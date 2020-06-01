 Skip to content
(Newsweek)   Shooting at Grand Forks AFB in North Dakota leaves 2 active duty members dead. Story developing   (newsweek.com) divider line
Fear the Clam [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm sure it has nothing to do with our Saudi friends.
 
spiritplumber [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Are they going to blame this one on antifa too?
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The link goes to a page about a shooting and directly beneath the headline is a video titled "US Conducts Second Test of Missile Banned During Cold War". Holy shiat! When they find the shooter they're planning to blow him up.
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm sure this will be investigated as much as Benghazi.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
When will people stop criticism of our Lord and saviour, god-king and creator Trump, things like this only sow doubt in him
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
A shooting? How quaint.
 
Cache [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

spiritplumber: Are they going to blame this one on antifa too?


Yes, and they were led by Joe Scarborough.
 
stevenboof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This is just what we needed today.
 
stuffy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Maybe take away their guns.
 
dothemath
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I cant imagine why anyone would lose it.
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Slow news day?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
if only there were some sort of human reliability program they could use.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
My ranking in order of likelihood

Personal relationship problems - cheating spouse, rejected suitor, etc.Some mentally unwell disgruntled person went postalVery, very distant third place:Radicalized Muslim or White Nationalist attempt to become an hero
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The lack of details aside from it happening in a dormitory makes me think murder-suicide. If it were someone from outside of the base or an active shooter sort of thing the news would be all over it.
 
rka
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I used to live in Grand Forks. I was living in an apartment on the ground floor one year and one night the entire area lit up with cops and ambulances. Turns out an Airman living off base had shot his wife and then himself in the apartment building next door.

During that same time, a 19yr old airman shot himself while on duty out at a missile silo because his girlfriend back home left him and another one shot his wife on base after coming back from Panama and finding out she had an affair.

So, I'm going to wildly speculate domestic troubles.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If the military had guns, this wouldn't have happened.
 
Ow! That was my feelings! [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
What a Grande Fork might look like...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jmsvrsn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This can be tied into the JFK assassination and the Tate-Labianca murders. Not logically but still, it can be done.
 
kabloink
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

jaytkay: My ranking in order of likelihood

Personal relationship problems - cheating spouse, rejected suitor, etc.Some mentally unwell disgruntled person went postalVery, very distant third place:Radicalized Muslim or White Nationalist attempt to become an hero


Someone was cleaning their gun when it accidentally went off.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

spiritplumber: Are they going to blame this one on antifa too?


The US Military is long known for fighting fascism and fascists.    This is probably a reprisal by those just recently executively privileged to fight the terrorism of anti-fascism.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: The lack of details aside from it happening in a dormitory makes me think murder-suicide. If it were someone from outside of the base or an active shooter sort of thing the news would be all over it.


My thoughts exactly. It's early, but this really doesn't seem like an active shooter.
 
dothemath
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Ow! That was my feelings!: What a Grande Fork might look like...
[Fark user image 194x259]


img.geocaching.comView Full Size

Tenador del Diablo.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

jaytkay: My ranking in order of likelihood

Personal relationship problems - cheating spouse, rejected suitor, etc.Some mentally unwell disgruntled person went postalVery, very distant third place:Radicalized Muslim or White Nationalist attempt to become an hero


Now with some helpful formatting.

My ranking in order of likelihood:
1) Personal relationship problems - cheating spouse, rejected suitor, etc.
2) Some mentally unwell disgruntled person went postal
3) Very, very distant third place - Radicalized Muslim or White Nationalist attempt to become an hero

/ Whats with the Fark editing box dropping line breaks?
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
During these troubled and usual times it's comforting to have something normal like a mass shooting for a change.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: During these troubled and usual times it's comforting to have something normal like a mass shooting for a change.


goddamnit. unusual
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"Earth: mostly harmless."
 
Ironclad2
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That's the base from which the CBP deployed Predator drones to circle Minneapolis this past week.

https://www.businessinsider.com/cbp-f​l​ew-a-predator-b-drone-over-minneapolis​-amid-protests-2020-5
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Ironclad2: That's the base from which the CBP deployed Predator drones to circle Minneapolis this past week.

https://www.businessinsider.com/cbp-fl​ew-a-predator-b-drone-over-minneapolis​-amid-protests-2020-5


So a drone operator suicide in despair over what the country has become?
 
