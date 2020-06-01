 Skip to content
(Inquisitr)   Coronavirus causing millennials to favor suburban life over the city, their crippling debt and inability to purchase property have yet to comment on the situation   (inquisitr.com) divider line
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Riiiiiight
 
bdub77 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Because as we know aging populations don't naturally move from cities to the suburbs as they get older and have children.

makeameme.orgView Full Size
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Millennials Are Reportedly Considering Moving

Well, sounds a bit more like their fixin' to be thinkin' 'bout reportedly considerin' movin' at some point.  Maybe.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. Hopefully they'll all move out within the next few years so I can move back in. So sick of the suburbs.
 
Fear the Clam [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does moving back in with your parents really count as favoring suburbia?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Location is everything
 
flemardo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr.Fey: Millennials Are Reportedly Considering Moving

Well, sounds a bit more like their fixin' to be thinkin' 'bout reportedly considerin' movin' at some point.  Maybe.


Assuming the wind blows in the right direction, the stars line up, housing prices lower, they magically get the money for a down payment, they pay off their student loans, and employers voluntarily raise pay rates.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The rioting in the cities is going to be a disaster for them as well - as they were already in a fragile economic position.
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Millennials and Hillary Clinton were in the closet making secret emails and I saw one of the emails and the email looked at me and gave me coronavirus.

/That's how silly all of these "Millennials doing X or ruining Y" headlines all sound.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Give it another 3-4 months, Millennials will change their mind again:

1) New York is where they'd rather stay.
2) They get allergic smelling hay.
3) They just adore a penthouse view.
4) Dah-ling we love you but give me Park Avenue.
5) The stores
6) Times Square
 
flart blooger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
won't they spread the dreaded rona that they are afraid of?

then again, aren't those darn millenials ironic anyways?

i said anyways.....
 
links136
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well if you don't need to be at the office all the time and find yourself able to work from home from how on, living father away for cheaper makes sense.

If Apple pays 90k a year for some San Fransisco job than CE done outside town well you don't need to pay San Francisco rent anymore.  This is definitely going to change the real estate market.
 
Nas is like
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: The rioting in the cities is going to be a disaster for them as well - as they were already in a fragile economic position.


Yea just like how Paris is completely deserted now after wars revolutions and plagues just like Rome or Moscow or Madrid or Berlin or Tokyo
Yup the end of cities as we know it i tell ya
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SMB2811
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's been farking two months. Covid-19 isn't doing anything related to long term trends yet.
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lance Robdon: Millennials and Hillary Clinton were in the closet making secret emails and I saw one of the emails and the email looked at me and gave me coronavirus.

/That's how silly all of these "Millennials doing X or ruining Y" headlines all sound.


I think you mean "terrifying!"
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If there is a hell, it's a suburb. Whenever I finally get tired of city life I'm moving to the middle of some extremely remote woods. I'd rather risk being murdered by the hill people than live in the vicinity of a strip mall.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My mortgage and taxes together are less than the cost of a basement apartment in the city. Sure the nightlife isn't as hopping out in farm country but I make it work.
 
dwrash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: If there is a hell, it's a suburb. Whenever I finally get tired of city life I'm moving to the middle of some extremely remote woods. I'd rather risk being murdered by the hill people than live in the vicinity of a strip mall.


Your idea of suburbs are different than mine... no strip malls around here.
 
TDWCom29 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good, assuming it's true millennials need to spread out a bit politically anyway. The strategy of "everyone go to the cities and give rural and suburban areas all the political power" doesn't seem to be bearing much fruit
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flemardo: Dr.Fey: Millennials Are Reportedly Considering Moving

Well, sounds a bit more like their fixin' to be thinkin' 'bout reportedly considerin' movin' at some point.  Maybe.

