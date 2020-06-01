 Skip to content
(WCVB Boston)   Hiker dies in Sandwich, but authorities say she wasn't hotdogging it   (wcvb.com) divider line
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Three people drowned as well this weekend.  Not a good weekend for outdoor recreation in the Granite State.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hiker Dies in Sandwich is the name of my all midget Sixpence None the Richer lounge act.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He died a hero.
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Booooooo subby


/+1
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: He died a hero.


Uh, it was a woman who died.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm hungry
 
Harry Freakstorm [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He wasn't bread for hiking
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HOTY candidate?
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dodo David: Nick Nostril: He died a hero.

Uh, it was a woman who died.


You can't expect me to RTFA.

/ I will apologize though for the assumption
// my "joke" still stands though
 
MessyDwarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AstroJesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shame on you, subby, for disgracing the tasteful pages of Fark.com by introducing your ridiculous "is a hotdog a sandwich" debate into this tragic news story. A woman is dead, for godsakes, and a hotdog is NOT a sandwich.
Neither should Fark.com ever be used to mock innocent victims through wordplay. I protest, Mr. Curtis, your unfeeling puns, and carefree, callous attitude toward the world. My fainting couch is become worn through this needless laughter and my clutching pearls looser for the hurtful degradation of humanity itself. Have you no shame, good sir?


/not a sandwich
 
EdwardTellerhands
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: Dodo David: Nick Nostril: He died a hero.

Uh, it was a woman who died.

You can't expect me to RTFA.

/ I will apologize though for the assumption
// my "joke" still stands though


you're on a roll!
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They put her in a plastic bag and into the fridge.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MessyDwarf: [Fark user image 550x500]


I relish these debates.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, heart attack at 48.  That's rough.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A hotdog is not a sandwich. It is a taco. I have spoken.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have stayed in Massachusetts where he belonged.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: Man, heart attack at 48.  That's rough.


I spent my 48th birthday in the hospital recovering from a heart attack. So, technically, I was 47 when I had a heart attack.

Worst. Birthday. Ever.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: A hotdog is not a sandwich. It is a taco. I have spoken.


That would be the inferior Chicago variety. A proper NYC hot dog is most decidedly not a taco.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Bslim: Madman drummers bummers: A hotdog is not a sandwich. It is a taco. I have spoken.

That would be the inferior Chicago variety. A proper NYC hot dog is most decidedly not a taco.


Cognitive dissonance here. Because NYC pizza is the One True Pizza, and whatever it is they call pizza in Chicago is a casserole.
 
wiredroach
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
She's toast.
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Dodo David: Nick Nostril: He died a hero.

Uh, it was a woman who died.


See, she died and was reborn a male hero.
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Did she have a structured settlement, but needed cash now?
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The game is a foot
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

EdwardTellerhands: Nick Nostril: Dodo David: Nick Nostril: He died a hero.

Uh, it was a woman who died.

You can't expect me to RTFA.

/ I will apologize though for the assumption
// my "joke" still stands though

you're on a roll!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
New Hampshire - LIVE FREE OR DIE?

Guess we know her choice. AMIRITE?
 
Cheesehead_Dave
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: A hotdog is not a sandwich. It is a taco. I have spoken.


If that's the case, then a Pop Tart is just a fruit-flavored ravioli.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
First time my initial assumption was incorrect - that it was yet another Masshat who fell into a ravine trying to hike above treeline in flip-flops, famous last words being "meh, it's only 4500 feet elevation, no biggy."
 
