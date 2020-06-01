 Skip to content
(Global News (Canada))   Man brings some culture to Winnipeg   (globalnews.ca) divider line
    Ambulance, Paramedic, Emergency medical services, naked man, Certified first responder, Fire paramedic Chief John Lane, ambulance Friday morning  
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If ever a video needed "Yakety Sax"
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
try Calgary next
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But did he bring...

media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Venetian Snares - WINNIPEG IS A FROZEN SHITHOLE (Full Album HD)
Youtube -Z02wKG6RRQ
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Thers no way to stop a person from stealing an Ambulance" try taking the keys out you Morons!!!!
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought "Winnipeg cultural center" was just a euphemism for a hockey rink, like "Canadian tuxedo"
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Winnipeg does have culture.

ctvnews.caView Full Size



Obscure, I'm sure.  But it's Fark so maybe not.
 
Sim Tree [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It sounds more as if he brought Winnipeg to the culture.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirEattonHogg: Winnipeg does have culture.

[ctvnews.ca image 620x349]


Obscure, I'm sure.  But it's Fark so maybe not.


I tried that place when I traveled out West to California, I can't say I was all that impressed.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
He added some ambiance (ambulance?) to the place...
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I was ready to have a good LOL but I was stunned by how professional the response to a bad situation was when top concern was public safety and not law and order.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Winnipeg, 'Skeeter Kapital of Kanada!!
 
cwheelie
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
".....According to a credible source ...." Who waits for that crap? PUBLISH IT
 
Fear the Clam [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Naked guy sure loves his wheelie bin.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Marcos P: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/-Z02wKG6​RRQ]


Even bands from Winnepeg hate Winnepeg.

The Weakerthans - One Great City!
Youtube xLlsjEP7L-k
 
Prussian_Roulette [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: SirEattonHogg: Winnipeg does have culture.

[ctvnews.ca image 620x349]


Obscure, I'm sure.  But it's Fark so maybe not.

I tried that place when I traveled out West to California, I can't say I was all that impressed.


The fried chicken is pretty decent.
 
Pert
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Perhaps someone had asked him what his maiden aunt always used to say.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
He's lucky it's summer. Running around The Peg naked in the winter is an invitation for frostbite in places you definitely do not want frostbite.
 
Capt.Plywood
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size
 