Assuming the wind blows in the right direction, the stars line up, housing prices lower, they magically get the money for a down payment, they pay off their student loans, and employers voluntarily raise pay rates.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Riots and looting in my Minneapolis neighborhood have this GenX'er reconsidering city living.  And I hate the suburbs.  But this shiat is too much.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dwrash: Karma Chameleon: If there is a hell, it's a suburb. Whenever I finally get tired of city life I'm moving to the middle of some extremely remote woods. I'd rather risk being murdered by the hill people than live in the vicinity of a strip mall.

Your idea of suburbs are different than mine... no strip malls around here.


Okay
 
flart blooger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TDWCom29: Good


that's because when they move to the country, the trance wears off and they realize that people in the country aren't doooooshbagets like they used to be.....
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Give it another 3-4 months, Millennials will change their mind again:

1) New York is where they'd rather stay.
2) They get allergic smelling hay.
3) They just adore a penthouse view.
4) Dah-ling we love you but give me Park Avenue.
5) The stores
6) Times Square


https://www.emmys.com/video/donald-tr​u​mp-megan-mullally-green-acres-emmys-20​06
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Nas is like: SanityIsAFullTimeJob: The rioting in the cities is going to be a disaster for them as well - as they were already in a fragile economic position.

Yea just like how Paris is completely deserted now after wars revolutions and plagues just like Rome or Moscow or Madrid or Berlin or Tokyo
Yup the end of cities as we know it i tell ya


It's not just the rioting. You have the virus. So mass transit is risky. Restaurants, nightlife, and social events - some of the city's big draws -are going to be curtailed for a while. Work from home is now much more acceptable - so why not work in a low cost of living area. Maybe with a yard for the kids. Also because of that, commercial real estate goes soft because do you really need an expensive office? Plus maybe with the coming depression, you want to plant a garden or something.

I'm not saying it's going to kill cities, but in think you'll be able to pick up some good deals soon.
 
mattgsx
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

SMB2811: It's been farking two months. Covid-19 isn't doing anything related to long term trends yet.


Other than the inevitable glut of bank owned properties that are going to going to be hitting in the near future.

We were already thinking about moving in 5 years when all our kids are out of daycare. There's a real possibility we would instead buy a foreclosure in 2 years when the market bottoms out, work on it, move in, and then sell our current house when the market re-recovers, or possibly keep our current properly as a rental.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

flemardo: Dr.Fey: Millennials Are Reportedly Considering Moving

Well, sounds a bit more like their fixin' to be thinkin' 'bout reportedly considerin' movin' at some point.  Maybe.

Assuming the wind blows in the right direction, the stars line up, housing prices lower, they magically get the money for a down payment, they pay off their student loans, and employers voluntarily raise pay rates.


Pretty much, especially since there's been just as many articles discussing how screwed Millennials are.
 
chaoswolf
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Or maybe it's because they won't move the fark out of their parents' homes.
 
chasd00
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Mycroft_Holmes_IV: Riots and looting in my Minneapolis neighborhood have this GenX'er reconsidering city living.  And I hate the suburbs.  But this shiat is too much.


i just spent a week in a small Colorado town up in the San Juan mountains. I have to tell you, with remote work becoming more common, small town living makes a serious case. Plenty of bandwidth these days, plenty of everything i use in a big city ( i live near downtown Dallas ), and add in lots of fresh air, lots of space, little traffic, no "existence is pain" perpetually pissed off people, the list goes on.
 
gottagopee
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Mycroft_Holmes_IV: Riots and looting in my Minneapolis neighborhood have this GenX'er reconsidering city living.  And I hate the suburbs.  But this shiat is too much.


Suburbs have different potential for problems, not least of which is suburbanites.

/did not want to live in fuggin suburbia, husband refused city life
//found a decent compromise about 12 miles SE of Philly
///still long for the city and miss the extravagant mix of people
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark off, we're full.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Poor bastards, I feel sorry for 'em, I really do.

I mean, it's easy to understand it's easier to defend a single house on an acre of land than a row house in South Philly, where the revolution is headed next from what I hear.  Uncle Sam can send all the little green men and blue boys with wooden sticks and they still won't stop it.

So, be able to defend what's YOURS.  The cops can't stop it, the National Guard can't stop it. But not a single business in Koreatown was burned during the 90's LA riots.

