seem to help in this gentleman's case.

He was, in fact, arrested.

Indeed. Now let's see them do that when all the protesters show up armed, like when white people want nail salons to be open.

*checks news of the past 2 months...*

Yeah, I'm not seeing anything about looting or violence caused by the open'er up protesters. You're going to need to stretch a little wider for those mental gymnastics to really do their stuff.

Yeah, it's not like there are any differences between the right wingers - who have disproportionate say in government over their actual population - protesting not being able to get haircuts, and people who are protesting being murdered with impunity and their years of protests on the matter not only getting ignored but actually getting the leader of the country to talk shiat about them and call them bastards.

It's not like police beat and gas left wing protesters without provocation on camera many, many, many times - while treating right wing psychos with kid gloves over an over and over.

It's not like there have already been white supremacists caught setting some of the the fires and engaging in some of the looting to escalate the situation to give people like you license to continue pretending their isn't a systemic issue in America.

Gee, it's a huge farking mystery why these things are exactly alike. I mean, it isn't a mystery to those of us who AREN'T cravenly disingenuous morons, but you do you, I guess.


I'm not the one who compared them to begin with.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: Black guy?

(Check webpage)

Yep, black guy.  Thanks Fox!


And since when it it illegal to carry these?
[th.bing.com image 121x160]


Ever since they made vagrancy a crime.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Black guy, how long before the NRA starts supporting a ban on drum magazines.
 
