 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Washington Post)   Know what would be awesome right about now? How about a new Ebola outbreak occurring in Africa   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
53
    More: News, Ebola, Viral hemorrhagic fever, Rainforest, Aid, confluence of the Congo, separate Ebola outbreak, Different strains of the virus, Blood  
•       •       •

853 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Jun 2020 at 1:11 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



53 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Welcome to June 2020: featuring Ebola!

Whoever the Fark is playing Jumanji can PLEASE STOP NOW
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: "The province's governor, Bobo Boloko Bolumbu..."


Bobo Boloko Bolumbu bests Barack Obama.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SHUT! DOWN' EVERYTHING!
 
ultradeeg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ah heck
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry, those that had "murder hornet swarm," "asteroid," and/or "mermaids" for June have lost this round. Better luck in July.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: Sorry, those that had "murder hornet swarm," "asteroid," and/or "mermaids" for June have lost this round. Better luck in July.

[Fark user image 800x600]


I'm hoping for "Merman" myself

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: Sorry, those that had "murder hornet swarm," "asteroid," and/or "mermaids" for June have lost this round. Better luck in July.

[Fark user image 800x600]


LOL, I've never read that whole board before

"Angry Molesting Tree"
"Sexy Witches"
"Kevin"
"Sugar Plum Fairy"

LOL!!
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't read the article, but where in Africa is the outbreak?
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: Sorry, those that had "murder hornet swarm," "asteroid," and/or "mermaids" for June have lost this round. Better luck in July.

[Fark user image 800x600]


Hey, it is only the first day of June.  June can still surprise us.

I still have a bet down on the dismemberment goblins.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: I can't read the article, but where in Africa is the outbreak?


Congo. Mbandaka, Équateur
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Myrdinn: raerae1980: I can't read the article, but where in Africa is the outbreak?

Congo. Mbandaka, Équateur


Thank you!!
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: koder: Sorry, those that had "murder hornet swarm," "asteroid," and/or "mermaids" for June have lost this round. Better luck in July.

[Fark user image 800x600]

I'm hoping for "Merman" myself

[Fark user image 524x218] [View Full Size image _x_]


I wonder what would have happened if they activated multiple artifacts.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh FFS.

/ I had "rogue autonomous killing vehicles" as the June threat to human civilization
 
MORB
‘’ 1 hour ago  
this is what happens when god is bored and starts playing around with the disaster menu
 
SamFlagg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

geom_00: Welcome to June 2020: featuring Ebola!

Whoever the Fark is playing Jumanji can PLEASE STOP NOW


I can't believe I'm saying this but.... I think we've reached the point where its not even worth it for Karen Gillan.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
meme-generator.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to level 6 of Jumanji.
 
Ecobuckeye
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Bobo Boloko Bolumbu"

So I got that goin' for me, which is nice.
 
Felgraf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MORB: this is what happens when god is bored and starts playing around with the disaster menu

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: koder: Sorry, those that had "murder hornet swarm," "asteroid," and/or "mermaids" for June have lost this round. Better luck in July.

[Fark user image 800x600]

LOL, I've never read that whole board before

"Angry Molesting Tree"
"Sexy Witches"
"Kevin"
"Sugar Plum Fairy"

LOL!!


You see some  of them in the warehouse scenes.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor Ebola. The same things that slow covid slow Ebola.
 
The_EliteOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please don't tell bono, I don't want to hear that farking song again.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Felgraf: MORB: this is what happens when god is bored and starts playing around with the disaster menu
[Fark user image image 283x151]


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
That's not the button we're hitting.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Oh FFS.

/ I had "rogue autonomous killing vehicles" as the June threat to human civilization


Boston Dynamics haven't reached high scale mass production yet.

/such a non-threatening name
//coming to a city near you
///2021
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least the WHO doesn't have to deal with America's shiat anymore. Should free up some hands.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Please don't tell bono, I don't want to hear that farking song again.


Wrong band, dumbass.
Still sucks.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a tweet for that.

snopes.comView Full Size
 
sleep lack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you really believe everything gets worse from now on, then right now is the best time to be alive.

Enjoy.
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ugandan Knuckles 2020!

memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
AaronSynn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think we're on the 23rd Horseman of the Apocalypse at this point..
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'STOP HITTING THE DISASTER BUTTON, YOU CHUCKLE FARK'
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: Boston Dynamics haven't reached high scale mass production yet.


That name has always reminded me of the evil corporation in Fringe.
 
bluewave69 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wait but i only have one pandemic on my bingo card...
 
flart blooger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OMG!

LOCK EVERY COUNTRY DOWN!


man, i don't know whether to set sheeeehit on fire or wear a mask and gloves!
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: koder: Sorry, those that had "murder hornet swarm," "asteroid," and/or "mermaids" for June have lost this round. Better luck in July.

[Fark user image 800x600]

LOL, I've never read that whole board before

"Angry Molesting Tree"
"Sexy Witches"
"Kevin"
"Sugar Plum Fairy"

LOL!!


https://thecabininthewoods.fandom.com​/​wiki/Kevin
https://thecabininthewoods.fandom.com​/​wiki/Sexy_Witches
https://thecabininthewoods.fandom.com​/​wiki/Sugarplum_Fairy
https://thecabininthewoods.fandom.com​/​wiki/Angry_Molesting_Tree

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Maynard G. Muskievote
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

The_EliteOne: [Fark user image 661x500]


Come onnnn Giant Slorr!  Can't wait to rue the day!
 
MythDragon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Big deal. That's in some other country.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Know who''s got a warehouse full of bleach and some Rx drugs to unload as a cure for the Ebola?  He's just waiting for China to lie about the Ebola.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Sleep now in the fire!"
 
sleep lack
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: [Fark user image 425x743]

"Sleep now in the fire!"


That is awesome.
 
give me doughnuts [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

koder: Sorry, those that had "murder hornet swarm," "asteroid," and/or "mermaids" for June have lost this round. Better luck in July.

[Fark user image 800x600]



I had my money on "Kevin."
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

give me doughnuts: koder: Sorry, those that had "murder hornet swarm," "asteroid," and/or "mermaids" for June have lost this round. Better luck in July.

[Fark user image 800x600]


I had my money on "Kevin."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I am loving 2020.

/sarcasm
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Coronavirus taught me not to fear ebola. Ebola is too deadly, and as awful as it is, the deadlines is what keeps it from spreading well enough to be a global threat. Coronavirus has killed many more people precisely because there are so many mild cases.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Not that Ebola isn't always concerning, but this outbreak location is in a large city on the Congo river in the west of the country unlike the most recent outbreak in the east.  Potentially it is from the same source as river travel is the primary means of transportation in the country so there is a large amount of traffic.  It is a lot closer to the capital which could spell disaster if it spreads to the largest city in the country.
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Daedalus27: Not that Ebola isn't always concerning, but this outbreak location is in a large city on the Congo river in the west of the country unlike the most recent outbreak in the east.  Potentially it is from the same source as river travel is the primary means of transportation in the country so there is a large amount of traffic.  It is a lot closer to the capital which could spell disaster if it spreads to the largest city in the country.


Ebola is spread through contact with poo. It isn't an airborne disease. The scary part of Ebola is that it's usually painful and fatal. The good part is that there's a discrete, usually controllable, vector.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The only thing left at this point in time in an alien invasion.
 
Displayed 50 of 53 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.