 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Indy100)   Which is more likely to spread coronavirus, going to a pub or singing hymns? Let's ask British Housing minister Robert Jenrick   (indy100.com) divider line
14
    More: Unlikely, Prayer, Religion, people of faith, place of worship, open places of worship, Place of worship, Place, Government  
•       •       •

337 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Jun 2020 at 9:27 PM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Hymns. The pub has disinfecting alcohol in abundance on the spot.
 
wee
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Well, he's not wrong...
 
kevinatilusa [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
He might actually have a point.

Singing (particularly if done by people practiced in projecting) had a more forceful exhalation than talking, with a corresponding increased risk of virus transmission.  One of the early superspread events for Coronavirus was a choir rehearsal where 53 of 61 people attending eventually came down with the virus (2 fatally), despite (inadequate) hygiene measures.

There's a reason both of the choirs I'm in are not planning on restarting again in 2020.
 
rockforever
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Used the wrong tag ya asshat.
 
hoyt clagwell
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Well he IS a minister, after all

/But is he a right reverend?

//What if they sing hymns in the pub?
 
mrparks
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That is the most punchable face I've seen in awhile.
 
mattj1984
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Why the unlikely tag? He's correct?
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
To the tune of the Battle Hymn of the Republic:

Oh he's waiting on the glory of the opening of the pub
He's sick and tired of eating only the Mrs.'s grub
While he's with his mates, I'll shag her behind a shrub
She'll lick my bellend clean.

Robert Jenrick is a toss-er
Robert Jenrick is a toss-er
Robert Jenrick is a toss-er
He is a worthless kunt
 
MBooda
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
🎵And did those viruses in ancient times🎵
 
Trocadero
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
hoyt clagwell:

//What if they sing hymns in the pub?

*ahem* NSFW!!!
Buy Yourself Another
Youtube yMSICu--z3U
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Because they never sing in pubs.

/actually I wouldn't know but they do in books and movies.
 
ape
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
He's right.
Already some studies out there. lots of churches are avoiding singing now. This is also affecting University music programs. Here's a summary of a recent panel from the National Associate Teachers of Singing and the American Choir Directors Association. https://www.middleclassa​rtist.com/post​/nats-panel-of-experts-lays-out-soberi​ng-future-for-singers-no-vaccine-no-sa​fe-public-singing

Also from Emory Universities: https://www.youtube.com​/watch?v=7ebyTq​jzrKE&fbclid=IwAR3p6jZDo95tA0TXgeLXmNp​ruJEiFtpwCC29fzahZYczgoVL1J8TRBmBdas
 
Fubegra [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

kevinatilusa: There's a reason both of the choirs I'm in are not planning on restarting again in 2020.


I'm in the same situation. My last rehearsal was on the same day as that choir in Washington, and I was rather freaked out that night, even though the virus was just getting started in the Chicago area. It was intended to be the last one before the dress rehearsal. Fortunately, we ended up postponing (and then cancelling) the concert. We still had one singer succumb to COVID, but we'll never know if that last rehearsal had anything to do with it. He was also a trumpet player in a jazz band, so that could have also been an exposure route for him.

Not a good year for music all around. We've already lost a lot of jazz greats this year, choirs aren't coming back until there's a cure or vaccine, same for anything involving wind instruments, or any large group.
 
Mouser
‘’ less than a minute ago  

BlazeTrailer: Hymns. The pub has disinfecting alcohol in abundance on the spot.


That's what the communion wine's for.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.