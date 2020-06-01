 Skip to content
(Bloomberg)   US State Department criticizes China for Hong Kong response. China texts back with; I can't breathe   (bloomberg.com) divider line
23
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TFA says that the video of troops shooting at Americans on their porch was in the top 10 across all of China.

That's Epic Schadenfreude.
 
labman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I read the headline and was like, 'sure'.

Really.  That's exactly what they said.  "I can't breathe"
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: TFA says that the video of troops shooting at Americans on their porch was in the top 10 across all of China.



That footage will be with us a long time.
Truly shocking.

Mr. "Light em up" needs a blanket party STAT.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Have we given the world enough rope to hang us yet? I think we have.
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Pompeo speech due any second.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Porkbelly: Pompeo speech due any second.


You spelled "vomit world salad" wrong.
 
eiger
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Have we given the world enough rope to hang us yet? I think we have.


They've had enough rope for decades. It's why most foreigners role their eyes when America criticizes for all but the worst human rights abuses.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

eiger: NewportBarGuy: Have we given the world enough rope to hang us yet? I think we have.

They've had enough rope for decades. It's why most foreigners role their eyes when America criticizes for all but the worst human rights abuses.


I suppose if your part is the optician, you would have to role your eyes.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Uighurs would respond with "What's this 'I' shiat, Chinaman?" if they're weren't being held in concentration camps.

(They -really- don't care about the nomenclature at this point.)
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
FTFA: In a series of tweets, Hu Xijin, the editor of the Global Times, ridiculed Trump and other senior U.S. politicians for previously encouraging the protests in Hong Kong.

"I want to ask Speaker Pelosi and Secretary Pompeo: Should Beijing support protests in the US, like you glorified rioters in Hong Kong?" he asked in one message, addressing U.S. Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Secretary of State Michael Pompeo.

Yes. They'd be doing it for the wrong reasons, but yes.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: TFA says that the video of troops shooting at Americans on their porch was in the top 10 across all of China.

That's Epic Schadenfreude.


Has any one of those cops even gotten in trouble for shooting at people on their porch? I've seen nothing about it.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Walker: Private_Citizen: TFA says that the video of troops shooting at Americans on their porch was in the top 10 across all of China.

That's Epic Schadenfreude.

Has any one of those cops even gotten in trouble for shooting at people on their porch? I've seen nothing about it.


No, and they never will.
 
sleze
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Private_Citizen: TFA says that the video of troops shooting at Americans on their porch was in the top 10 across all of China.


That footage will be with us a long time.
Truly shocking.

Mr. "Light em up" needs a blanket party STAT.


I imagine that the woman who was shot has a very good lawsuit on her hands against the police department for shooting her while in compliance with the curfew (and having video proof).
 
d23 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
There aren't double standards.  There are standards for every person and every situation.  That is what being a Trumpster is all about.
 
LordJiro [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

eiger: NewportBarGuy: Have we given the world enough rope to hang us yet? I think we have.

They've had enough rope for decades. It's why most foreigners role their eyes when America criticizes for all but the worst human rights abuses.


Your typo aside, this. America is a nation of arrogant, self-righteous hypocrites, and as we're seeing here, our own systemic problems severely weaken our ability to criticize other nations.

China is worse, to be sure. But that doesn't make America's treatment of protesters any less shiatty.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


we deserve every bit of it
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The Chinese government has never had a gift quite like Trump.  A pandemic has brought down Chinese rulers in the past, but Trump's bumbling and ignorance prevent him from using this to our advantage.

Quite the opposite.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Walker: Private_Citizen: TFA says that the video of troops shooting at Americans on their porch was in the top 10 across all of China.

That's Epic Schadenfreude.

Has any one of those cops even gotten in trouble for shooting at people on their porch? I've seen nothing about it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dragonchild
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Because when I think of a country that values human life, I think of China.

These two countries.  It's like watching an argument between a tweaker and a drunk.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
We're coming up on the anniversary of Tienanmen Square.  They really don't want to be going there.

Not unless they want pictures of the bodies on Chang An Avenue in 1989 showing up in everyone's Baidu searches.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

LordJiro: eiger: NewportBarGuy: Have we given the world enough rope to hang us yet? I think we have.

They've had enough rope for decades. It's why most foreigners role their eyes when America criticizes for all but the worst human rights abuses.

Your typo aside, this. America is a nation of arrogant, self-righteous hypocrites, and as we're seeing here, our own systemic problems severely weaken our ability to criticize other nations.

China is worse, to be sure. But that doesn't make America's treatment of protesters any less shiatty.


We give all bad actors cover.  We lock up more people than anyone else on the the planet.
 
rcain
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image 398x344] [View Full Size image _x_]

we deserve every bit of it


Why? The US has nothing on legacy of civil rights abuses and ethic based brutality in China
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

dittybopper: We're coming up on the anniversary of Tienanmen Square. They really don't want to be going there.


They just cancelled that party.  COVID-19, don't you know.  What a shame!  Could have had one hell of a party.  Maybe next year.  Clearly, all Donald Trump's fault.
 
