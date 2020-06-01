 Skip to content
(Talking Points Memo)   NYPD arrests DiBlasio's daughter because he isn't licking their boots fervently enough   (talkingpointsmemo.com) divider line
    New York City, Chiara de Blasio, New York Post, police sergeants, mayor's daughter  
bthom37 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Christ, I sure hope his family is giving him nonstop rations of shiat at home for his spinelessness.  He thought he could be president, and he can't even stand up to his nominal employees on the NYPD.

Just pure 'Essays in Cowardice' material.
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also doxxed her from one of the NYPDs union's account
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, she IS black. So she's got that going against her.
 
willwall [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So as i mentioned in the closed thread...

The police think that reporting that the black daughter of a democratic mayor in NYC being arrested for protesting police brutality against minorities is somehow going to hurt her reputation and or the mayors? seriously. If de blasio grabbed a water bottle, went down with his daughter and chucked it at a police line himself he would only see a big polling increase. this was the worst attempt at doxxing/retaliation ever.
 
bthom37 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

willwall: So as i mentioned in the closed thread...

The police think that reporting that the black daughter of a democratic mayor in NYC being arrested for protesting police brutality against minorities is somehow going to hurt her reputation and or the mayors? seriously. If de blasio grabbed a water bottle, went down with his daughter and chucked it at a police line himself he would only see a big polling increase. this was the worst attempt at doxxing/retaliation ever.


Yeah, the main takeaway is a) the daughter is very cool, b) De Blasio is looked down on by farking invertebrates for his spinelessness
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

willwall: So as i mentioned in the closed thread...

The police think that reporting that the black daughter of a democratic mayor in NYC being arrested for protesting police brutality against minorities is somehow going to hurt her reputation and or the mayors? seriously. If de blasio grabbed a water bottle, went down with his daughter and chucked it at a police line himself he would only see a big polling increase. this was the worst attempt at doxxing/retaliation ever.


The daughter should run for mayor on a platform of knowing how not to do things.
 
Masta Kronix
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

bthom37: Christ, I sure hope his family is giving him nonstop rations of shiat at home for his spinelessness.  He thought he could be president, and he can't even stand up to his nominal employees on the NYPD.

Just pure 'Essays in Cowardice' material.


1 out of 10 troll effort.

Would not recommend to a friend.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Seems just like the Occupy movement. Protest and break things. Then the in fighting starts, the movement ends and it's all forgotten.
 
phrawgh [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Here I imagined releasing people's PII was illegal. OK, maybe not but perhaps it's something you can $ue over.
 
Xetal
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Police unions need to be disbanded.
 
iaazathot
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

bfh0417: Seems just like the Occupy movement. Protest and break things. Then the in fighting starts, the movement ends and it's all forgotten.


Your mom says, "hi."
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

bfh0417: Seems just like the Occupy movement. Protest and break things. Then the in fighting starts, the movement ends and it's all forgotten.


lol wut tf is this
Bad bait. BAD. Go lay down.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Xetal: Police unions need to be disbanded.


Yes and no.  They do need their teeth pulled, and pulled back to the original intent of a union, not an independent political force, but not disbanded.  The original intent of a union is for protecting their members from unsafe working conditions, ensuring fair employment/termination, and collective bargining.  That is ALL they should be allowed to do.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

willwall: So as i mentioned in the closed thread...

The police think that reporting that the black daughter of a democratic mayor in NYC being arrested for protesting police brutality against minorities is somehow going to hurt her reputation and or the mayors? seriously. If de blasio grabbed a water bottle, went down with his daughter and chucked it at a police line himself he would only see a big polling increase. this was the worst attempt at doxxing/retaliation ever.


The police union has already had it out for the mayor because he has the audacity to ask for more accountability in the NYPD.
 
freidog
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Mayor de Blasio said the SBA "did something unconscionable

So let's go other things:
Running over 20 people with an SUV: "Don't surround police vehicles"
Shoving a woman to the ground for no reason: *crickets*
My daughter's address was posted: unconscionable

Thanks for letting us know what's important Mayor.
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: Xetal: Police unions need to be disbanded.

Yes and no.  They do need their teeth pulled, and pulled back to the original intent of a union, not an independent political force, but not disbanded.  The original intent of a union is for protecting their members from unsafe working conditions, ensuring fair employment/termination, and collective bargining.  That is ALL they should be allowed to do.


Even at that, their efforts frequently run in direct opposition to public safety.

How often have unions gotten officers back on the job after they were terminated for killing an innocent person?

How often do they work to further militarize police for purposes of "officer safety"?
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

freidog: Running over 20 people with an SUV: "Don't surround police vehicles"


People are right to be outraged by that act, but surrounding a patrol car normally gets you killed..
That is not the worst advice.
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The protests are sure gaining momentum.
Even the black bears around here are getting in on it.
Yesterday and today the black bears have had the trail to my gold mine blocked off with a protest.
I really want to get to work, but I feel that I should honour their message.
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: Xetal: Police unions need to be disbanded.

Yes and no.  They do need their teeth pulled, and pulled back to the original intent of a union, not an independent political force, but not disbanded.  The original intent of a union is for protecting their members from unsafe working conditions, ensuring fair employment/termination, and collective bargining.  That is ALL they should be allowed to do.


The police can join AFSCME. They are municipal employees, not its military force, and they've already shown a billion times over that they can't be trusted with all of the power and kill-toys they've lobbied for.
 
Nas is like
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Straight Outta Hate: freidog: Running over 20 people with an SUV: "Don't surround police vehicles"

People are right to be outraged by that act, but surrounding a patrol car normally gets you killed..
That is not the worst advice.


"but surrounding a patrol car normally gets you killed" why? is the car fearing for its safety? we can not normalize police violence like this.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"NYC is under siege," the union wrote. "Send in the Feds."

US to NYPD "Drop dead"
 
bfh0417
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

iaazathot: bfh0417: Seems just like the Occupy movement. Protest and break things. Then the in fighting starts, the movement ends and it's all forgotten.

Your mom says, "hi."


A mom joke. Whew, the intelligence really is overwhelming...
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Straight Outta Hate: freidog: Running over 20 people with an SUV: "Don't surround police vehicles"

People are right to be outraged by that act, but surrounding a patrol car normally gets you killed..
That is not the worst advice.


Good thing they didn't surround it then.
 
