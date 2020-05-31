 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   Nothing else to do while locked down in NYC? Listen for these 13 birds   (nytimes.com) divider line
    More: Cool, Bird, Red-tailed Hawk, New York City, Cuckoo, white spots, bird song, yellow-green face, male's distinct black markings  
thisisyourbrainonFark [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You may actually hear the Great Lassie White Whiner.

Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Buzzards, Crows, Vultures, Ravens,,,,
 
jtown
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Yeah, and have some busybody coont call the cops on you.

Seriously, tho, that's a really tone deaf article for the NYT to be publishing right now.  For fark's sake.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I would have thought a city as big as New York would have a bird population of more than 13.  That's more than 23 sq mi for each bird.
 
GrinzGrimly [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I didn't get a good look, but could hear an unusual sounding bird just around the corner last night. Sounded kinda like an angry rabble and breaking glass.
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Around here we have mourning doves, red wing black birds, red tail hawks and yellow throats. My son says he sees ospreys when he's fishing
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
All I ever see is the ugly four. Pigeons, Seagulls, Chippies and Starlings.
 
6nome
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The Neu Yowka bird is simply amazing, majestic, and known for its distinctive, beautiful song which sounds like "hey, f*ck you buddy"
 
wiredroach
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I live in Montana's capital city and hear red-tailed hawks outside my home office window every day...well, when the magpies aren't drowning them out at least.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I swear to FSM, now that I'm home all day, half these farking little dinosaurs seem to be out at 5am

Kirablue42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Buzzards, Crows, Vultures, Ravens,,,,


I think the condors in Oregon are freaking beautiful, and don't even care that they have a reputation as nasty carrion birds.
 
