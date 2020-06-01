 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Some looters steal electronics, others swipe clothes. Then there's this woman who walks off with a cake from the Cheesecake Factory. Priorities man   (kiro7.com) divider line
27
    More: Amusing  
•       •       •

368 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Jun 2020 at 12:51 PM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I love seattle
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Hey, you work up an appetite protesting!
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Stupid man world
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Cheesecake Factory took stimulus money, so fark them.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
i would loot the booze first. priorities, man.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
She also has 2 wine glasses and a jug of milk. That is a smart woman.
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"walking away with an entire cheesecake"

WTF is she supposed to do, cut it in half first?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I love me some pepper spray and structural fire smoke flavored cheesecake.
 
softshoes
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I did notice there was a lot of protesting going on in many stores.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
No box.  I wonder how far she made it before someone was wearing it?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I liked the photo over the weekend of a bunch of people trying to smash open cash registers at a store while in the background a wisp of a man is quietly walking off with legos.

He braved covid19 and a riot, those kits are expensive.
 
chasd00
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
first they came from the cheesecake, and i did not speak out because i do not like cheesecake...
 
gbv23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Texas Cheesecake Repository is even better
 
toetag [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Another site posted this and comments said it was a plastic display not a real cheesecake. "I work for The Cheesecake Factory.  She's going to be really surprised when she gets home. That's a display"

/mileage may very.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Stupid man world


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
khitsicker
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: I liked the photo over the weekend of a bunch of people trying to smash open cash registers at a store while in the background a wisp of a man is quietly walking off with legos.

He braved covid19 and a riot, those kits are expensive.


those legos were probably worth more than what was in the cash machine.
 
MiamiChef
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

gbv23: Texas Cheesecake Repository is even better


The Texas Cheesecake Massacre was not as good as I had hoped.
 
sharbear
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Getting ones' just deserts.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

khitsicker: HotWingConspiracy: I liked the photo over the weekend of a bunch of people trying to smash open cash registers at a store while in the background a wisp of a man is quietly walking off with legos.

He braved covid19 and a riot, those kits are expensive.

those legos were probably worth more than what was in the cash machine.


Also has no serial number and amazing resale value that isn't looked at too hard.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Cheesecake Factory took stimulus money, so fark them.


So if you took stimulus money you deserve to have your store looted and inventory stolen? Please explain that "logic".
 
swankywanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I wanna party with her.
 
Chain Smokes Freely [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I wish Trump would resign today. This is too much, too disruptive. I don't know why he would even want to be President for a second term. The levels of hatred because of this man is just too much.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: i would loot the booze first. priorities, man.


How long can you go without having to loot?  I have about 6 months of booze stocked up.  Even at my rate of consumption.  About a year if I drink like a normal person.
 
brigid_fitch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Hey, even anarchists need to eat.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 minute ago  

iamskibibitz: markie_farkie: Cheesecake Factory took stimulus money, so fark them.

So if you took stimulus money you deserve to have your store looted and inventory stolen? Please explain that "logic".


We're all co-owners now. Can't steal what we already paid for.
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
[lootie.jpg]
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.