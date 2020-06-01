 Skip to content
Boss names Josef Stalin a past "Employee of the Month." For several months. Joke? Political commentary? Too many quarantinis?
Fear the Clam [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I bet she didn't even send Stalin those gift cards to Dunkin' and has been keeping them for herself.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is fucjed up
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear Confused:  Do you work for RT or Sputnik?
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
starecat.comView Full Size
Oblig, tovarisch
 
JohnCarter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Again...the manager completely overlooked Hitler's work on developing the watercolor landscapes to decorate the clients offices.

Stalin is such a suck up
 
squidloe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fear the Clam: I bet she didn't even send Stalin those gift cards to Dunkin' and has been keeping them for herself.


She made a donation in his name to the Human Fund.
 
feanorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fano: [starecat.com image 735x844]Oblig, tovarisch


Indeed. This manager has a great sense of humor combined with political commentary. If you don't get it, you're not going to get it.
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In any case, it's in inexplicably horrible taste. I can't imagine what she was thinking.

What's her FARK handle?
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude... if you can ski the K-12, you're due some level of fame and accolades.
scontent-lht6-1.cdninstagram.comView Full Size
 
Teaser [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fine, Stalin is out and Dick Hertz is in.  Happy?
 
mcreadyblue [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Teaser: Fine, Stalin is out and Dick Hertz is in.  Happy?


Didn't he declare bankruptcy.
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Teaser: Fine, Stalin is out and Dick Hertz is in.  Happy?


What about JFK and the Strippers?
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Name a roomba employee of the month see how that goes over

/ If you want dark workplace humor do it right, outrage is overdone, hit em where it makes people uneasy.
 
Steakzilla
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xanadian: In any case, it's in inexplicably horrible taste. I can't imagine what she was thinking.

What's her FARK handle?


I was thinking more like 4chan than fark.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He couldn't decide if anyone deserved it. He was just Stalin for time.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Makes no sense.  Stalin was the boss.   Lavrentiy Beria would have made more sense.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Im_Gumby: Dude... if you can ski the K-12, you're due some level of fame and accolades.
[scontent-lht6-1.cdninstagram.com image 240x240]


Came for this.
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

JohnCarter: Again...the manager completely overlooked Hitler's work on developing the watercolor landscapes to decorate the clients offices.


Hitler... there was a painter! He could paint an entire apartment in ONE afternoon! TWO coats!

Stalin is such a suck up

Yeah, but he is good at reducing headcount.
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Bslim: Im_Gumby: Dude... if you can ski the K-12, you're due some level of fame and accolades.
[scontent-lht6-1.cdninstagram.com image 240x240]

Came for this.


I prefered Monique, but to each their own. ;)
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
MSNBC?
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Omg. The comments on that site are painfully earnest and whiny calls for her to be reprimanded by HR. I hope she sent it to find out who has so much downtime they care about this so she can fire the deadweight
 
Get Rich or Try Dyin'
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Mass starvation would probably cut healthcare expenses.  And his  reliance on fake science would be popular with about half the nation.
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Get Rich or Try Dyin': [Fark user image 425x597]


I laughed, but "Until the end of the world" seems to fit these times.
 
