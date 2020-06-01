 Skip to content
(Inquisitr)   It turns out reports of tiger released from zoo during Oakland protests are about as credible as those of Tiger King being released back into the wild any time soon   (inquisitr.com) divider line
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Large Oakland cat, Chubbs McTunafish, breathes sigh of relief, considers rolling over.

red230 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Slight threadjack but no, Inquisitor or however the fark you spell it: I'm not disabling my ad blocker and I'm not going to do some trick like opening porn mode to read your stupid paper. It's not my fault businesses don't know how to say "wares for sale!" without being total assholes about it.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Large Oakland cat, Chubbs McTunafish, breathes sigh of relief, considers rolling over.

Awwwww.  Chubby!

/Looks like a CHONKY version of my parents' cat.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Tiger King. shiat, that feels like years ago.
 
schubie
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I heard about the tiger. And I heard the protesters are going out to rural areas and they drive in without their lights on and if you flash your headlights at them, they shoot you! It's a gang initiation! I heard it from the gal who does my highlights, the one whose cousin's friend brought a Chihuahua home from her Mexican vacation and it turned out to be a sewer rat!
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

schubie: I heard about the tiger. And I heard the protesters are going out to rural areas and they drive in without their lights on and if you flash your headlights at them, they shoot you! It's a gang initiation! I heard it from the gal who does my highlights, the one whose cousin's friend brought a Chihuahua home from her Mexican vacation and it turned out to be a sewer rat!


I laughed at that way more than it deserves. Nice job.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
> It turns out reports of tiger released from zoo during Oakland protests

... And the San Diego zoo. And the Chicago zoo. Was the rumor spreading anywhere else?
 
JFK Shot First
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Oh, but what a wonderful way to add to the chaos and mayhem had it been true. Watching some protester rioter/looter being mauled by the big cat. And you know some fool would video it, and some other fool would want to get a selfie with the cat. Yep... would have been epic!!!
 
RussianPotato [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Odds are there is a tiger roaming Oakland, and most other large cities.  Big cats are exceedingly good at staying out of sight.  Just because the zoo has all of its tigers doesn't mean those are the only tigers in the city.
 
China White Tea
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Chicago PD was getting trolled hard last night with claims that Lincoln Park Zoo was being looted.  Reports of a hippo in the street, kangaroos on lakeshore drive, etc.  Was pretty amusing to listen to.
 
Masta Beta
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
No to worry if a tiger shows up at the protest. A tiger will eat about one person then they look for a quiet place to sleep and digest their dinner. You can tell if a tiger has just eaten because their eyes get bloodshot.
So, no worries, just stay in the middle of the protesters and away from the fat people.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The tiger is part of antifa
 
