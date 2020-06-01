 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1980, CNN was launched as Ted Turner excavated Wolf Blitzer from the glacier he'd been frozen in since Neolithic times   (history.com) divider line
I'm an Egyptian! [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And it's all been downhill since then. Thanks, guys! 🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕
 
Doctor Funkenstein [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's just get this out of the way.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Journalistic integrity died that day.
 
Teaser [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Turner Doomsday Video
Youtube z6f7j1E61sM
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Wasn't he once on ABC?
 
GRCooper
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

I'm an Egyptian!: And it's all been downhill since then. Thanks, guys! 🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕


Headline News was actually pretty good for the first decade or so.

OJ killed it by making them ratings whores
 
Cache [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Journalistic integrity died that day.


Making Fox News the zombie re-animation?
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
youre killing independent george
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
He still weazes the juice though.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I hope he's a good journalist, I just can't listen to that voice. Maybe he should write newspaper articles instead.
 
flexflint
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Reminds me of Ted Turner and his bison, when Stephen Fry was on a visit. "Do they stampede?" "They do."
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

GRCooper: I'm an Egyptian!: And it's all been downhill since then. Thanks, guys! 🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕

Headline News was actually pretty good for the first decade or so.

OJ killed it by making them ratings whores


Before OJ, that 24/7 approach was brilliant. A lot of us never had normal hours so to catch the news on one of the big three networks was hard. And HNN really let you catch up in a hurry. Likewise, the Weather Channel was pretty nice as well. Great for travel planning.

Immediate access was such a luxury then. Now it's the bare minimum standard.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Cache: Random Anonymous Blackmail: Journalistic integrity died that day.

Making Fox News the zombie re-animation?


I am not sure the heads of Fox can spell integrity.
 
