(Gazette Xtra)   "The riot control bees are in their holding yard waiting to clear the streets of Janesville and keep peace to this county. I'm willing to bring them in and kick them over if things get out of control"   (gazettextra.com) divider line
29
1084 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Jun 2020 at 1:55 PM (44 minutes ago)



29 Comments
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not the bees!
 
adamgreeney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bullshiat. I grew up there. I learned racism there. Just because it's quiet doesn't mean it isn't there. Stop pretending if people aren't getting killed in the streets the city is just fine.
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I submitted this with a worse headline.
Congrats, subby!
Also, enjoy the quote from Shawn from Racine.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Is that good for need to move their hives around this time of year?

Duty calls, I guess.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Where the heck is Janesville?

Who the heck is Jane?

Why is a town named after them?
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Is that good for need to move their hives around this time of year?

Duty calls, I guess.


According to the article, duty told that moron to piss off.
 
Egoy3k [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Everybody gets their 15 minutes of fame and this guy's  were being noted in the news for bringing bees to break up a riot and being told to go home by the cops.
 
alitaki [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Cdr.Murdock: Where the heck is Janesville?

Who the heck is Jane?

Why is a town named after them?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Cdr.Murdock: Where the heck is Janesville?

Who the heck is Jane?

Why is a town named after them?


The reason can be adequately explained by this song:

Hero of Canton - The man they call Jayne (original/full scene)
Youtube pI-fiGUjAPY
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Egoy3k: Everybody gets their 15 minutes of fame and this guy's  were being noted in the news for bringing bees to break up a riot and being told to go home by the cops.


The fun part is knowing just how much he's going to get slapped down every time he tries to brag about that 15 minutes of fame.

"Greg, everyone else brought guns. You brought bees. You brought bees to a gunfight, Greg, and when they were done laughing, they told you to go home.. and you left. What, did you mishear 'shinebox' or something?"
 
rednickel
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Adam64
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Janesville, WI, "At least we're not Beloit."
 
vtstang66
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Sure, it starts with peaceful bees.  Then someone shows up with murder hornets.  That's how the American Revolution started, you know.
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

adamgreeney: Bullshiat. I grew up there. I learned racism there. Just because it's quiet doesn't mean it isn't there. Stop pretending if people aren't getting killed in the streets the city is just fine.


does the town still smell of chocolate all summer long?
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
First it's the Murder Hornets, then comes...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So, I'm assuming these are honeybees.  (Why else would one have a lot of bees?)  Would opening up a honey beehive even do anything?  Honeybees are not known to be aggressive.  Might try to find flowers.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
im4.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
phaseolus [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Also from Janesville:

lh5.googleusercontent.comView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
ZOMG that is an actual quote.

LOL Trumpanzees with their fantasies of fighting uppity urban thugs.
 
you need help [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Is that good for need to move their hives around this time of year?

Duty calls, I guess.


It's not good to move bees during the daytime because the workers out acquiring pollen will come back to a missing hive. His hives will all take a hit in workers, but if he feeds them to recover, they'll all still be fine.
 
Greek [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

PaceyWhitter: So, I'm assuming these are honeybees.  (Why else would one have a lot of bees?)  Would opening up a honey beehive even do anything?  Honeybees are not known to be aggressive.  Might try to find flowers.


Beekeeper basically said that if things got out of hand and became a riot he'd put a hive in the middle of the rioters and kick it over. Which would piss off the bees and put them into hive defense mode. Goosh a couple of the bees to release alarm pheromone, and they'll attack anything that's near the hive at that point. Most domesticated strains of honeybees are indeed pretty docile, but give them a reason to believe their hive is in danger, and they'll become aggressive really quick.
 
listerine69
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Janesville? The people who voted for a Paul Ryan multiple times?

Fark them
 
Greek [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Is that good for need to move their hives around this time of year?

Duty calls, I guess.


Hives are being moved all over the place this time of year. When farmers have fields full of crops that are flowering and need to be pollinated, they hire beekeepers to bring in a bunch of hives for a few weeks to make sure the crops are fully pollinated to ensure the best possible yield. Pollination services are a huge profit center for full time beekeepers.
 
Short Victoria's War [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Boo! Bees!
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

you need help: TommyDeuce: Is that good for need to move their hives around this time of year?

Duty calls, I guess.

It's not good to move bees during the daytime because the workers out acquiring pollen will come back to a missing hive. His hives will all take a hit in workers, but if he feeds them to recover, they'll all still be fine.


Obviously the guy was going to leave them a note.

"Waggle wiggle waggle, turn, wiggle waggle, turn, waggle wiggle"
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Honeybees won't work.

Bee keeper: Go get'em, Bees!
Honeybees: Ooh a flower!
 