Not only do I think the 'Rona cause a lot of people to think twice about not being able to defend themselves, but what has followed (hey, 40 million people did lose their jobs, you can't deny this had an impact) has moved a lot of people into the "maybe I SHOULD have a gun" column.

And I don't see gun control being a viable political issue for the next 50 years now.  Not now.  Not from talking to my pro gun control friends over the weekend watching the news.  I had a lot of people ask me if they could borrow a gun.  I had to tell them it was illegal.

That sat well.  Not....
 
JK47
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Not a ton of great rental property in the suburbs.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Well, with everything good about city life closed, at least in the Suburbs you can be bored without listening to the neighbors.
 
chaoswolf
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Cdr.Murdock: Not only do I think the 'Rona cause a lot of people to think twice about not being able to defend themselves, but what has followed (hey, 40 million people did lose their jobs, you can't deny this had an impact) has moved a lot of people into the "maybe I SHOULD have a gun" column.


As I mentioned in another thread, I was 11C in the Army. Got out in '93. Have never desired to own a gun(s) until this last weekend.

And it's not the civilians I'm worried about.
 
chasd00
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Cdr.Murdock: Poor bastards, I feel sorry for 'em, I really do.

I mean, it's easy to understand it's easier to defend a single house on an acre of land than a row house in South Philly, where the revolution is headed next from what I hear.  Uncle Sam can send all the little green men and blue boys with wooden sticks and they still won't stop it.

So, be able to defend what's YOURS.  The cops can't stop it, the National Guard can't stop it. But not a single business in Koreatown was burned during the 90's LA riots.

Not only do I think the 'Rona cause a lot of people to think twice about not being able to defend themselves, but what has followed (hey, 40 million people did lose their jobs, you can't deny this had an impact) has moved a lot of people into the "maybe I SHOULD have a gun" column.

And I don't see gun control being a viable political issue for the next 50 years now.  Not now.  Not from talking to my pro gun control friends over the weekend watching the news.  I had a lot of people ask me if they could borrow a gun.  I had to tell them it was illegal.

That sat well.  Not....


one thing that got me thinking is control and dependency. I'm not anti-public transportation in general but, for example, if you relied on public transit every day and then that turned out to be the source of major disease what are you going to do? You're pretty much trapped. Large cities really shine in many ways but certainly have shown their weak spots this year.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Personally, I'm happy to live on the edge of a city. Still lots of stuff in walking distance, good highway and public transportation access, but far enough out that the protesters probably can't even find my neighborhood.
 
Nas is like
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Nas is like: SanityIsAFullTimeJob: The rioting in the cities is going to be a disaster for them as well - as they were already in a fragile economic position.

Yea just like how Paris is completely deserted now after wars revolutions and plagues just like Rome or Moscow or Madrid or Berlin or Tokyo
Yup the end of cities as we know it i tell ya

It's not just the rioting. You have the virus. So mass transit is risky. Restaurants, nightlife, and social events - some of the city's big draws -are going to be curtailed for a while. Work from home is now much more acceptable - so why not work in a low cost of living area. Maybe with a yard for the kids. Also because of that, commercial real estate goes soft because do you really need an expensive office? Plus maybe with the coming depression, you want to plant a garden or something.

I'm not saying it's going to kill cities, but in think you'll be able to pick up some good deals soon.


Great! a lot of the housing value in the city is inflated by the wealthy using real estate as a money laundering scheme.

there where viruses and wars before and he cities are just fine, not everyone wants the leave it to beaver lifestyle with two kids and a yard. Plus the suburbs are the natural habitat of Karens.
 
dwrash
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

chasd00: one thing that got me thinking is control and dependency. I'm not anti-public transportation in general but, for example, if you relied on public transit every day and then that turned out to be the source of major disease what are you going to do? You're pretty much trapped. Large cities really shine in many ways but certainly have shown their weak spots this year.


