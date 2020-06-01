 Skip to content
(AP News)   Please, don't feed homeless people pepper spray   (apnews.com) divider line
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's sadistic. Hell awaits.
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Nardwuar vs. Prime Minister Jean Chretien
Youtube yWf2LLaHkM0
 
Theeng
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The fark is wrong with you, run out of puppies to kick?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Police spray isn't as powerful as oleoresin of capsaicin?
 
Uzzah
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I don't see why not.

lh3.googleusercontent.com
 
COMALite J
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

edmo: That's sadistic. Hell awaits.

"For I was an hungered and homeless, and ye gave me pepper spray to eat."
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Living the spice life!
 
Tranquil Hegemony
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
in Huntington Beach in Orange County

Because of course it was.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Police spray isn't as powerful as oleoresin of capsaicin?


Cops call it OC for a reason
 
Ed Grubermann [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
What the fark is wrong with people?
 
nytmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
There are certain things you don't fark with, ever, no matter how funny you think it is. One of those things is food.
 
Theeng
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Notabunny: Marcos P: Police spray isn't as powerful as oleoresin of capsaicin?

Cops call it OC for a reason


It has to do with how concentrated the OC is, different sprays have different percentages.
 
Theeng
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Also, as someone who has been OC sprayed, fark anyone who misuses that, it's pure agony.
 
12349876 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
But it's okay to spray them if you're a cop.
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Uzzah: I don't see why not.

[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 512x292]


Then she can safely douche with it right?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Theeng: it's pure agony


The cruelty is the point.
 
NutWrench [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The victims were given food laced with oleoresin capsicum, "which is twice as strong as the pepper spray used by police, and their reactions to the poisoned food were filmed,"

In other words, the video was probably posted on social media for the LOLs by the idiot kids who poisoned them. Those kids need to be taken to the nearest town square, pilloried and given an extended flogging.
 
guestguy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: Living the spice life!


d1a2e1vehwcxq9.cloudfront.net


Wait, no...wrong time of year.  :/
 
OldJames
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image 512x328]


comb.io
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

NutWrench: The victims were given food laced with oleoresin capsicum, "which is twice as strong as the pepper spray used by police, and their reactions to the poisoned food were filmed,"

In other words, the video was probably posted on social media for the LOLs by the idiot kids who poisoned them. Those kids need to be taken to the nearest town square, pilloried and given an extended flogging.


This is just part of the natural progression from bum fight videos to snuff porn.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

NutWrench: The victims were given food laced with oleoresin capsicum, "which is twice as strong as the pepper spray used by police, and their reactions to the poisoned food were filmed,"

In other words, the video was probably posted on social media for the LOLs by the idiot kids who poisoned them.


Conservative humor in action.

Those kids need to be taken to the nearest town square, pilloried and given an extended flogging.

And then, the OC enemas.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Christ.

Honest question - Are the homeless a protected class?  They need to be.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Do you ever get the feeling you're going to be caught up in a biblical plague or flood just because a small percentage of the population is being horrible to others?

...
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
In Louisville-style cooking, the homeless are served pepper spray kinetically.
 
bitchqueen
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

NutWrench: The victims were given food laced with oleoresin capsicum, "which is twice as strong as the pepper spray used by police, and their reactions to the poisoned food were filmed,"

In other words, the video was probably posted on social media for the LOLs by the idiot kids who poisoned them. Those kids need to be taken to the nearest town square, pilloried and given an extended flogging.


Nope, better punishment is a dish of their own medicine.
Followed by about four months of community service helping the homeless.

If minors, the parents should get the same for failing to teach basic human decency and empathy.

... who am I kidding, meet the next graduating cadets and recruits for the police.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Do you ever get the feeling you're going to be caught up in a biblical plague or flood just because a small percentage of the population is being horrible to others?

...


I mean, how many people could Noah have realistically known? 150? 200 tops? As the saying goes, if you meet assholes all day...
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The victims were given food laced with oleoresin capsicum, "which is twice as strong as the pepper spray used by police, and their reactions to the poisoned food were filmed," according to an advisory from the county district attorney's office, which planned to provide more details at a news conference next Monday.

This is poorly worded. Police use a variety of percentages of capsaicinoids, all if which are from oleoresin capsicum. Why not just say what the percentage was?

Could they sue fox news, "fox news told me it was just a vegetable", for tricking them?
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Theeng: Also, as someone who has been OC sprayed, fark anyone who misuses that, it's pure agony.


The worst is it never farking stops.

I want to say if I ever get sprayed again I'll handle it better, knowing the timeline and techniques to wash better, but I'll still wind up with it dripping onto my balls at my first shower.
 
xalres
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

bughunter: in Huntington Beach in Orange County

Because of course it was.


What I was gonna say. HB is this weird little wannabe klavern that borders some really diverse neighborhoods...and Costa Mesa.
 
T Baggins [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

NutWrench: The victims were given food laced with oleoresin capsicum, "which is twice as strong as the pepper spray used by police, and their reactions to the poisoned food were filmed,"

In other words, the video was probably posted on social media for the LOLs by the idiot kids who poisoned them. Those kids need to be taken to the nearest town square, pilloried and given an extended flogging.


That or it was filmed for personal sexual gratification. I'd think a normal idiot kid filming it for insta likes would realize seizures wouldn't be a crowd pleaser, and wouldn't keep doing it. OC & Hunting Beach were going to hold a press conference on the case this morning, but "The name of the person charged in the case had not been made public as of Monday morning. A scheduled news conference on the case was postponed due to protests in the city stemming from last week's police custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis."
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Perhaps the food was just Vampire Enchiladas with extra Diablo sauce?
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.