Its a forgotten lesson that needs to be relearned every few generations.  Our healthcare innovations have allowed this cycle to last much longer than previous ones.

When plagues and epidemics become a distant memory... nature has a way of slapping us back to reality.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

links136: Well if you don't need to be at the office all the time and find yourself able to work from home from how on, living father away for cheaper makes sense.


We were going to replace you with someone making $9/hour in Bangalore, but we found someone willing to do it for $2.50/hour in Mbeya, Tanzania.

So, sorry, the whole "earn California wages, live in Yankton, SD" plan doesn't last long. Race you to the bottom!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Later today I should be hearing from a coworker who had previously complained about being cooped in a small condo that happens to be located quite close to some of the protests turned looting riots this weekend. They moved to the city as soon as they could after growing up bored out in the sticks, and I expect they will be singing a new song now.

/could be wrong about that
//that happens occasionally
///believe it or not
 
Englebert Slaptyback [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Sure the nightlife isn't as hopping out in farm country but I make it work.



Uhh, phrasing?
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
GenX-ish Millennial here, currently enjoying the relative pace and quiet of the suburbs.  We do exist.  BTW I think your car is on fire.
 
Nas is like
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Cdr.Murdock: Poor bastards, I feel sorry for 'em, I really do.

I mean, it's easy to understand it's easier to defend a single house on an acre of land than a row house in South Philly, where the revolution is headed next from what I hear.  Uncle Sam can send all the little green men and blue boys with wooden sticks and they still won't stop it.

So, be able to defend what's YOURS.  The cops can't stop it, the National Guard can't stop it. But not a single business in Koreatown was burned during the 90's LA riots.

Not only do I think the 'Rona cause a lot of people to think twice about not being able to defend themselves, but what has followed (hey, 40 million people did lose their jobs, you can't deny this had an impact) has moved a lot of people into the "maybe I SHOULD have a gun" column.

And I don't see gun control being a viable political issue for the next 50 years now.  Not now.  Not from talking to my pro gun control friends over the weekend watching the news.  I had a lot of people ask me if they could borrow a gun.  I had to tell them it was illegal.

That sat well.  Not....


I'm lost who"s talking about guns? wait you think there are no guns in the city?
 
dwrash
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Cdr.Murdock: Poor bastards, I feel sorry for 'em, I really do.

I mean, it's easy to understand it's easier to defend a single house on an acre of land than a row house in South Philly, where the revolution is headed next from what I hear.  Uncle Sam can send all the little green men and blue boys with wooden sticks and they still won't stop it.

So, be able to defend what's YOURS.  The cops can't stop it, the National Guard can't stop it. But not a single business in Koreatown was burned during the 90's LA riots.

Not only do I think the 'Rona cause a lot of people to think twice about not being able to defend themselves, but what has followed (hey, 40 million people did lose their jobs, you can't deny this had an impact) has moved a lot of people into the "maybe I SHOULD have a gun" column.

And I don't see gun control being a viable political issue for the next 50 years now.  Not now.  Not from talking to my pro gun control friends over the weekend watching the news.  I had a lot of people ask me if they could borrow a gun.  I had to tell them it was illegal.

That sat well.  Not....


I have a gun range about a mile or so from the house.  In past years its been busy on and off.. the last six months its been very very busy.  Someone had a machine gun up their yesterday.
 
Elzar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Stick to avocado toast millenials - us Xers have got this whole non-city real estate thing down
 
Nas is like
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

KidKorporate: GenX-ish Millennial here, currently enjoying the relative pace and quiet of the suburbs.  We do exist.  BTW I think your car is on fire.


most people i know don't have a car in the city hell i know a few who don't even have drivers licenses.
By the way Karen you next door neighbor wants to talk to the manager of the HOA
 
historynow11
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Born in '81 here and managed to buy a house in Northern, VA suburbs back in 2018, a mere 11 days before Amazon's announcement. According to various realtors, my house has gone up almost $100,000 in value since then and I haven't done a thing to the other (other than maintenance). There is no way in hell I could have purchased this house now. It is pure madness.
 
